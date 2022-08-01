FIVE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND ON DRUG CHARGES

For the second time in as many years, a 20 year old Bryan man is headed to prison for family violence assaults. An eight year sentence is part of a plea agreement between Estabaun Deleon and the Brazos County district attorney’s office. Deleon admitted to assaulting his pregnant girlfriend last December, then violating a protection order after assaulting the woman last January. According to Bryan police arrest reports, the victim was treated for the December assault in the police department lobby by medics. In January, the woman went to the hospital for treatment of multiple bruises and swelling to her head and arms. At the time of the attacks, Deleon was on parole from a 12 month sentence after admitting to throwing a knife at his then five year old sister in May of 2019.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO