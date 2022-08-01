The Indy Endorsement: The Vulcan Taco at Delicias Mexican Cuisine

Cannabis 21 Plus prides itself on serving their clients with the best possible service they can! The education and training that the Bud Tenders receive constantly from highly respected Marijuana Companies and their growers gives Bud Tenders an advantage in educating their clients as to what product best suits their needs and what desired results a client can expect from cannabis. Their passionate mission is to provide the Coachella Valley with an enormous amount of product as to have better choices for a client’s needs.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO