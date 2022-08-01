www.cbssports.com
Dez Bryant Sign with Cowboys, Urges Odell Beckham Jr.
“Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king!'' writes OBJ on social media, touting the idea of a Cowboys reunion with Dez Bryant.
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Exits practice early
Ertz was forced out of Thursday's practice with a calf injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Until the Cardinals provide an update on the severity of Ertz's calf issue, we'll consider him day-to-day. When healthy, the 31-year-old is the team's clear-cut top pass-catching option in a tight end corps that also includes Trey McBride, Maxx Williams (knee) and Stephen Anderson.
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands new deal with Cards
The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year, $66.8 million extension Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. This marks Humphries' third contract with team and ensures he'll remain in the desert as Kyler Murray's blindside protector through the 2025 campaign. Humphries has started all 75 of his appearances since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 Draft.
Broncos' Javonte Williams: Facing uncertain split with Gordon
Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports that Williams has taken the first snap at six of seven practices and could get around 70 percent of the RB workload this year, while Benjamin Albright of KOA Colorado suggests the split between William and Melvin Gordon at camp has been around 55/45.
Giants' Aaron Robinson: Practices in full
Robinson (undisclosed) was an active participant during the Giants' fully-padded practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Robinson saw action as the Giants' No. 2 cornerback during team drills Wednesday, though he struggled to limit completions when targeted by quarterback Daniel Jones, according to Duggan. The 23-year-old totaled 26 tackles and three passes defended over nine games during his 2021 rookie campaign, but he may need to improve in coverage if he wants to surpass Rodarius Williams and Darnay Holmes for a full-time starting role this regular season.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Behind Dobbins in rehab
Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Edwards (knee) is a little behind the Ravens' other rehabbing players, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. The list includes J.K. Dobbins, who also is coming back from an ACL injury and remains on the PUP list despite reportedly being antsy to practice. Reports at one point suggested Dobbins would have a tougher rehab due to additional ligament damage in his knee, but it seems to have gone the other way around, with Edwards now in more danger of missing the start of the season. Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Corey Clement and Nate McCrary have been getting RB reps at Baltimore training camp.
Raiders' Derek Carr: May not play much, if at all, Thursday
Carr is among the Raiders' key players who figure to play sparingly, if at all, in Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Jaguars, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. With the Raiders slated to play three more preseason games after the Hall of Fame game, it seems...
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Starting spot secure
Jones is listed as one of Jacksonville's starting wide receivers, John Shipley of SI.com reports. The 32-year-old operated as the Jaguars' No. 1 wideout last year and finished with 73 receptions for 832 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, so it's not a surprise he'll be a starter again in 2022. The offseason signings of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones should bring more firepower to the aerial attack, which could open things up for QB Trevor Lawrence and Jones, whose 11.4 yards per catch last year was his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2012.
Giants' Antonio Williams: Injures knee in practice
Williams appeared to suffer a left knee injury during training camp Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams appeared to hurt his left knee while running routes during a 1-on-1 drill and was subsequently seen with the knee wrapped. He didn't return to practice for the remainder of the day. Williams is vying for a roster spot as the Giants' third running back, so missing any amount of time could considerably hurt his chances of making the roster.
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Sidelined 4-6 weeks
Cleveland has suffered cartilage damage in his neck and likely will sit out for the remainder of the preseason as a result, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Cleveland will not require surgery after he was struck in the throat by a helmet during practice, and the Broncos hope he will be ready to return for the season opener Sept. 12 Klis. The 2020 seventh-round pick figures to see a larger role this coming regular season after fellow wideout Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending torn ACL in training camp. With Cleveland sidelined for the remainder of the offseason, wideouts Seth Williams and Travis Fulgham should see increased reps during Denver's upcoming slate of preseason games.
Bills' Marquez Stevenson: Leaves practice early
Stevenson (foot) left practice early Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Stevenson will undergo further evaluation, as the severity of the injury is not yet known. Selected in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft, Stevenson appeared in five games last season, serving as a return man for the Bills.
