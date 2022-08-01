ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Peloton Sued for ‘Outrageous’ Use Of Cypress Hill Songs

By Bill Donahue
Billboard
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kelis Calls Out Beyoncé for ‘Theft’ Over Using ‘Milkshake,’ But Her Real Beef Lies in Years-Old Feud With Pharrell

Click here to read the full article. Hours before Beyoncé’s much-anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance dropped at midnight on Friday, R&B singer Kelis was fuming. In the weeks leading up to the release, Beyoncé had been teasing fans with tidbits of information about the dance record. First with the single “Break My Soul,” followed by the tracklist and later, the collaborators, producers, and various samplings from artists including disco queen Donna Summer, Robin S., and Kelis. But according to Kelis, she was never given a heads up that Beyoncé would be using one of her tracks, going so far as to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Dj Muggs
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Rihanna
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Drake
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé Removes ‘Milkshake’ From ‘Energy’ After Kelis Called Her Out for ‘Theft’

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has removed the usage of “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy” after Kelis tore into the singer for featuring the hit 2003 song, proclaiming it an act of “thievery.” It’s been an unexpectedly rocky release week for Beyoncé, who despite receiving rave reviews for her disco-dance album Renaissance, has had a series of blips and post-release modifications to songs.  Days before its drop last Friday, the album leaked online — a rare hiccup for the famously buttoned-up artist. Then on Monday, Beyoncé announced she would be removing the word “spaz” from her song “Heated”...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

‘Renaissance’ Revealed: Collabs For Beyoncé’s New Album Include Jay Z, Pharrell, The-Dream & Drake

Everyone in the Beyhive is anticipating Beyoncé‘s seventh full-length solo album Renaissance and we’re all just wondering what “Formation” singer has in store for us. Well, to hear the album, you’re just going to have to wait until it drops on July 29, but in the meantime, Queen Bey has revealed the credits, collaborations and even the track list for her upcoming album.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Music#Music Group#Cypress Hill#Copyright Infringement#Soul Assassins Inc#House Of Pain
UPI News

Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album

July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son

Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Details Complicated Relationship with Her Mother in New Book

Jennette McCurdy was sitting in her booster seat when she learned she was cast in iCarly. The actress describes the moment she got the news in her upcoming autobiography I'm Glad My Mom Died, in which she transports readers to the cramped backseat of her mother's Ford Windstar. At the time, she was 14 years old and her mother, Debbie McCurdy, who died of cancer in 2013, was asking for an extension on their phone bill.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Chaka Khan Is Still ‘Upset About Sounding Like a Chipmunk’ on Kanye West’s ‘Through the Wire’

Click here to read the full article. It has been 17 years since Kanye West‘s debut single “Through the Wire” was released, in which he sampled Chaka Khan‘s voice from her 1984 track “Through the Fire.” While considered a staple of West’s catalogue, Khan is still not a fan of how her voice turned out on the song all these years later, she revealed on Monday (Aug. 1). During an interview with Good Day DC, host Marissa Mitchell brought up Khan’s distaste of West’s treatment of the sample. The 10-time Grammy winner said she was “upset about sounding like a chipmunk”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e Explains His 'Disdain' For Diddy & Claims He Came Up With 'Mo Money Mo Problems'

Ma$e opened up about his “disdain” for Diddy on the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. Sitting down with co-hosts Wallo and Gillie Da Kid on Sunday (July 31), the former Bad Boy Records rapper said he never got the credit or money he deserved from his time on the label, while claiming Puff Daddy never wanted to elevate him to the next level.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Will Feature Videos From Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Post Malone & More

Click here to read the full article. The second Beavis and Butt-Head revival is about to make its big debut, which means a brand new set of music videos (in addition to TikTok and YouTube videos) for the titular characters to both roast and appreciate from the comfort of their couch. Paramount+ confirmed to Billboard on Wednesday (Aug. 3) that the return of the Mike Judge-created animated television show will feature videos from the biggest stars in pop music at the moment, including Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, Camila Cabello, Cale Dodds, CNCO — and for all the ARMY...
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e Announces He's Joining Death Row Records

Ma$e is looking to be the first artist to rep both Bad Boy and Death Row, the powerhouse Hip Hop labels who were entangled in a bitter — and ultimately fatal — feud in the ’90s. In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (August 3), the Harlem...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Stepping Into ‘Queer Joy’: With Sam Smith at Their English Country Getaway

Click here to read the full article. At Sam Smith’s country home in Buckinghamshire, England, there’s a little barnhouse tucked to the side of the sprawling property. A small faux menagerie — turtles, flamingos, even a sloth named Keith — overlooks a patio where Smith’s year-old Bernadoodle, Velma (named for the merry murderess in Chicago), suns herself. Inside, there’s a billiards table, a sparkling crystal chandelier and a full bar; feathered, palm tree-shaped lamps and a 2-foot-tall, stuffed Ewok round out the cozily jumbled decor. It might be the perfect facsimile of the pub in town — well, except for...
WORLD
Billboard

Beavis Can’t Resist the Magic of BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ on ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Who ever said boy bands couldn’t be rock n’ roll? In a new clip from Paramount+‘s reboot of Mike Judge’s brash ’90s cartoon, Beavis and Butt-Head bicker over BTS as one of them inadvertently reveals his bonafide ARMY status. The Beavis and Butt-Head revival dropped Aug. 4, filled with scenes of the two beloved idiots sitting on their couch as usual and commentating on recent music videos. While watching the video for BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Dynamite,” certified metalhead Beavis — wearing his trademark Metallica T-shirt — accidentally exposes his love for the...
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Drake’s ‘Texts Go Green’ Ties Kendrick Lamar’s Record for Biggest Single-Week Drop on Billboard Hot 100

A new Drake song has officially tied the record Kendrick Lamar recently broke for the biggest single-week dip ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On Tuesday (July 5), Billboard's unveiling of its weekly Hot 100 chart showed that Drake's "Texts Go Green" from his polarizing Honestly, Nevermind album took a massive plunge this week, falling from No. 13 to No. 94. The 81-spot drop now sees Drizzy's single neck-and-neck with Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" featuring Taylour Paige, which broke the very same record just over a month ago. Back on May 31, the aforementioned King Kendrick song from his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers LP coincidentally also moved down 81 spots on the coveted singles chart, dipping from No. 16 to No. 97.
HIP HOP
Vibe

The Pharcyde Reunites For “My Bad,” Group’s First Song In 25 Years

Click here to read the full article. Legendary West Coast rap group The Pharcyde have reunited for their first song in over 25 years. The group, which originally consisted of members Fatlip, Slimkid3, Bootie Brown, and Imani, recently joined forces on Fatlip’s new song, “My Bad.” The track finds the rappers lamenting their regrets while atoning for their past missteps. Released on LABCABIN Records, “My Bad” features an appearance from Butch Cassidy and is included on Fatlip’s latest album, Sccit & Siavash The Grouch Present​.​.​. Torpor. The album also includes guest spots from Krayzie Bone, M.O.m and Sccit, as well...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy