Tacoma, WA

Tacoma’s El Borracho Makes Its Post-Pandemic Return

By Emily Molina
 3 days ago
southseattleemerald.com

Columbia City’s Polar Cleaners Laundromat Faces Closure

In South Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, Polar Cleaners has made its home at the southwest corner of Rainier Square Plaza for almost 50 years. As the only safe laundromat in the area, Polar Cleaners has become a community lifeline and place for neighbors to gather. Owner Bonniejean Crone worked...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Peanut Butter Drive in Puyallup

City of Puyallup announcement. This August, we will be collecting jars of peanut butter to give to the Puyallup Food Bank. Donations can be dropped off anytime the Puyallup Library is open. The Puyallup Library is located at 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371. You can see hours of operation...
PUYALLUP, WA
425magazine.com

All-Access: Car Show, Airshow, and Design

Car enthusiasts will enjoy this event at Renton Jeep Ram Dodge Chrysler Fiat. Entry is free and there will be music, food trucks, cars of all shapes and sizes, and prizes for winners. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 6. Learn more about this event or enter a vehicle for the contest here.
RENTON, WA
The Suburban Times

Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival Aug. 6

TACOMA, WASH. — As part of Tacoma Beer Week, Tacoma Arts Live returns with Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival this Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. The festival will pop up on Broadway between 9th & 11th in downtown Tacoma and features 35+ Pacific Northwest beers, ciders, and food vendors with live music. This event is for 21+ with a valid ID for entry. It is a dog-friendly event as well! Tickets are on sale now.
TACOMA, WA
The Stranger

Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.

On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville

Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
WOODINVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp

TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

I-5 HOV lanes through Tacoma opening in August

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. This is it. The moment we’ve all been waiting for. The opening of the HOV lanes on Interstate 5 through Tacoma will happen in late August. It’s a surreal moment for us too. Over the past three years you’ve hung in there...
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Mother Of All Garage Sales In Northwest Everett This Saturday

It has become an annual shopping event for people not just in Everett, Washington but throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Mother Of All Garage Sales is back in the Northwest Neighborhood this Saturday from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The weather should be perfect for finding bargains, food and fun!
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Elvis Presley’s Seattle movie co-star running for governor of Hawaii

In other election news not related to Washington’s August 2 primary, in the summer of 1962, the World’s Fair was underway at what’s now Seattle Center. And though she didn’t know it at the time, the six-year-old girl who starred with Elvis Presley in a movie filmed at the fair in ’62 is running for governor of Hawaii 60 years later.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Traffic control impacts and night work along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area for the week of August 3

Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. The station art can now also be seen at the various stations along the project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
TACOMA, WA

