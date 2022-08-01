LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT CAR VS POLE

ocscanner.news
Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 88 in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A serious motor vehicle accident occurred at around 5 pm on Wednesday...
LAKEWOOD: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at Route 88 and Pearl Street. We have a report of injuries and a medevac helicopter landing at the middle school. The roads are blocked and not passable with emergency vehicles and the accident scene. Strongly recommended that you avoid the area.
Pedestrian Struck on Kennedy Boulevard in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A pedestrian was struck early Wednesday morning on Kennedy Boulevard in Lakewood....
BARNEGAT: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on West Bay Avenue in front of the police station. The accident involves an overturned vehicle which a witness said has landed in the police department’s parking lot. We have no additional information at this time.
1 dead, another in critical condition after N.J. crash, police say
A crash Tuesday in South Brunswick left one man dead and another person in critical condition, township police said. The wreck happened at 12:26 p.m. at Route 522, Ridge Road and Kingston Lane, according to police. The department said more information would be released Wednesday. Police said a third person...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Lakewood [PHOTO]
A pedestrian is being hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Lakewood this morning. The accident happened approximately 8:30 AM on Kennedy Boulevard. The pedestrian is being transported to the hospital with a head injury. The Lakewood Police Department traffic safety division is investigating. The area has been shut...
LAKEWOOD: MVA
Lakewood: Police, Fire and EMS responded earlier to a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 88 and Pearl Street. One patient was taken to Jersey Shore by Medivac.
Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A fatal crash with entrapment occurred in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 on Kingston Lane in South Brunswick, initial reports said. South Brunswick police said the road would be closed for three hours during an investigation. At...
BARNEGAT: CAR VS MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Emergency services were on the scene earlier of a car and motorcycle accident which occurred at Rt 72 and CR 532. Injuries and the extent thereof are unknown at this time.
2 buildings damaged in St. Paul after cars drive into them
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul business was badly damaged after a car crashed into the building, and caused another vehicle to crash into a different building.The SUV crashed into the front of Checkerbar Food and Liquor on Arcade Street at about 10 p.m.Police say that the SUV first crashed into another vehicle before crashing into the building. The other vehicle crashed into another buildingThe driver of the SUV, a 47-year-old woman, was extracted from her vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening issues. Police believe that the driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.The other vehicle had two women in their 20s inside, both of whom were treated on the scene for minor injuries.Both buildings have been determined to be structurally sound.
LACEY: PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM LACEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Lacey Township Police Department would like to remind our residents and visitors to lock your car doors and bring your vehicle key fobs with you. The majority of motor vehicle thefts involve cars that have the key fobs left inside them, while at the same time the majority of thefts from inside vehicles are from unlocked cars.
Parkway Crash In Lacey Claims Driver
LACEY – A Sayreville man was killed in a crash Friday night after his car veered off the Garden State Parkway, State Police said. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Brian Steiner. Police said the crash occurred around 7:23 p.m. near milepost 72 in Lacey Township. Steiner was driving...
70-year-old struck, killed while crossing street in Oakland County
A 70-year-old Metro Detroit man was killed when he was hit by a car as he was crossing the street. At approximately 5:20 a.m. Sunday, police say that Andrew Golden of Waterford Township was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue.
Three Rafters Rescued from Cedar Creek After Report of Victim Face Down, Unresponsive
BAYVILLE, NJ – Three rafters were rescued from Cedar Creek by members of the Berkeley...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
Maine man arrested for DUI after a crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 39-year-old man from Maine was arrested for DUI following a crash in South Burlington early this morning. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 a.m. Police identified the driver as Timothy Danse, of Lisbon, ME. The other driver was identified as...
BAYVILLE: BERKELEY POLICE RELEASE INFORMATION ON WATER RESCUE IN CEDAR CREEK
On July 31st 2022 at 8:30 pm, Officers responded to the area of the Western Blvd canoe access to investigate a report of rafters in distress. Upon arrival it was discovered that a group of three had gone on a tubing trip this afternoon and were in distress with the daylight hours running out. It was also reported that one of the parties was further separated from the missing group and was last seen drifting eastbound in the creek face down and possibly unresponsive.
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
LACEY: HOME DEPOT CARDIAC ARREST
Emergency personnel are at Home Depot in Lacey attending to a patient suffering symptoms of cardiac arrest. No additional details are available.
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
