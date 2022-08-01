ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Sheriff's office identifies driver of tractor killed in accident

By News Staff
cbs19news
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Police identify motorcyclist killed in Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash in Augusta County. According to police, 53-year-old Mark Braley of Amissville died at the scene of the Saturday morning crash on Scenic Highway. The crash occurred when Braley’s Harley-Davidson...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
969wsig.com

Details released on August County motorcycle death

State Police are releasing some details about a fatal motorcycle crash from this past weekend in northern Augusta County. Public Information Officer Shelby Crouch says just after 11 in the morning Saturday July 30th, State Police responded to a crash on Route 42 just south of Badger Road. A 2015...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Three arrested in July 27 shots fired incident in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO (WINA) – Waynesboro Police have arrested three people in relation to a July 27th evening shooting incident in the city’s downtown area. All three are Waynesboro residents… one of them charged in the firing of a weapon, the other two with obstruction of a law enforcement officer’s duties.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro PD charges 3 in shooting incident

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested multiple subjects related to the shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. Poplar Avenue on July 27, 2022. Rahkell Brown, April Brown, and Khadiea Campbell all of Waynesboro turned themselves into the Waynesboro Police Department on August 2,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Augusta County, VA
Accidents
County
Augusta County, VA
Augusta County, VA
Crime & Safety
cbs19news

One killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred over the weekend in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. Saturday on Scenic Highway just south of the intersection with Badger Road. A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Three Fluvanna deputies rescue elderly woman trapped in burning home

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Neighbors are calling them heroes. Early Tuesday morning, three Fluvanna County Sheriff's deputies rescued an elderly woman from her burning home. Usually, first responders won't run into a burning building without any gear, but the deputies had to this time in order to rescue...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Accident#Sheriff
NBC 29 News

CPD investigates reported teen crime spree

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of teenagers are reportedly on a crime spree in Charlottesville. The police department had warned people a few weeks ago about people noticing wallets, money, or other items missing after letting a teenager use their home’s bathroom. “We’ve had reports of young juveniles...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New side crash test finds some vehicles not as safe as thought

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some popular midsize cars may not be as safe as people think, following tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Three vehicles recently received poor ratings in a new side crash test. Those vehicles are the Chevrolet Malibu, the Toyota Camry and...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Albemarle Police apprehend attempted arson suspect after bow-and-arrow shots

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police and Fire have a suspect in custody in an attempted arson of a home in the 1700 block of Minor Drive, near Southwood… after the suspect reportedly shot at officers twice with a bow-and-arrow. Police and fire were called shortly before 10:30 Sunday night to a report of a brush fire and an attempted arson. When officers arrived, they discovered a gas can had been lit and thrown into an occupied home, which the occupants tossed back out and put out the flames with an extinguisher.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHSV

‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg veterinarian had his license suspended and his practice is remaining closed until further notice. Dr. Ayman Salem had his license suspended indefinitely by the State Veterinary Board, and his practice, Harrisonburg Emergency Veterinary Clinic, has been closed since March. After two days of hearings...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Albemarle Police Chief Sean Reeves

The Chief discussed everything from body worn cameras, to partnerships with other agencies to active danger response, substance abuse prevention, mental health response collaboration and much more. The host of Charlottesville Right Now joined the show to discuss the City employee connected to January 6th, the search for a police...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg bank robber pleads guilty

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg, Virginia man, who used a BB gun to rob First Citizen Bank in Harrisonburg on January 4, 2022, pled guilty Tuesday to federal armed bank robbery charges. 62-year-old Charles Joseph Hood pled guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to one count of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy