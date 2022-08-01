ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends gets new laser sight attachments

By Ben Barrett Georgina Young
 3 days ago

THE Apex Legends meta has changed over the years thanks to more than just adjustments to weapon damage.

While bang for buck is still extremely valuable as a metric, the size and shape of maps has a massive impact too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0Hhc_0h0VKbeV00
Season 14 introduces a new legend; Vantage. Credit: Respawn Entertainment / EA

With the new Apex Legends Season 14 update, Hunted, Respawn is putting some power back in the short range hands off pistols and SMGs.

That’s thanks to the laser sight attachment that will massively increase hip-fire accuracy for these weapons.

The new attachment will replace the Barrell Stabiliser.

There are a lot of benefits to attaching laser sights to your favourite weapons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7TZ2_0h0VKbeV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHpuV_0h0VKbeV00

Most obviously, it will increase the accuracy of weapons it's attached to, even when you aren’t specifically aiming at the target.

The laser sight will be visible without looking down the weapon, meaning players will always know if their weapon is pointed in the right direction.

The knock-on effect is that more players should be interested in using these guns how they were designed.

The addition of the laser sights has an interesting synergy with another big update included this season.

In addition, the original map, Kings Canyon, has undergone sweeping changes to encourage more close-range gameplay.

These include points of interest, new routes, and much more.

This makes getting up close and personal even more rewarding, and combines well with a new legend, Vantage.

Big changes have also been made to other weapons.

Some old favourites are returning, and changes to ammo have both buffed and nerfed various weapons.

Much more on the way from the Season 14 Hunted update, so if you’re interested check out our Apex Legends Season 14 hub page for more information.

Written by Ben Barrett on behalf of GLHF.

PC Gamer

Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously

It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The Sims 4 fixes auto-ageing and incest bugs with new patch

The Sims 4 has rolled out a key patch that fixes a significant auto-ageing bug, among other issues. Last week's base game update added a host of new features but also introduced some noticeable glitches. The biggest of them all saw Sims instantly ageing when playing with a 'Short' or 'Long' lifespan setting, even if it wasn't anywhere near their birthdays.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Dead by Daylight x Resident Evil DLC Characters Revealed

Behaviour Interactive revealed the first details on Dead by Daylight's new Resident Evil DLC codenamed "Project W" this week by confirming the iconic characters that'll be added to the multiplayer game. Just as players speculated after the name of the DLC was revealed back in May, Albert Wesker will be the new Killer added whenever this new Chapter releases. Opposing Wesker on the side of the Survivors are Rebecca Chambers and Ada Wong. Perks for the character's and Wesker's ability have not yet been defined, but those are expected to be detailed soon as the Chapter heads to the test servers for players to try it out.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Leaked Images From Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer Mode Confirm The Escape From Tarkov Style DMZ

After many football players were invited to play the new game early, Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first pictures were displayed in the game. Online leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer screenshots. Thanks to a few esports competitors who violated the embargo, some photographs showing the multiplayer interface have been leaked.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Warzone players call for Activision action over ping glitch making game ‘unplayable’

Warzone players have come across a huge glitch and they’re sounding off on social media. A recent ping glitch has some players calling Warzone “unplayable.” Pinging is an important communication tool for players that don’t have a mic or are unable or unwilling to speak during a match. Warzone players can ping locations, enemies, and items to alert others on their team.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide

The Paldea region is a brand new land debuting in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. The official artwork of the Paldea map and a few key details of the ninth generation's region has been revealed. Of course, there are New Pokemon in Paldea, as well. Though all clues point to...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The best F1 Manager 2022 pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

The ultimate managing simulator for any Formula 1 fan is just around the bend with F1 Manager 2022 – and it's sure to become your biggest time sink when it arrives on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on August 30. Featuring full F1...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Aug. 3 update nerfs several meta weapons

A new update just went live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring bug fixes and nerfs to several of the weapons currently dominating the game’s meta. The NZ-41, KG M40, Volk, Kilo 141, H4 Blixen, Marco 5, and Armaguerra 43 all saw changes in this week’s update. Each of these guns can currently be found in the top most-used guns in the game, according to WZRanked.com.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 News Coming Very Soon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly be getting some news in the very near future. All eyes are on the new Call of Duty game as Call of Duty: Vanguard failed to impress many players and fans have been yearning for a return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The last game in the sub-franchise was released in 2019 and was a massive hit, becoming one of the best-selling games of all time. Although Call of Duty was far from dead before the release of that game, things were softening and Modern Warfare gave it the adrenaline boost it desperately needed. Not only was the core game great, but it led to things like Call of Duty: Warzone which became its own juggernaut.
VIDEO GAMES
