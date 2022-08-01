County prosecutors in Michigan can begin criminalizing abortion, Court of Appeals rules

wwmt.com
Whitmer files legal brief to prevent enforcement of 1931 abortion law
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she filed an amicus brief Wednesday night with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of preserving the statewide injunction issued in May, preventing the enforcement of the state's 1931 abortion law. Prior story: Michigan abortion providers celebrate abortion ban injunction. “Last night,...
Order to pause abortion prosecutions in Michigan remains
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – Michiganders continue to have access to abortion, for now, a Michigan judge decided Wednesday afternoon. A temporary restraining order that Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed on Monday to stop enforcement of Michigan's 1931 abortion ban will continue. Earlier story: Judge grants Whitmer's restraining order against enforcement of...
Modems blamed for delayed election results in several Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. — Nearly four in five Michigan counties reported delayed results in Michigan's 2022 primary election. The Secretary of State's office said that's because counties officials had to drive unofficial election results to county clerks' offices. As two million Michigan voters took to the polls Tuesday, election officials...
AP: Tudor Dixon wins Republican primary for Michigan Governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Associated Press and multiple other news outlets called Michigan's Republican gubernatorial race for Trump endorsed candidate Tudor Dixon Tuesday night just before 10 p.m. With 41% of the vote at the time and 16% of precincts reporting statewide, the unofficial results showed Dixon receiving more than 105,000 votes.
Primary Election: The candidates battling to face Governor Whitmer in November
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Polls closed in most of Michigan and clerks started counting ballots Tuesday night statewide in the state's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Voters could cast their votes in person at their local polling place until 8 p.m. Ballot: Aug. 2 Primary...
Whitmer collaborates with Midwest governors to install EV chargers around Lake Michigan
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced a collaboration with the governors of Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin to build a road trip route specifically for electric vehicles. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a network of electric vehicle chargers spanning over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline...
Garrett Soldano on losing: "It's time to get back to being a doctor again"
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial candidate is projected to be Tudor Dixon. Garrett Soldano had a watch party at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Kalamazoo Tuesday as he and his team watched early results come in. Hundreds of people gathered rooting for Soldano. He took pictures with...
"None of us can look away:" Whitmer rallies canvassers at kickoff event in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rallied her supporters in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning at a canvass kickoff event, as Michigan voters took to the polls around the state to choose her competitor for November. During Tuesday's primary election, Whitmer advocated for canvassers to keep up the momentum...
Kevin Rinke not conceding gubernatorial race to projected winner Tudor Dixon
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Rinke said Tuesday night he was not conceding the primary election, but acknowledged the sizable lead of frontrunner Tudor Dixon. As of late Tuesday night, the longtime businessman was in second place in the Aug. 2 primary with 21% of the votes,...
'Smooth and successful': Secretary of State reports no major issues in August primary
LANSING, Mich., (WPBn/WGTU) -- "Smooth and successful.” That's what Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is calling Tuesday's election. Secretary Benson says the biggest takeaway from the August Primary is that Michigan elections are secure and safe and the results are an accurate reflection of the will of the people.
Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat
LANSING, Mich - The Michigan GOP has canceled its election night watch party due to a threat. According to Mid-Michigan NOW political reporter Rachel Louise Just someone outside the GOP headquarters in Lansing verbally assaulted a MIGOP-affiliated woman this morning, threatened to "burn the building and said he wanted to enslave women."
Thousands of West Michigan residents await power restoration late Thursday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Areas of West Michigan were littered with fallen trees, scattered limbs and downed power lines Thursday. Wednesday's heavy rain and powerful winds wiped out power to tens of thousands of homes for nearly 24 hours. Power outages: Severe storms cut power to nearly 50,000 people in...
Severe storms cut power to nearly 50,000 people in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Storms that blew across West Michigan Wednesday and knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across the state. In West Michigan, there were 969 outages, affecting 48,353 people, as of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to Consumers Energy. Storm damage: Reporter's blog: Heavy rain, strong...
Excessive heat and thunderstorms deliver 1-2 punch to West Michigan Wednesday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A heat advisory was issued Wednesday across West Michigan, due to heat indices projected to reach triple digits. "That's why we're here swimming today," said Angela Smith of Shelbyville. Smith and her friend Jessica Hewitt were among dozens who flocked to the beach at Ramona Park...
'It could be worse': Battle Creek homeowners react to thunderstorm power outages
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thunderstorms rolled in through parts of West Michigan early Wednesday evening, causing outages and damage, but also a chance for neighbors to extend a helping hand. At one point Wednesday evening, Consumer’s Energy reported nearly 80,000 customers had lost power. Outages: Severe storms cut power...
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
Attorney says Oxford High School security officer "walked around" as shooting happened
DETROIT, Mich. - Ven Johnson is adding another defendant to the lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools. According to Johnson, the security officer at the school casually walked around the hallway while the shooting happened on November 30, 2021. WATCH ANNOUNCEMENT:. Attorney Ven Johnson said that Security Officer Kimberly Potts was...
Reporter's blog: Heavy rain, strong winds brings damage and power outages Thursday morning
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of customers woke up in the dark Thursday morning after strong storms swept through West Michigan overnight. 6 a.m.: Stoplights are out at the Howard Street/Stadium Drive intersection. 6:30 a.m.: Tree in the road in Oshtemo:. As of 6:45 a.m. the following counties were experiencing...
'Weather Alert Day' Wednesday for high heat, hazardous swimming, and strong storms
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Choo-choo! All aboard the West Michigan weather train, making a stop in South Florida on Wednesday. It's full "steam" ahead then as an approaching cold front triggers a trifecta of weather factors including heat, wind, and storms. Let's start with the heat, which is no doubt...
