Peloton Sued for ‘Outrageous’ Use Of Cypress Hill Songs

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Kelis Calls Out Beyoncé for ‘Theft’ Over Using ‘Milkshake,’ But Her Real Beef Lies in Years-Old Feud With Pharrell
Click here to read the full article. Hours before Beyoncé’s much-anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance dropped at midnight on Friday, R&B singer Kelis was fuming. In the weeks leading up to the release, Beyoncé had been teasing fans with tidbits of information about the dance record. First with the single “Break My Soul,” followed by the tracklist and later, the collaborators, producers, and various samplings from artists including disco queen Donna Summer, Robin S., and Kelis. But according to Kelis, she was never given a heads up that Beyoncé would be using one of her tracks, going so far as to...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Nicki Minaj Responds To Scandalous Allegations Made By Alleged 'Ex Assistant'
Nicki Minaj has addressed the shocking accusations made by an alleged former employee. The Young Money rapper became a trending topic on Twitter on Monday (August 1) after an Instagram user claiming to be her “ex assistant” made a series of allegations about her and those in her inner circle.
Beyoncé Removes ‘Milkshake’ From ‘Energy’ After Kelis Called Her Out for ‘Theft’
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has removed the usage of “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy” after Kelis tore into the singer for featuring the hit 2003 song, proclaiming it an act of “thievery.” It’s been an unexpectedly rocky release week for Beyoncé, who despite receiving rave reviews for her disco-dance album Renaissance, has had a series of blips and post-release modifications to songs. Days before its drop last Friday, the album leaked online — a rare hiccup for the famously buttoned-up artist. Then on Monday, Beyoncé announced she would be removing the word “spaz” from her song “Heated”...
50 Cent on Former G-Unit Artists Whose Careers Never Took Off: ‘I Can’t Make People Buy Records’
During a recent appearance on Houston’s 97.9 The Box, 50 Cent opened up about his role as head of G-Unit Records, which has steered the careers of prominent rappers such as Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Tony Yayo. When asked if he’s been criticized by certain artists for their...
‘Renaissance’ Revealed: Collabs For Beyoncé’s New Album Include Jay Z, Pharrell, The-Dream & Drake
Everyone in the Beyhive is anticipating Beyoncé‘s seventh full-length solo album Renaissance and we’re all just wondering what “Formation” singer has in store for us. Well, to hear the album, you’re just going to have to wait until it drops on July 29, but in the meantime, Queen Bey has revealed the credits, collaborations and even the track list for her upcoming album.
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Details Complicated Relationship with Her Mother in New Book
Jennette McCurdy was sitting in her booster seat when she learned she was cast in iCarly. The actress describes the moment she got the news in her upcoming autobiography I'm Glad My Mom Died, in which she transports readers to the cramped backseat of her mother's Ford Windstar. At the time, she was 14 years old and her mother, Debbie McCurdy, who died of cancer in 2013, was asking for an extension on their phone bill.
Chaka Khan Is Still ‘Upset About Sounding Like a Chipmunk’ on Kanye West’s ‘Through the Wire’
Click here to read the full article. It has been 17 years since Kanye West‘s debut single “Through the Wire” was released, in which he sampled Chaka Khan‘s voice from her 1984 track “Through the Fire.” While considered a staple of West’s catalogue, Khan is still not a fan of how her voice turned out on the song all these years later, she revealed on Monday (Aug. 1). During an interview with Good Day DC, host Marissa Mitchell brought up Khan’s distaste of West’s treatment of the sample. The 10-time Grammy winner said she was “upset about sounding like a chipmunk”...
Ma$e Explains His 'Disdain' For Diddy & Claims He Came Up With 'Mo Money Mo Problems'
Ma$e opened up about his “disdain” for Diddy on the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. Sitting down with co-hosts Wallo and Gillie Da Kid on Sunday (July 31), the former Bad Boy Records rapper said he never got the credit or money he deserved from his time on the label, while claiming Puff Daddy never wanted to elevate him to the next level.
Wiz Khalifa Tells Club DJs They Suck in Onstage Rant, Offers to Fight If They Want – Watch
Wiz Khalifa went off on two DJs at a recent show for allegedly messing up the music on his set. On Friday (July 29), Wiz had an album release event for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video has surfaced from the celebratory shindig that shows Wiz Khalifa going off on two DJs.
‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Will Feature Videos From Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Post Malone & More
Click here to read the full article. The second Beavis and Butt-Head revival is about to make its big debut, which means a brand new set of music videos (in addition to TikTok and YouTube videos) for the titular characters to both roast and appreciate from the comfort of their couch. Paramount+ confirmed to Billboard on Wednesday (Aug. 3) that the return of the Mike Judge-created animated television show will feature videos from the biggest stars in pop music at the moment, including Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, Camila Cabello, Cale Dodds, CNCO — and for all the ARMY...
Ma$e Announces He's Joining Death Row Records
Ma$e is looking to be the first artist to rep both Bad Boy and Death Row, the powerhouse Hip Hop labels who were entangled in a bitter — and ultimately fatal — feud in the ’90s. In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (August 3), the Harlem...
Stepping Into ‘Queer Joy’: With Sam Smith at Their English Country Getaway
Click here to read the full article. At Sam Smith’s country home in Buckinghamshire, England, there’s a little barnhouse tucked to the side of the sprawling property. A small faux menagerie — turtles, flamingos, even a sloth named Keith — overlooks a patio where Smith’s year-old Bernadoodle, Velma (named for the merry murderess in Chicago), suns herself. Inside, there’s a billiards table, a sparkling crystal chandelier and a full bar; feathered, palm tree-shaped lamps and a 2-foot-tall, stuffed Ewok round out the cozily jumbled decor. It might be the perfect facsimile of the pub in town — well, except for...
Beavis Can’t Resist the Magic of BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ on ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’: Watch
Click here to read the full article. Who ever said boy bands couldn’t be rock n’ roll? In a new clip from Paramount+‘s reboot of Mike Judge’s brash ’90s cartoon, Beavis and Butt-Head bicker over BTS as one of them inadvertently reveals his bonafide ARMY status. The Beavis and Butt-Head revival dropped Aug. 4, filled with scenes of the two beloved idiots sitting on their couch as usual and commentating on recent music videos. While watching the video for BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Dynamite,” certified metalhead Beavis — wearing his trademark Metallica T-shirt — accidentally exposes his love for the...
Drake’s ‘Texts Go Green’ Ties Kendrick Lamar’s Record for Biggest Single-Week Drop on Billboard Hot 100
A new Drake song has officially tied the record Kendrick Lamar recently broke for the biggest single-week dip ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On Tuesday (July 5), Billboard's unveiling of its weekly Hot 100 chart showed that Drake's "Texts Go Green" from his polarizing Honestly, Nevermind album took a massive plunge this week, falling from No. 13 to No. 94. The 81-spot drop now sees Drizzy's single neck-and-neck with Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" featuring Taylour Paige, which broke the very same record just over a month ago. Back on May 31, the aforementioned King Kendrick song from his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers LP coincidentally also moved down 81 spots on the coveted singles chart, dipping from No. 16 to No. 97.
The Pharcyde Reunites For “My Bad,” Group’s First Song In 25 Years
Click here to read the full article. Legendary West Coast rap group The Pharcyde have reunited for their first song in over 25 years. The group, which originally consisted of members Fatlip, Slimkid3, Bootie Brown, and Imani, recently joined forces on Fatlip’s new song, “My Bad.” The track finds the rappers lamenting their regrets while atoning for their past missteps. Released on LABCABIN Records, “My Bad” features an appearance from Butch Cassidy and is included on Fatlip’s latest album, Sccit & Siavash The Grouch Present... Torpor. The album also includes guest spots from Krayzie Bone, M.O.m and Sccit, as well...
