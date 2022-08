Lindsey Buckingham will perform Nov. 4 at The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart. Photo provided

ELKHART — Friends of the Lerner has announced Lindsey Buckingham is coming to The Lerner Theatre on Friday, Nov. 4.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Friends of The Lerner member tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.