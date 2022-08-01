ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton signs on season-long loan deal with Blackburn

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiLA8_0h0VKlTl00

Liverpool have loaned Tyler Morton to Blackburn for the season.

The 19-year-old becomes the third midfielder Jurgen Klopp has sent to Ewood Park in as many seasons, after Harvey Elliott excelled with the Championship club in 2021/22 and Leighton Clarkson made two appearances in an unsuccessful spell last term.

Morton started in the Champions League wins over Porto and AC Milan last season and made his full Premier League debut in December’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham, when Liverpool were hit by injuries and Covid.

But, including the injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool have nine midfielders ahead of him and Klopp has allowed Morton to go and get first-team experience with Rovers.

While Morton’s senior games with Liverpool have come as a holding midfielder, Klopp has praised him for his displays as a No. 8 in pre-season training and he figured in the Sunday defeat to Strasbourg.

Blackburn director of football Gregg Broughton said: “We have had to wait patiently for Tyler, as he has been so close to Liverpool’s first team for the whole of pre-season, but after seeing what he did in some big games for Liverpool last year, we believe he was worth waiting for.”

Morton has become Jon Dahl Tomasson’s second signing as Blackburn manager after Callum Brittain. Rovers won their first game under the Dane, beating QPR 1-0 on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Erling Haaland will score ‘left, right and centre’ for Man City – Shaun Goater

Shaun Goater is confident Erling Haaland will soon settle to score goals “left, right and centre” and “really enjoy himself” in a Manchester City side he expects to retain the Premier League title this season.After registering 86 goals in 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, Haaland joined City for just over £50million in June.He played the full duration of Saturday’s Community Shield clash with Liverpool and it proved something of a frustrating outing for the 22-year-old Norway international as City lost 3-1 and he struck a late effort against the bar from close range.His Premier League debut is set to come...
UEFA
The Independent

Patrick Vieira backing Eberechi Eze to be key player for Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira demanded an end to comparisons between Conor Gallagher and Eberechi Eze, insisting the Eagles midfielder will not be stepping out of anyone’s shadow when Crystal Palace host Arsenal in the Premier League curtain-raiser.Gallagher’s successful loan spell with Palace  in 2021/22 helped earn him international recognition with England before he returned to Chelsea this summer, leaving some concerned about how Vieira would cope without him.Eze looked very much the potential solution in pre-season, appearing on top form after spending much of the last campaign getting his career back on track following an Achilles injury sustained in May 2021.“The profile...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Frank Lampard believes ‘tough love’ key to Dele Alli getting back to his best at Everton

Frank Lampard said Dele Alli has needed “tough love” and to be told some honest truths in his bid to get back to his best.The Everton manager has let Alli know he has to give 100 per cent in training every day after seeing some mixed performances at Finch Farm and said that is the key to playing to his potential.Alli is likely to start as a striker for Everton against Chelsea on Saturday in the absence of the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but has only begun one game for them since his January move from Tottenham.Lampard feels a man-of-the-match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final

England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier League#Soccer#Sports#Championship#The Champions League#Ac Milan#Tottenham#Dane
The Independent

Jake Wightman in confident mood as he looks to add to World Championships title

Scotland’s Jake Wightman admits his confidence is sky high as he chases a golden treble.The 28-year-old, who won shock 1500m gold at the World Championships in Eugene last month, strolled through his Commonwealth Games heat on Thursday.Wightman clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to win at Alexander Stadium and comfortably reach Saturday’s final.It is the next step on his quest to add the 1500m Commonwealth title and 800m crown at next month’s European Championships to his world gold.It was also the first time he has been announced – by stadium commentator, dad and coach Geoff – as the world champion since...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

776K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy