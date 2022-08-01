Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Edwards (knee) is a little behind the Ravens' other rehabbing players, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. The list includes J.K. Dobbins, who also is coming back from an ACL injury and remains on the PUP list despite reportedly being antsy to practice. Reports at one point suggested Dobbins would have a tougher rehab due to additional ligament damage in his knee, but it seems to have gone the other way around, with Edwards now in more danger of missing the start of the season. Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Corey Clement and Nate McCrary have been getting RB reps at Baltimore training camp.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO