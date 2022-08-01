Tacoma’s El Borracho Makes Its Post-Pandemic Return

www.southsoundmag.com
Clever and classy Seattle floating home seems twice its size
The private deck puts you right on Lake Union.
southseattleemerald.com
Columbia City’s Polar Cleaners Laundromat Faces Closure
In South Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, Polar Cleaners has made its home at the southwest corner of Rainier Square Plaza for almost 50 years. As the only safe laundromat in the area, Polar Cleaners has become a community lifeline and place for neighbors to gather. Owner Bonniejean Crone worked...
Potato problems for Dick’s Drive-In with end of harvest ‘not producing fries up to standards’
SEATTLE — If you’re stopping by Dick’s Drive-In this week, your fries might taste a bit different than usual. The restaurant chain says they’re at the end of their season on Washington potatoes, which are now producing fries that they say are not up to their normal standards.
The Suburban Times
Peanut Butter Drive in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. This August, we will be collecting jars of peanut butter to give to the Puyallup Food Bank. Donations can be dropped off anytime the Puyallup Library is open. The Puyallup Library is located at 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371. You can see hours of operation...
425magazine.com
All-Access: Car Show, Airshow, and Design
Car enthusiasts will enjoy this event at Renton Jeep Ram Dodge Chrysler Fiat. Entry is free and there will be music, food trucks, cars of all shapes and sizes, and prizes for winners. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 6. Learn more about this event or enter a vehicle for the contest here.
The Suburban Times
Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival Aug. 6
TACOMA, WASH. — As part of Tacoma Beer Week, Tacoma Arts Live returns with Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival this Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. The festival will pop up on Broadway between 9th & 11th in downtown Tacoma and features 35+ Pacific Northwest beers, ciders, and food vendors with live music. This event is for 21+ with a valid ID for entry. It is a dog-friendly event as well! Tickets are on sale now.
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
fox40jackson.com
Seattle business owners furious, ‘desperate’ over homeless crisis, slam ‘musical chairs’ policy
Seattle business owners are furious over the city’s homeless population, slamming politicians for playing “musical chairs” with encampments as it cripples the community’s safety and livelihood. Business owner Matthew Humphrey joined “Fox & Friends First” to discuss how the trend has impacted his ability to do...
The Stranger
Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.
On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
Eater
An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville
Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
This Is Washington's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
The Suburban Times
I-5 HOV lanes through Tacoma opening in August
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. This is it. The moment we’ve all been waiting for. The opening of the HOV lanes on Interstate 5 through Tacoma will happen in late August. It’s a surreal moment for us too. Over the past three years you’ve hung in there...
425magazine.com
HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center
Snohomish-raised twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the dream team behind HGTV’s popular home-renovation series Unsellable Houses, now in its third season and streaming on Discovery+. The duo will be bringing their eye for design to the greater Seattle area when they open their new design center...
myeverettnews.com
Mother Of All Garage Sales In Northwest Everett This Saturday
It has become an annual shopping event for people not just in Everett, Washington but throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Mother Of All Garage Sales is back in the Northwest Neighborhood this Saturday from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The weather should be perfect for finding bargains, food and fun!
Early-morning earthquake with 3.2 magnitude hits east of Tacoma
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook a rural section of Washington state Thursday morning. The small temblor at 6:22 a.m. was centered about 21 miles east of Tacoma, near the towns of Enumclaw and Black Diamond. No injuries or damage have been reported. The “citizen science” feature on the U.S. Geological...
MyNorthwest.com
Elvis Presley’s Seattle movie co-star running for governor of Hawaii
In other election news not related to Washington’s August 2 primary, in the summer of 1962, the World’s Fair was underway at what’s now Seattle Center. And though she didn’t know it at the time, the six-year-old girl who starred with Elvis Presley in a movie filmed at the fair in ’62 is running for governor of Hawaii 60 years later.
The Suburban Times
Traffic control impacts and night work along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area for the week of August 3
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. The station art can now also be seen at the various stations along the project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
