Video of Tortoise Enjoying His Favorite Snack Is a Serious Timeline Cleanse

pethelpful.com
Related
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
pethelpful.com
Video of Squirrel Enjoying Ice on a Hot Day Is Too Cute for Words
Summertime can be fun for so many reasons, but there are also factors that can make it less enjoyable. 9 times out of 10, though, it has to do with the heat. Luckily, people have developed so many ways of dealing with unwavering high temperatures, but furry friends and wildlife don't always have these luxuries.
pethelpful.com
Dog Tries to Bring a Turtle Into the House and Mom's Reaction Is Everything
You can never leave your dog outside for too long without them getting into something. And if you can, you're one of the lucky few. Sometimes dogs will dig through the yard, trying to get out on the other side of the fence. Other dogs might chase down squirrels, rabbits and birds. And if those dogs are good enough to track down another animal, they try bringing them over to you as if it's some sort of prize.
Martha Stewart Celebrates Turning 81 With a Selfie After a "Bit Too Much" Chardonnay
Martha Stewart is 81 and ready for fun. The lifestyle guru — who, over the years, has had her own television shows, magazine, and houseware line, among other things — celebrated turning 81 on Aug. 3 in a way likely all too familiar to other birthday revelers. Posting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Cows' Sweet Reactions to Seeing Their Favorite Dog Are About As Good As It Gets
When you think of an animal greeting someone, you probably imagine a dog happily greeting us when we walk through the door. They'll run full speed ahead to say hello even before we can even step inside. We'd say that's a pretty typical reaction for a dog greeting a human. So what happens if it were to be a different animal? We'd think that would come with barking. But of course, that's not always the case.
Dog Gives Serious Side Eye to Owners Back From Trip in Hilarious Video
Banks the Doberman could barely even look at his family after being left for two nights with his owner's sister.
People
North West Gives Mom Kim Kardashian a Minion Makeover in New TikTok — Watch the Clip!
North West is once again showing off her makeup skills!. In the latest post to North and Kim Kardashian's joint TikTok account, the 9-year-old transforms her famous mom into a Minion from the Despicable Me/Minions franchise. In the short clip, West works from a set of colorful makeup palettes and...
'Dramatic' Dog Refusing to Walk on Lead in Busy Mall Delights Internet
The footage proved very relatable with one viewer comparing it to how they feel "going to work every morning."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua's Pitiful Reaction to Mom Going to Work Has People in Their Feelings
More and more people are making their way back to the office. Some might be excited to get that interaction with coworkers again, but others are finding it a bit more difficult. Between getting up earlier, the commute and no more wearing PJs, we see why employees are wanting to stay fully remote. Plus, it's hard to leave our furry friends behind. And we can't tell who is more heartbroken - the pet owners or the pets themselves.
Bride Stunned as Well-Dressed Penguin Attends Wedding as 'Guest'
The bride told event organizers her penguin guest was "the BEST part of her day" - including the wedding itself.
Don’t throw away tissue boxes – they make the best kitchen storage & your plastic bags will never get out of control
IT’S never good to let things go to waste. Whether it’s food, clothing, or household products, it’s best to make the most use out of what we already have. According to Readers' Digest, there are a few things that most of us throw out prematurely when we could really be using them for so much more.
dailyphew.com
This Puppy Was Abandoned By His Breeders For Being Too Big To Sell, But A Woman Adopted Him And Gave Him The Love He Deserved
The facilities and treatment given to moms in “puppy factories” are abhorrent, and as if that weren’t terrible enough, puppies who don’t live up to their “standards” are left to their fate. Bertram, a 5-month-old Pomeranian dog, experienced this when his breeders decided he was “too large to sell.”
pethelpful.com
Deaf and Blind Dog's Way of Telling Mom He Wants to Swim Is Absolutely Precious
Whatever a dog's abilities may be, they develop ways of communicating that are all their own. Perhaps they toss their empty food bowl when it's time to ask for more, or maybe they can tell you what they want with nothing more than a glance. For Tamale the deaf and...
buzznicked.com
Giant Rottweiler Shows Soft Side By Singing Nursery Rhymes With Adorable Little Girl
Animals have a personality that is almost too hard to describe, but we all love our pets. Dogs, especially tend to love unconditionally and protect the ones they love. Wait until you see what this dog did with his little owner. Is that not the sweetest thing you have ever...
WATCH: Calf Kicks Man in the Chin After He Tries To Grab it From Behind
Whether you’re a farmer, a fisherman, a hunter, a hiker, or a backyard bird-watcher, you know that there’s one rule of thumb by which all outdoorsmen must abide: nature demands and deserves respect at all times. And if at any point that respect isn’t given, you accept that the consequences you face are self-inflicted.
ComicBook
Video of Dog Turned Into Arcanine Goes Viral on Tiktok
A Tiktok video of a poodle transformed into an Arcanine has gone viral. Earlier this week, Gabriel Feitosa, an internationally famous dog groomer, posted a video of his poodle Edea transformed into an Arcanine via "creative grooming," a process in which a poodle (or another dog) has their fur dyed using non-toxic products. Feitosa described his pup's day at the park as "Pokemon Go IRL," noting that Edea made lots of friends while cosplaying as the popular dog Pokemon. You can check out the video below:
pethelpful.com
Woman Shares Why Pigeons Make the Best Pets and Now We're Convinced
When you think of the perfect pet, you probably imagine a dog or a cat. But what if we told you that the best pet you could have is actually a pigeon? It's true! In fact, one woman on TikTok is on a mission to prove that pigeons are number one. And trust us, her argument is so persuasive.
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
Good News Network
Stray Dog Crashes Couple’s Wedding – and Becomes Part of Their New Family
Douglas Robert and Tamíris Muzini were ready for their big day, when they would commit to celebrating happily ever after together, but Tamíris didn’t know there was someone else. As the blushing bride arrived at the church, she noticed a wedding crasher had come by—a stray blonde...
dailyphew.com
Beautiful Cat With “So Awful It’s Cute” Sleeping Face Will Totally Charm You
Setsu-chan is a beautiful cat. With his pristine white coat and piercing blue eyes, he is the picture of elegance…until he takes a nap. Setsu-chan belongs to a Japanese illustrator named Mino. After looking at the cat’s photos, some people have said the cat has the “most awful sleeping face” they’ve ever seen.
Comments / 0