Lincoln, DE

Police: Body found in Lincoln, criminal investigation underway

By Sarah Ash
 3 days ago
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Suspect for Aggravated Menacing

Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Mikel Paoletti of Newark, DE for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening following an incident involving a machete on Wednesday morning. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m., troopers responded to the “Park and Ride” located at 1401 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE for a report...
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

Police ID Victim in Lincoln Homicide Investigation

LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man whose body was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Troopers identified the victim as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, N.C. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west...
LINCOLN, DE
WBOC

Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Leaf Blower Altercation Leads To Man Wielding Machete

Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Mikel Paoletti of Newark for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening following an incident involving a machete on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m., troopers responded to the “Park and Ride”...
WILMINGTON, DE
Ocean City Today

Three men reportedly rolling ‘blunts’ in Ocean City arrested

Three Pennsylvania men face handgun and drug distribution charges after Ocean City Police were alerted the men were rolling marijuana “blunts” in a parking lot in the mid-town section of the resort. Mekhi Mason Lockhart and Nysaiah Allen Palmer, both 18, and Alexander Lee Meserole, 24, all from...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Texas woman arrested in connection to string of vehicle break-ins in OC

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins in the downtown Ocean City area. On Tuesday, officers responded to a downtown condominium for a report of a theft from a vehicle. The victim told police that between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., someone accessed his unlocked vehicle and stole several personal items. Officers responded to the same condominium the next day for additional reports, when two additional victims reported that several items were stolen from their unlocked vehicles. All of the vehicles were parked inside the condominium’s locked and gated parking garage.
OCEAN CITY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Milton Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Shianne Hall-McBride of Milton, DE. Hall-McBride was last seen on July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the Milton, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Hall-McBride have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

Pair arrested for vehicle break-ins at Harrington hotel

HARRINGTON, Del. – Harrington Police have arrested two people in connection to a report of vehicle break-ins. We’re told officers were contacted by staff members at a local hotel after they saw two males entering unlocked vehicles in the parking lot during the early morning hours. Officers were able to identify the suspects through security footage from the building and tracked them to a rented room at the hotel.
HARRINGTON, DE
FOX8 News

North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police […]
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS

(Newark, DE 19711) On July 30th, 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Possum Hollow Road. When the officers arrived, they learned that the suspects had removed a credit card from the victim’s vehicle. As the officers continued their investigation, they discovered that the suspects had used the stolen card at a nearby store.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Motorcyclist injured in Oak Orchard crash

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Christiana Hospital following an Aug. 2 crash on River Road in Oak Orchard. Emergency responders from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to the incident about 6:30 p.m. Additional assistance was provided by Delaware State Police, Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County Paramedics. The crash...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Investigation
WTOP

Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road. Police say troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a male subject dead.
LINCOLN, DE
CBS Baltimore

Investigation underway in deadly Cecil County boat explosion

BALTIMORE -- State officials are asking for witnesses after a person died in a boat explosion over the weekend on the Bohemia River in Cecil County.The Charlestown Fire Company said units responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Veasey Cove for the fiery explosion. There, an unidentified person was declared dead on the scene. A second person on the scene was rescued by another boater, officials said. Smoke could be seen from as far as the North East River, according to the fire company. The cause of the explosion is unclear.Maryland Natural Resources Police are now investigating the incident.Anyone with information or photos is asked to email Natural Resources police by emailing NRP.Tips@maryland.gov or calling 410-260-8888.
CECIL COUNTY, MD

