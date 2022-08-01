FIVE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND ON DRUG CHARGES

kwhi.com
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday at 11:30, Officers. initiated a traffic stop near the 1100 block of Prairie Lea Street. An investigation was conducted and the driver, James Brunson, 50 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd offence and Possession Marijuana less than 2 OZ. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
ROSENBERG MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
A Rosenberg man was arrested by Brenham Police Monday on Marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 6:40, Officer Grayson Marburger effected a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Blue Bell Road on a vehicle for Defective Equipment. Officer Marburger could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. Marijuana was located inside the vehicle, which a passenger claimed responsibility for. Derrick Henderson, 44 of Rosenberg, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and transported to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
BURGLARY AT CHAPPELL HILL DOLLAR GENERAL UNDER INVESTIGATION
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in a break-in early Tuesday morning at a business in Chappell Hill. The sheriff’s office says it received a report of a burglary at the Dollar General store on Highway 290 East after an employee noticed sheet metal had been cut on the northeast side of the building. Once inside, the employee found debris on the floor in the break room and a hole in the wall leading to the outside.
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED SATURDAY ON DWI CHARGE
One person was arrested Saturday night on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 10:50 Officer Buckner conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of South Blue Bell Road on vehicle for a Defective Brake Lamp. After investigation, Aaron Jose Martinez Neves, 28 of Brenham, was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
TWO PFLUGERVILLE MEN ARRESTED MONDAY
Two Pflugerville men were arrested on multiple charges by Brenham Police Monday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 7:10, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. The driver failed to yield to officer's lights and sirens and ultimately came to a stop near the 7800 block of Highway 290 East. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Oscar Garza, 19 of Pflugerville, was taken into custody for Fleeing Police Officer, Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Info less than 5 Items, and Possession of a Controlled.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE MAKE DRUG BUST ON SATURDAY NIGHT
A Navasota man was taken into custody on Saturday night after a drug related arrest. Navasota Police reported that officers were patrolling around 8:15pm, when they discovered a vehicle with several equipment violations. Police stopped the driver, 45-year-old Kenneth Wilkerson of Navasota, in the 300 block of Blackshear Street. During...
kwhi.com
NEW CANEY MAN ARRESTED EARLY TUESDAY MORNING
A New Caney man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a traffic stop. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that early Tuesday morning at 12:10, Deputy Rosa Salinas conducted a traffic stop near 290 West and East Mulberry Street in Burton. According to Sheriff Hanak, the deputy stopped the vehicle due to an unreadable temporary tag. The driver, identified as Juan Luis Barreto Rego, gave Deputy Salinas consent to search the vehicle. The search resulted in finding marijuana residue along with multiple fictitious temporary buyer’s tags and receipts and international driver cards with nearly identical information. A large amount of cash was also located in the vehicle.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 13
Thirteen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 38-year-old Quory Lamaz Adamson, indicted for Indecency with a Child – Sexual Contact. 30-year-old Santos Amador Roque and 29-year-old Noel Santos Umanzor Yanes, both for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 25-year-old Damian Ramell Lockett, indicted...
College Station police investigate an early Wednesday shooting
The College Station Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning shooting on Holik Drive.
The Bryan Police is tracking down a liquor store burglar
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are asking a man to come forward and speak with them about an alleged robbery in June. It is reported that the person of interest has a tattoo on his forearm. Police are encouraging anyone who knows information about the break in to call...
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements Involving Family Violence And Jail Assaults
For the second time in as many years, a 20 year old Bryan man is headed to prison for family violence assaults. An eight year sentence is part of a plea agreement between Estabaun Deleon and the Brazos County district attorney’s office. Deleon admitted to assaulting his pregnant girlfriend last December, then violating a protection order after assaulting the woman last January. According to Bryan police arrest reports, the victim was treated for the December assault in the police department lobby by medics. In January, the woman went to the hospital for treatment of multiple bruises and swelling to her head and arms. At the time of the attacks, Deleon was on parole from a 12 month sentence after admitting to throwing a knife at his then five year old sister in May of 2019.
mocomotive.com
More potential child victims sought after Jeffrey Hitchcock arrest
MONTGOMERY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for more potential victims of accused child sex predator Jeffrey Hitchcock. Law enforcement officials arrested Hitchcock on July 28. Their investigation of Hitchcock, who’s from Magnolia, Texas allegedly revealed multiple offenses of continuous sexual assault of children.
KBTX.com
Multi-vehicle collision briefly shuts down Texas Avenue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving three vehicles shut down some Texas Avenue lanes Tuesday afternoon. Bryan police say the cause of the crash that happened at Texas Avenue and E North Avenue is still under investigation, but one person was taken to a hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”
Man found guilty of abusing step daughter, sentenced to 28 years
BRYAN, Texas — Martin Guzman was sentenced to 28 years in prison on July 28 by a Brazos County jury. Guzman was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in a jury trial held on July 27. Officials from Brazos County reported that the jury heard the stepdaughter's...
wtaw.com
Early Monday Morning Crash That Closes Harvey Mitchell Parkway Leads To A DWI Arrest
A crash just after 2 a.m. Monday that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway by Easterwood Airport results in the arrest of one of the drivers. According to the College Station police arrest report, 30 year old John Taylor Jenkins of College Station ran away from scene and was found about two hours and two miles away crying outside a stranger’s apartment.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest College Station Man On Drug Charges
Bryan police officers were waiting outside a ground floor apartment on Wednesday when a man dove through a bedroom window. BPD’s tactical response team executed a search warrant where according to an arrest report, officers seized more than $14,000 dollars, 224 T-H-C edibles weighing more than 16 pounds, ten ounces of marijuana, and two handguns.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
2 teenage boys hospitalized after murder-suicide attempt in Spring, sheriff says
Pct. 4 deputies were called to the Windrose West neighborhood for a shooting and found two males, possibly 15 and 17 years old, with gunshot wounds. Two teenage boys are in the hospital after they were both shot in what investigators believe may have been a murder-suicide attempt in the Spring area.
kwhi.com
BRAZOS COUNTY INMATE GOING TO PRISON FOR ASSAULTING OFFICERS
An inmate in Brazos County learned that it is not a good idea to attack officers while you are already in jail. 26-year-old Dylan Currie, who was already in the Brazos County Jail for a Burglary of a Habitation charge, pled guilty to three separate altercations he had with detention officers.
kwhi.com
BODY DISCOVERED AT LA GRANGE SEWER PLANT
La Grange police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered on Sunday. La Grange Police Chief David Gilbreath said the body was found by a city worker at the city’s sewer plant on West Lowerline Street. Gilbreath said there are not any signs of trauma. At this...
KBTX.com
Latest rash of catalytic converter thefts targets healthcare workers, hospital visitors
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -It’s a trend that shows no sign of slowing down, in fact, it appears that catalytic converter thefts are rising across the Lonestar state and that includes the Brazos Valley. According to AAA, there has been a 5000% increase in catalytic converter claims since 2019....
Comments / 5