County prosecutors in Michigan can begin criminalizing abortion, Court of Appeals rules

Gov. Whitmer files legal brief to prevent enforcement of extreme 1931 abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Whitmer announced she filed an amicus brief Wednesday night with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of preserving the statewide injunction issued in May, preventing the enforcement of the state's 1931 abortion law. Officials say the motion is the latest in a string of recent legal...
Governor Whitmer reacts to Dixon primary win
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tudor Dixon won the Republican gubernatorial candidacy for governor and will take on Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer in November. Dixon made history as the Michigan Republican party’s first-ever woman nominee for governor. Dixon is a business woman, mom and conservative media commentator. Election Results: Aug....
Primary Election: The candidates battling to face Governor Whitmer in November
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Polls closed in most of Michigan and clerks started counting ballots Tuesday night statewide in the state's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Voters could cast their votes in person at their local polling place until 8 p.m. Ballot: Aug. 2 Primary...
President Biden joins Gov. Whitmer virtually to celebrate passage of the CHIPS Act
HEMLOCK, Mich. — President Biden joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer virtually in Hemlock today to celebrate the passage of the CHIPS act, which aims to boost domestic chip production. Biden had planned to visit Hemlock in person, but tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time Saturday, July 30. “The...
Whitmer collaborates with Midwest governors to install EV chargers around Lake Michigan
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced a collaboration with the governors of Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin to build a road trip route specifically for electric vehicles. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a network of electric vehicle chargers spanning over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline...
Kevin Rinke not conceding gubernatorial race to projected winner Tudor Dixon
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Rinke said Tuesday night he was not conceding the primary election, but acknowledged the sizable lead of frontrunner Tudor Dixon. As of late Tuesday night, the longtime businessman was in second place in the Aug. 2 primary with 21% of the votes,...
EGLE, MDHHS continue testing on Huron River, no detection of hexavalent chromium
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Thursday that test results from nine surface water samples taken Wednesday downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River system showed no detectable presence of the contaminant. The MDHHS says a “do not contact”...
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, Aug 2nd
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID -19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,692,485 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,534. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 20,173 new cases and 106 deaths on August 2. The average daily...
AP Projection: Tudor Dixon wins Michigan Republican Primary nomination for Governor
FLINT, Mich - The Associated Press projects Tudor Dixon as the winner of the Michigan Republican Primary nomination for Governor. Dixon beats out Kevin Rinke, Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano and Ralph Rebandt. According to her website, Tudor Dixon is a businesswoman in the steel industry and a conservative media personality....
Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat
LANSING, Mich - The Michigan GOP has canceled its election night watch party due to a threat. According to Mid-Michigan NOW political reporter Rachel Louise Just someone outside the GOP headquarters in Lansing verbally assaulted a MIGOP-affiliated woman this morning, threatened to "burn the building and said he wanted to enslave women."
GOP primary candidates: What they want you to know
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, many Michiganders will be voting for who will be going up against Democratic Governor Whitmer in the November 8 general election. Five republicans are on the primary ballot. UpNorthLive News invited all of the candidates to share with you, our viewers, who they are,...
Beshear: At least 2 people still missing after Kentucky flooding; death toll stands at 37
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky’s governor said at least two people who were reported missing following historic flooding are still unaccounted for. Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky State Police have still not been able to locate two people who have been reported to them as missing, both of which are in Breathitt County.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
'Saildrones' in Lake Superior will study fish populations
LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced they are working with Saildrone Inc. to operate two Unscrewed Surface Vechicles, called "Saildrones," to study fish populations in Lake Superior. The Saildrones are scheduled to be launched from Ashland, Wisconsin on August 8 and will sail through the central...
Woman arrested for using dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A South Boardman woman has been arrested for identity theft and other charges, according to the Michigan State Police. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel, 34, was arraigned on Wednesday for one count identity theft, one count false statement of identity for financial transaction device, one count stealing/retain financial transactions device without consent and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
PICTURES: Storms move through Mid-Michigan
FLINT, Mich - Powerful storms moved through Mid-Michigan Wednesday. Trees have been reported down in some areas along with street flooding and power outages. We have been getting pictures and videos from our Mid-Michigan NOW viewers.
StormReady Alert Day Wednesday as Dangerous Heat & Severe Storms Eye Mid-Michigan
The Mid-Michigan NOW weather team has issued a StormReady Alert Day for Wednesday, August 3rd. What exactly is a StormReady Alert Day and why do we issue one? When impactful weather is expected in Mid-Michigan, especially some that could bring a threat to life and property in several communities, we will issue an Alert Day 24 -48 hours in advance.
Attorney says Oxford High School security officer "walked around" as shooting happened
DETROIT, Mich. - Ven Johnson is adding another defendant to the lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools. According to Johnson, the security officer at the school casually walked around the hallway while the shooting happened on November 30, 2021. WATCH ANNOUNCEMENT:. Attorney Ven Johnson said that Security Officer Kimberly Potts was...
Firefighters respond to possible gas leak in Oregon Township
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: Fire units have cleared the scene. The City of Lapeer Fire & Rescue Department is on scene of a possible gas leak in Oregon Township. The reported leak is near Indian Rd. south of Coldwater Rd. Please avoid the area if possible.
