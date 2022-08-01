Police: Body found in Lincoln, criminal investigation underway

www.wmdt.com
Troopers Arrest Suspect for Aggravated Menacing
Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Mikel Paoletti of Newark, DE for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening following an incident involving a machete on Wednesday morning. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m., troopers responded to the “Park and Ride” located at 1401 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE for a report...
Police ID Victim in Lincoln Homicide Investigation
LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man whose body was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Troopers identified the victim as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, N.C. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west...
Police identify Charlotte man found dead along Deleware road
Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
Police: Leaf Blower Altercation Leads To Man Wielding Machete
Three men reportedly rolling ‘blunts’ in Ocean City arrested
Three Pennsylvania men face handgun and drug distribution charges after Ocean City Police were alerted the men were rolling marijuana “blunts” in a parking lot in the mid-town section of the resort. Mekhi Mason Lockhart and Nysaiah Allen Palmer, both 18, and Alexander Lee Meserole, 24, all from...
Texas woman arrested in connection to string of vehicle break-ins in OC
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins in the downtown Ocean City area. On Tuesday, officers responded to a downtown condominium for a report of a theft from a vehicle. The victim told police that between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., someone accessed his unlocked vehicle and stole several personal items. Officers responded to the same condominium the next day for additional reports, when two additional victims reported that several items were stolen from their unlocked vehicles. All of the vehicles were parked inside the condominium’s locked and gated parking garage.
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Milton Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Shianne Hall-McBride of Milton, DE. Hall-McBride was last seen on July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the Milton, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Hall-McBride have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
State Trooper Dragged by Suspect Fleeing in Stolen Vehicle
DOVER, DE – A police officer responding to a stolen vehicle complaint in Dover was...
Pair arrested for vehicle break-ins at Harrington hotel
HARRINGTON, Del. – Harrington Police have arrested two people in connection to a report of vehicle break-ins. We’re told officers were contacted by staff members at a local hotel after they saw two males entering unlocked vehicles in the parking lot during the early morning hours. Officers were able to identify the suspects through security footage from the building and tracked them to a rented room at the hotel.
Man Found Dead Along Roadside in Lincoln, Police Investigating as Homicide
North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS
(Newark, DE 19711) On July 30th, 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Possum Hollow Road. When the officers arrived, they learned that the suspects had removed a credit card from the victim’s vehicle. As the officers continued their investigation, they discovered that the suspects had used the stolen card at a nearby store.
Motorcyclist injured in Oak Orchard crash
A motorcyclist was airlifted to Christiana Hospital following an Aug. 2 crash on River Road in Oak Orchard. Emergency responders from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to the incident about 6:30 p.m. Additional assistance was provided by Delaware State Police, Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County Paramedics. The crash...
Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect
Linwood Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man, but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road
Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office breaks ground on new public safety complex
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis is calling it a new day for his department. At the corner of Naylor Mill Road and Westwood Drive, ground was broken on a state of the art public safety complex. Work is expected to be complete in the next 18 to 24 months.
Happening Now: Motorcycle Crash Causing Major Backups On Route 1
Just before 12:40 rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company along with New Castle County Paramedics responded to Route 1 NB at the Route 273 off-ramp for reports of a motorcycle crash. The crash has caused major delays in both directions. At this time there is no word on injuries.
Investigation underway in deadly Cecil County boat explosion
BALTIMORE -- State officials are asking for witnesses after a person died in a boat explosion over the weekend on the Bohemia River in Cecil County.The Charlestown Fire Company said units responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Veasey Cove for the fiery explosion. There, an unidentified person was declared dead on the scene. A second person on the scene was rescued by another boater, officials said. Smoke could be seen from as far as the North East River, according to the fire company. The cause of the explosion is unclear.Maryland Natural Resources Police are now investigating the incident.Anyone with information or photos is asked to email Natural Resources police by emailing NRP.Tips@maryland.gov or calling 410-260-8888.
