Suspicious package forces evacuations at Los Angeles airport

By Bevan Hurley
 3 days ago

Parts of Los Angeles International Airport were evacuated on Sunday night after a suspicious package was found in Terminal 3.

The LAX Twitter account announced at 10.27pm that traffic would be impacted while authorities investigated the threat .

The all clear was given just over an hour later at 11.44pm and the terminal was reopened.

Traffic coming into the airport was severely backed as cars were diverted away from Terminal 3’s upper departure drop-off deck.

NBC Los Angeles reported the delays were expected to continue for several hours.

Passengers waiting in the terminal voiced their frustration on social media that they were not given updates on the closure.

One wrote that the “entire roadway of LAX was closed” as traffic ground to a standstill.

LAX did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

