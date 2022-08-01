How to use the hidden social features in Apple Music to help discovery

appleinsider.com
Apple Insider
What to expect from Samsung & Google flagship smartphones later in 2022
Apple isn't the only smartphone maker that will debut new models in the second half of 2022. Here's what to expect from Google's and Samsung's upcoming devices. The latter half of the year is iPhone season, with the Cupertino tech giant likely to debut new models in September. However, Samsung has also historically held an event in August, while Google likes to debut its latest Pixel flagships in October.
Apple Insider
Apple looking to expand its nascent advertising business
Apple may be planning on expanding its current first-party advertising offerings with the addition of a demand-side platform, recent job listings suggest.
Apple Insider
How Apple's Files app is getting better in iOS 16 & iPadOS 16
The Files app brings basic file management functionality toiPhone and iPad. While it isn't as robust as Finder on Mac, it can accomplish most of what a user would need for managing files.
Apple Insider
Apple confirms Studio Display speaker fault, offers workaround
An unknown number of Studio Display owners are having issues with sound failing intermittently, or completely, which Apple now says is a software problem. Apple previously said that initial webcam issues with the Studio Display were a software rather than a hardware problem, and promised a fix. This time, while again insisting that it is not a fault with the display's speakers, Apple has so far only offered a temporary workaround.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ films, series, and documentaries
Comedy Series — ShowAboutRatingNext/Current Season Release Date. "Mythic Quest" is centered around a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. Written by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fame, and produced by Ubisoft and Lions Gate.TV-MAFall 2022.
Apple Insider
Facebook is fine when punishing others financially, but cries when others do it to them
Facebook claims it's the champion of small businesses, but as soon as Apple's privacy changes affected Mark Zuckerberg's bottom line, it took it out on its small business partners.
Apple Insider
How order and delivery tracking is better with Apple Wallet in iOS 16
Customers will soon be able to review order receipts, track deliveries, and verify purchases within the updated Apple Wallet app iniOS 16. Here's how it works.
Apple Insider
Latest OBS Studio beta runs natively on Apple Silicon
OBS, a popular live-streaming app, has announced that the OBS Studio 28 beta runs natively onApple Silicon Macs. While...
Apple Insider
How to use Spotlight in macOS Ventura
Spotlight gained a few essential features inmacOS Ventura, like image search, quick actions, rich results, and more. Learn about the updates here.
Apple Insider
Steve Jobs' hero Buckminster Fuller thought Apple II was a toy
Fuller is less publicly known today, almost 40 years after his death, but his work and his influence on a dozen different fields continues. The geodesic dome was popularized by him in architecture, and the carbon compound buckminsterfullerene is named after him. In 1980, you would have paid good money...
Apple Insider
iPadOS 16 may be delayed until new iPads ship
The company typically releases iOS and iPadOS updates at the same time, but a new Bloomberg report claims that it may take a different approach in 2022 by delaying the iPad software update by up to a month. According to Bloomberg, which cited sources familiar with the matter, Apple may...
Apple Insider
How to take astronomy photos with just your iPhone
Although theiPhone isn't nearly as powerful as a telescope, it's still able to take good night sky photos. Here's how to get started with it.
Apple Insider
Apple adds new Mophie Powerstation Pro, GaN charger to online store
Apple has added several new Mophie products to its online storefront, including a 120W GaN charger with four ports, a new large-capacity Powerstation Pro battery, and several car chargers.
Apple Insider
Apple releases Studio Display firmware update 15.5 with speaker fault fix
The Studio Display has a new firmware update available that fixes intermittent speaker failure on some models. Owners of the Studio Display can get the firmware version 15.5 by navigating to System Preferences on their connected Mac. Select "Software Update" to check if the update is available. The update was...
Apple Insider
Apple pulled a record 439K apps in Q2, including abandonware
Apple and Google delisted almost 600,000 apps combined from their respective app stores, amidst a wide crackdown by Apple on abandoned applications. According to a new report from fraud protection firm Pixalate, Apple and Google delisted 592,000 apps from the App Store and Google Play, respectively, in Q2 2022. That's a major increase from the 220,000 apps the two firms delisted in the first quarter.
Apple Insider
The best alternatives to Slack for work communications
Slack is raising its prices, which makes it an excellent time to consider other ways to collaborate with colleagues online. Here are alternatives to Slack that you'll want to check out.
Apple Insider
Microsoft rolling out Microsoft Teams optimized for Apple Silicon
Following beta testing, Microsoft has now announced that Microsoft Teams has been optimized forApple Silicon, and the new update is rolling out to users.
Apple Insider
AppleCare+ adds theft and loss coverage to more European countries
Users in France, Italy, and Spain are now able to choose an expanded version of theAppleCare+ insurance that covers theft or loss, as well as damage.
Apple Insider
Apple lifts mask mandate for corporate employees
Apple has alerted employees that it is dropping its mask mandate "in light of certain circumstances." The email, which was obtained by The Verge, notes that the requirement is being dropped at "most locations." It does not disclose which locations still require employees to wear masks. "Don't hesitate to continue...
Apple Insider
Apple is just getting started with Apple Silicon
The redesigned MacBook Air is an overhaul of the company's most popular portable notebook. Although other models, like the 14-inch MacBook Pro, come equipped with Apple Silicon chips, the 2022 MacBook Air provides the clearest picture of what we can expect from future Macs. Apple appears to be going all-in...
