The Indy Endorsement: The Vulcan Taco at Delicias Mexican Cuisine

Acqua California Bistro at the River closes its doors
Acqua California Bistro at the River in Rancho Mirage has ended its operations. The restaurant's owners announced the closure on Monday. "We are thankful for the loyal guests who dined with us during the time we were open at The River in Rancho Mirage," reads a post on the restaurant's website. Acqua California Bistro reopened The post Acqua California Bistro at the River closes its doors appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta surf resort proposes smaller wave basin, other changes
The developer for a proposed La Quinta surf resort is announcing changes he hopes will win opponents over. The controversial Coral Mountain Resort has been at the center of hours of public debate and concern from the community. "Through the public process, we've listened, we've heard from the public," said John Gamlin, president of CM The post La Quinta surf resort proposes smaller wave basin, other changes appeared first on KESQ.
15 Exciting Things To Do In Riverside California with Kids!
Just 30 minutes from Temecula Wine Country is one of the largest cities in Southern California’s Inland Empire, Riverside is filled with tons of fun attractions and sights to see! From the lively downtown historic district to the beautiful botanic gardens and beyond, there are many reasons why people choose to visit Riverside.
Specials Will Sizzle as Hatch Chile Season Opens at Bristol Farms
A perfectly roasted Hatch chile can go in, alongside, atop, next to, or under just about any other foodstuff imaginable, if you like eats with heat and unusual pairings. Are we suggesting that you dash out and place two scoops of ice cream on the green 'n fleshy fruit minutes after it exits a hot roaster?
Cannabis 21 Plus Dispensary
Cannabis 21 Plus prides itself on serving their clients with the best possible service they can! The education and training that the Bud Tenders receive constantly from highly respected Marijuana Companies and their growers gives Bud Tenders an advantage in educating their clients as to what product best suits their needs and what desired results a client can expect from cannabis. Their passionate mission is to provide the Coachella Valley with an enormous amount of product as to have better choices for a client’s needs.
A first look at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in Palm Desert
KESQ is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to raffle off another beautiful home for the 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. This time, the house is in Palm Desert inside the new Montage community. Construction is well underway on the newest St. Jude house, set to be raffled off early next year. The post A first look at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Calimesa concert series rocks on
Breezin’ rolled right in and brought some R&B sound to last week’s Concerts on the Green at the Calimesa Event Center. With songs like “Chain of Fools,” “Ain’t Nobody” and “How Long Has This Been Going On,” Breezin’ got the crowd moving and grooving on Thursday, July 28. Suzi Karr brought her granddaughter Kalie, 7, who had fun dancing with her buddy Mia, age 4. Between somersaults, twirling and giggles, the two young ladies seemed to have a blast showing off their moves.
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender
Police officials say a man who has smashed several businesses' windows in downtown Palm Springs is out of custody despite being sentenced to 16 months in jail. Joshua Moon, 42, was sentenced to more than a year in county jail just last week. He pled guilty to a vandalism charge for throwing a rock through the front The post Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella to provide pandemic assistance
Coachella will provide financial assistance to low-income immigrant families who did not receive help from the U.S government during the pandemic. The Immigrant Families Recovery Program will be managed by the Mission Asset Fund, a nonprofit based in San Francisco, and is expected to begin in October, according to a statement on the city’s website.
Riverside councilmember says Sheriff Chad Bianco should apologize for social media post
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco made a social media post on July 30 after a group of pro-choice protesters painted their hands green and covered the Riverside Historic Courthouse with handprints. In the sheriff's media post, he condemned the protesters and wrote, "shame on the Riverside city councilwomen for supporting...
Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around
After months in the making, a new emergency shelter for the homeless in Banning is now up and running. It’s set up across the street from the former encampment, seen from the I-10 heading into the valley. The new 'Opportunity Village' is a place where some can call home for the next 90 days. “I’m The post Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around appeared first on KESQ.
These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits
Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
Three arrested in connection with murder of Coachella man found dead in burning truck
Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in bed of a burnt pick-up truck in Thermal. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella, were arrested in connection with the murder of Jesus M. The post Three arrested in connection with murder of Coachella man found dead in burning truck appeared first on KESQ.
Guardian: Report Indicates Police Kill Thousands of People Fleeing, Posing No Threat
LOS ANGELES, CA – A research group that tracks lethal force cases said this month “nearly one third of people killed by U.S. police since 2015 were running away, driving off or attempting to flee when the officer fatally shot or used lethal force against them,” according to a story in The Guardian.
‘He shot my arm off!’: Store owner fires shotgun at armed robber
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — An armed robber turned and ran from a liquor store when the store owner opened fire with a shotgun from behind the counter. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that four armed suspects arrived at the store in a dark-colored car, before approaching the entrance with hoods and masks.
Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Riverside County
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch Thursday for parts of Riverside County. The flood watch for the Coachella Valley, Riverside County mountains, and the cities of Palm Springs, La Quinta, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Lucerne Valley, Apple Valley, Banning and Hesperia is in effect starting at 2 p.m. Excessive...
Woman Killed after Apparent Jump from 10 Freeway Overpass in Thousand Palms
THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – A woman in her 50s was killed today after she. parked her vehicle on an overpass above the eastbound 10 Freeway in Thousand. Palms and apparently jumped onto the freeway below before being struck by two. vehicles, including a tractor trailer, authorities said. Officers responded...
Drug dealer arrested in Grand Terrace, nabbed with 42 pounds of cocaine
An alleged small-time drug dealer was arrested in Grand Terrace, where deputies found 19 bricks of white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately $700,000.
Dramatic Video Shows Liquor Store Owner, 80, Pull Shotgun on Armed Robber: 'He Shot My Arm Off!'
Three men were arrested and one is in the hospital after the incident, which also sparked a heart attack for the clerk. Four would-be-robbers got the surprise of a lifetime when they attempted to loot a liquor store in Norco, California earlier this week, per police. On Sunday, around 2:45am,...
