ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ooltewah, TN

TDOT Continues Concrete Rehabilitation On I-75 Beginning This Tuesdday

By Rae Anne Bradley
chattanoogapulse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.chattanoogapulse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Severe storms down trees, powerlines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After facing storms in some areas of East Tennessee for the past few weeks, the counties are facing another severe weather warning. According to WATE’s Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers, Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Union, Blount, Morgan, Roane, Jefferson, Sevier, and more were facing severe weather warnings this evening.
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Local News for Thursday, August 4th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Today is Election Day in Bradley County as well as statewide, for the state and federal primary and county general election. Polls are open today from 8AM to 8PM, at the 17 Bradley County precincts. For those who did not vote early, you will need to make sure you vote today, at your assigned polling location.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogapulse.com

AAA Urges Drivers To Stay Alert As Students Return To School This Month

Tennessee roads are about to get more crowded - and hazardous - as millions of students and teachers return to school. This time of year is particularly dangerous due to the combination of young inexperienced drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists who will all share the road in the early morning and afternoon hours.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Accelerates Efforts To Increase Access To Quality Parks

The City of Chattanooga has entered into a partnership with Trust for Public Land’s 10-Minute Walk Park Equity Accelerator, a new initiative designed to expand residents’ access to parks. The 10-Minute Walk campaign was created to help cities ensure that every resident can access a park or green...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
Ooltewah, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Ooltewah, TN
WDEF

Neighbors rescue family trapped by house fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A kitchen fire trapped a family in the second story of their house on Thursday afternoon. And it was their neighbors that came to the rescue. It happened on Franklin Drive off East Brainerd Road around 4:30. Several residents got out safely but the family was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ballparkdigest.com

New Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark approved, funded by county

Hamilton County Commissioners today approved plans for a new Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark, creating a sports authority to oversee construction and issue bonds for the project. The vote was 8-1. We could see a final vote from the Chattanooga City Council as soon as next week approving the project. While owner...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tdot#I 75#Traffic Control#Urban Construction#Volkswagen Drive#Norfolk Southern#Smartway
WDEF

Hamilton County Approves South Broad Stadium Development

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County has approved the development of the new Lookouts stadium on Chattanooga’s South Side. But the approval didn’t come without a final round of deliberation. In past meetings, questions have been raised about what happens if the TIF can’t pay off the bonds,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Adams and Wamp Clash Over Accusations of Meddling Texts to Voters

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Today is election day in Tennessee and the gloves have come off in the Hamilton County Mayoral Race between Democratic candidate Matt Adams and Republican candidate Weston Wamp. The latest incident between the two candidates began with a press release from the Adams campaign which accused the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for Aug. 3

The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports provided by the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. Betty Reed was taken into custody for public intoxication after police were dispatched on a check well-being call. 2100 block McBrien Road (Theft 22-010818):. Police responded to this location...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans federal identification requirements change in nine months. On May 3, all persons must have a REAL ID licenses to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, according to the safety department.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
KNOXVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Tuesday, August 2nd

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On July 31, 2022, at around 11:00 a.m., deputies from Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the area of Buchanan Road. When deputies arrived, there was no one in the area. A second call came in from a male claiming to be a victim of the shooting. The victim stated he and his child fled the scene and deputies made contact with them at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy