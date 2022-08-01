England: Jill Scott interviews Euro 2022 trophy during Trafalgar Square celebrations

Jill Scott interviewed the women’s European Championship trophy in Trafalgar Square on Monday (1 August), as the Lionesses celebrated their tournament triumph.

Goals from Ella Toone and substitute Chloe Kelly secured a dramatic 2-1 win against Germany at Wembley, securing the team’s first-ever major trophy.

“How do you feel?” Scott asked the trophy, waving the microphone in front of it.

Unsurprisingly, it declined to comment.

Scott went viral less than 24 hours earlier when she was caught on camera calling a Germany player a “f***ing p****”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.