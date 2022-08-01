Modern Woman Monday - August 1, 2022
It's Modern Woman Monday!
Every Monday, I'm spotlighting women who are inspiring and empowering others. Whether they have a female-owned business, a health and wellness coach and more, I want to shout out all the modern women out there!
Poppy & Peonies is a female-founded Canadian accessory brand.
Josie Bee Clothing Co. is a baby and children's clothing store based in Nashville.
Candice Trzmeil is a real estate agent based in Ottawa, Ontario.
Wild Mutt Co. is a company that has accessories for you and your dogs.
The Koop is a company that sells modern day candles for those who indulge in romanticizing & prioritizing everyday wellness.
Comments / 0