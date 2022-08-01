ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Australian senator Lidia Thorpe calls Queen Elizabeth a ‘coloniser’ while taking oath in parliament

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBetA_0h0VKo7w00

An indigenous Australian senator described Queen Elizabeth , who is Australia’s head of state, as “colonising” while taking the oath in parliament.

Lidia Thorpe, a Greens senator for Victoria , walked to the centre of the floor with her fist raised in a Black power salute.

“I sovereign, Lidia Thorpe, do solemnly and sincerely swear that I will be faithful and I bear true allegiance to the colonising her majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Ms Thorpe said.

Ms Thorpe was asked to repeat the oath without the word “colonising.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.
The Independent

‘It’s going to be awful today’: Archie Battersbee’s mother tearful as family submit final hospice request

Archie Battersbee’s mother has said her family have submitted a legal bid ahead of a tight 9am deadline to move her son to a hospice where he can die in peace. The 12-year-old is currently being kept alive on ventiliation at the Royal London Hospital in east London, but mum, Hollie Dance, questioned why the family is not allowed to spend Archie’s last moments “privately” at a hospice. Picking up on the court’s repeated use of the term, “dignified death”, Ms Dance said: “What is dignified in dying in a busy hospital room full of noise with the door...
HEALTH
The Independent

Illusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir Putin

Illusionist Uri Geller has sent Vladimir Putin a message of “warning” in an unusual video address.“Did you know that Russia and China are ahead of the US in hypersonic missiles?,” the Israeli-British television personality asks hypothetically, before adding that if a nuclear missile hit Scotland “200,000 people will perish.”Addressing the Russian president, Geller then says “I have a warning for you Putin, I urge you all to read my warning, all of you. And I’m serious about it. Very,” before walking off camera without specifying said warning.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
WORLD
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabeth Ii#Parliament#Australian#Greens
The Independent

Queen shares opinion on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s newly-renovated kitchen

The Queen’s biographer has told of the priceless reaction the monarch had to the Cambridge’s newly-renovated home following a visit to Amner Hall.Kate Middleton and Prince William moved into the Georgian country house in 2015 following a major redecoration, which saw the couple swap the usual royal decor for more modern layout.The country residence, which belongs to the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, has been described by Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch, as an unstuffy home where the Duchess of Cambridge has been known to greet visitors at the door with her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Middleton shocks father after she helps his son on the train to Commonwealth Games

A journalist shared his son’s heartwarming interaction with the Duchess of Cambridge, who he unexpectedly bumped into whilst travelling on a train to the Commonwealth Games.The Times writer Matthew Syed detailed his son’s conversation with Kate Middleton in his sports column published on Wednesday. According to Syed, the duchess was travelling first class on the train – without security and armed guards – to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte travelled to the games in style as she flew by helicopter with her dad, Prince William.Syed and his eight-year-old son Ted were on their way to watch...
U.K.
The Independent

Bride sparks debate after kicking sister-in-law out of wedding over dress colour

A bride has created a debate on social media after she revealed that she ordered her future sister-in-law to leave her wedding reception for wearing a red dress.Posting on the popular Reddit thread “Am I The A**hole” under the username reddresswedding, the bride, 32, begins her post by describing her new husband’s sister as being “obsessed” and “a little too close” to him.“[His sister] tackles him, sits a little close to him, always grabbing his arm, his waist, things of that nature,” she wrote.She continued to explain that her sister-in-law went as a guest instead of in the wedding party...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Voices: ‘I wasn’t expecting that’: The surprise winner of the latest Tory TV battle wasn’t Truss - but Sunak

As Coleen Rooney might put it, the big revelation from the Sky News prime ministerial double-header was that the winner was.......... Rishi Sunak. Presenter Kay Burley declared, betraying nothing more or less than the media conventional wisdom, “I wasn’t expecting that”. Perhaps, on the day the Bank of England forecast a year-long recession and 13 per cent inflation, the Tory membership is starting to realise they probably need someone leading them who has a passing acquaintance with economic sense? I wonder.Typically in this contest – and indeed in broken, backlog Britain more widely – the technology didn’t work, and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson emerges as most popular prime minister… among novelty jug buyers

Boris Johnson’s popularity in Parliament remains high among shoppers after he topped the sales charts for novelty prime minister jugs.The outgoing Prime Minister’s ceramic collectable Toby Jug has outsold those of Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill since he entered No 10 in 2019.Sales figures provided by the House of Commons show 225 Toby Jugs of Mr Johnson have been sold since 2019 compared to 157 for two designs of Mrs Thatcher and 154 for Mr Churchill.Mr Johnson is in his final weeks as Prime Minister after a series of scandals resulted in dozens of resignations from ministers and unpaid aides,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ruling expected on whether Archie Battersbee can be moved to hospice

A ruling on whether Archie Battersbee can be moved from hospital to a hospice to die is expected at the High Court on Friday morning.Lawyers for the 12-year-old’s family took part in an hours-long legal hearing on Thursday, with the court in London sitting until late in the evening.His loved ones have pledged to “fight to the end” with their last-minute bid to have him transferred to die in a hospice “with dignity”.Doctors treating the schoolboy for the last four months declared Archie to be “brain-stem dead”, prompting a lengthy but ultimately failed legal battle by his family to continue...
HEALTH
The Independent

Maisie review: Tender documentary captures Britain’s oldest drag artist in all her sequined glory

Dir: Lee Cooper. Starring: David Raven, Paul O’Grady, Jason Sutton, Dave Lynn. 15, 75 minutesDavid Raven doesn’t like the term “drag queen”. He prefers to be known as a “drag artiste” when he performs as his sensational alter-ego Maisie Trollette, a role in which he’s been dazzling audiences for over half a century. First-time feature director Lee Cooper’s sweet, soulful documentary Maisie captures Raven in the run-up to his 85th birthday celebrations and provides a joyful insight into the trailblazing life of Britain’s oldest working drag performer.Raven first made his name in the Eighties alongside fellow drag artiste Jimmy Court...
MOVIES
The Independent

South Korean president misses Pelosi meeting for staycation

Nancy Pelosi’s much-watched Asia tour has included a run of high-profile meetings: conversations with the prime ministers of Singapore and Malaysia; a meeting with the president of Taiwan; and a likely dialogue with the prime minister of Japan by the end of the week.Missing from that list is the president of South Korea, who missed an in-person get together with the House Speaker as he takes a staycation in Seoul.Ms Pelosi arrived in South Korea on Wednesday evening. At the time Yoon Suk-yeol was in north Seoul attending a theater performance, grabbing selfies and dinner with the cast of...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Key moments as Truss and Sunak face grilling from Tory members during TV debate

From skeletons in their closets and clashes over their economic policies as the Bank of England warns of a long recession, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have discussed at length a range of topics during their latest televised debate.The two Tory leadership hopefuls took part in Sky News’ The Battle for Number 10 on Thursday night, which saw them separately taking questions from party members.They were also both interviewed by Sky News’ presenter Kay Burley.Here are the key points raised during the 90-minute-long TV event.– Ms Truss and Mr Sunak clashed over their economic policies after the Bank of England...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer found to have breached MPs’ code of conduct

Sir Keir Starmer has been found to have breached the MPs’ code of conduct by failing to register eight separate interests on time, including gifts from football teams, the sale of a plot of land, and a five-figure book advance.The Labour leader has apologised to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone for what the party said was an “inadvertent error”.Ms Stone opened an inquiry into the Labour leader in June relating to claims about late declaration of earnings and gifts, benefits or hospitality from UK sources, prompting Sir Keir to insist at the time that he was “absolutely confident”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Edinburgh Tattoo back with a bang as it returns after Covid cancellations

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is back with a bang as it welcomes back fans for the first time in three years.The Tattoo, which was last held in the grounds of Edinburgh Castle in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic saw the event cancelled, will see more than 900 performers wow tens of thousands of visitors over the next month.Michael Braithwaite, the show’s new creative director, said he could not wait to see what audiences thought of it, as more than 8,000 eager Tattoo fans turned out for the Castle Esplanade on Thursday’s preview night.“This is where it really comes alive,...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

776K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy