Night hikes & line dancing -- Lots of summer fun happening in Cleveland Metroparks

Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Twins Days Festival, Puerto Rican Parade, Medina County Fair and 20 more things to do this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Looking for something fun to do? The first weekend of August is chock full of possibilities including fairs, festivals, concerts, theatrical performances and more. The hardest part might be narrowing it down to one, two or three options. So, here are 23 possibilities to choose from. The...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
LIVE music happening all over downtown Cleveland this summer
Downtown Cleveland is filled with the sound of 'live' music this summer on the Mall, Public Square, Playhouse Square, the Rock Hall and more. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton shares details on the bands, the venues and more in today's edition of 'Kickin' It With Kenny'.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Here are five adventures you can take in Northeast Ohio before summer ends
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. It seems like it was just yesterday that school let out for the summer. And, yet, here we are in August!. Don't worry, though, summer...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym invites you to reach new heights
A big piece of Cleveland history has been transformed into a brand new rock climbing gym that offers something for people of all skill levels. What was once a Tremont Masonic Temple is now Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton gives us a tour. https://www.clevelandrocksclimbing.com/
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny's looking for adventure in Geneva-on-the-Lake
Known to seek out adventure wherever he can find it, Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton headed to Geneva-on-the-Lake to check out all the summer fun happening on the 'The Strip'. Geneva-on-the-Lake has been a popular destination for visitors for over 100 years. https://www.visitgenevaonthelake.com/
Salty Mary’s inches toward opening day with benefit, ‘practice’ dinner: West Shore Chatter
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- It’s getting close. That’s what Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar and Tavern is promising eager diners who are awaiting the eatery’s grand opening. Some lucky folks have been invited to a preview open house benefiting the Village Project. The event will include food, drinks and prizes. Since it’s an invitation-only event, I’m not sharing all the details.
clevelandpublicsquare.com
Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day 2022!
Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day is back in Cleveland Public Square!. Cleveland Public Square and Cuyahoga County Health and Human Services are teaming up for Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day, on Thursday, August 4, from 10:30 AM – 2 PM. Grab something delicious from Kona Ice, Metro 45, or...
The Hidden Gems of ... Old Brooklyn
As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year.
Spooky festival features dozens of hearses, costumed Frankensteins and a real Munster
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- After six years of hosting the Haunted Garage Sale and Hearse Drive-in at Cahoon Park in Bay Village, the Cleveland Haunt Club moved its seventh annual event to Weiss Field in Avon Lake. Organizers felt the festival had outgrown the smaller Cahoon venue. It’s a good...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
One Tank Trip: Octagon House
FOX 8 visited the Zimmerman Bury Octagon House in Marshallville, transporting you back to the 1800s. It's just a One Tank Trip away.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Mayfield Heights will hold grand opening Aug. 4
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A new Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream shop is opening in Mayfield Heights. And according to the store’s owner, customers-to-be can hardly wait. “I’m getting calls every day asking when are we going to open,” said owner Jennifer Leskovac. “People are saying they’re tired of driving to Twinsburg and Northfield (the nearest Handel’s locations) and want to know when we’re opening.”
Cleveland News - Fox 8
How to help your lawn & landscaping survive summer heat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The summer heat brings on insects, weeds and can take a toll on your landscaping. What can you do? Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets timely advice from Petitti Garden Center‘s Ken Zawicki. The Petitti team shares these tips:. Seeing discoloration, bare spots, or...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Ziplines, kayaks and more await you in Geneva-on-the-Lake
Geneva-on-the-Lake has something for everyone no matter your age or activity level. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spent the morning exploring and learns about the ziplines and kayaking opportunities waiting for you. https://www.lakeeriecanopytours.com/
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Heavy rain and sunny breaks: What about the weekend?
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few showers this morning with most of the area dry and very humid. Look for showers and a few storms to redevelop later this afternoon along the slow-moving front. Expect 50-70% of the area to receive additional rain/thunder between 3 & 9 pm this evening. Coverage will be slightly lower Friday (40-50%) with Saturday being the lowest (20%).
Ohio Fair Ride Malfunctions, Tips On Top Of Children
This is every parents' worst nightmare.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Spotty showers, storms continue into Friday
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A stationary boundary that is not moving very fast, if at all, will keep the chance for a few lingering showers and a storm around. We will calm things down overnight but staying very humid and damp. Waking up to the 70s tomorrow and climbing into the low to mid 80s during the day.
BBQ expert and Cleveland native Michael Symon hosts episode 4 ‘BBQ USA’ | How to watch for free (8/1/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- National BBQ expert and celebrity chef Michael Symon hosts the Food Network’s six-episode series “BBQ USA.” The Clevelander returns to the show Monday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern for a one-hour episode titled, “Who are you calling chicken?”. HOW TO WATCH FOR...
