Sheriff's office identifies driver of tractor killed in accident

www.cbs19news.com
Related
cbs19news
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash in Augusta County. According to police, 53-year-old Mark Braley of Amissville died at the scene of the Saturday morning crash on Scenic Highway. The crash occurred when Braley’s Harley-Davidson...
969wsig.com
Details released on August County motorcycle death
State Police are releasing some details about a fatal motorcycle crash from this past weekend in northern Augusta County. Public Information Officer Shelby Crouch says just after 11 in the morning Saturday July 30th, State Police responded to a crash on Route 42 just south of Badger Road. A 2015...
wina.com
Three arrested in July 27 shots fired incident in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO (WINA) – Waynesboro Police have arrested three people in relation to a July 27th evening shooting incident in the city’s downtown area. All three are Waynesboro residents… one of them charged in the firing of a weapon, the other two with obstruction of a law enforcement officer’s duties.
WHSV
Waynesboro PD charges 3 in shooting incident
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested multiple subjects related to the shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. Poplar Avenue on July 27, 2022. Rahkell Brown, April Brown, and Khadiea Campbell all of Waynesboro turned themselves into the Waynesboro Police Department on August 2,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
One killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred over the weekend in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. Saturday on Scenic Highway just south of the intersection with Badger Road. A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle...
cbs19news
Three Fluvanna deputies rescue elderly woman trapped in burning home
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Neighbors are calling them heroes. Early Tuesday morning, three Fluvanna County Sheriff's deputies rescued an elderly woman from her burning home. Usually, first responders won't run into a burning building without any gear, but the deputies had to this time in order to rescue...
Three charged after turning themselves in for Waynesboro shooting
Police said they have arrested and charged three people in connection to a shooting that occurred last week in Waynesboro.
cbs19news
Sheriff's office asks for help to identify suspects in incident from July 21
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify some suspects in connection with the theft of a four-wheeler and other items. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred during the early morning hours of July 21. Three people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
CPD investigates reported teen crime spree
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of teenagers are reportedly on a crime spree in Charlottesville. The police department had warned people a few weeks ago about people noticing wallets, money, or other items missing after letting a teenager use their home’s bathroom. “We’ve had reports of young juveniles...
cbs19news
New side crash test finds some vehicles not as safe as thought
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some popular midsize cars may not be as safe as people think, following tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Three vehicles recently received poor ratings in a new side crash test. Those vehicles are the Chevrolet Malibu, the Toyota Camry and...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Authorities investigating several reports of vehicle break-ins
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with an investigation involving a series of vehicle break-ins that have occurred in the Augusta Farms Road area. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of vehicles being rummaged through and items stolen. The incidents are reported to...
wina.com
Albemarle Police apprehend attempted arson suspect after bow-and-arrow shots
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police and Fire have a suspect in custody in an attempted arson of a home in the 1700 block of Minor Drive, near Southwood… after the suspect reportedly shot at officers twice with a bow-and-arrow. Police and fire were called shortly before 10:30 Sunday night to a report of a brush fire and an attempted arson. When officers arrived, they discovered a gas can had been lit and thrown into an occupied home, which the occupants tossed back out and put out the flames with an extinguisher.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg veterinarian had his license suspended and his practice is remaining closed until further notice. Dr. Ayman Salem had his license suspended indefinitely by the State Veterinary Board, and his practice, Harrisonburg Emergency Veterinary Clinic, has been closed since March. After two days of hearings...
Police: Man attempts arson, fires multiple arrows at police while barricaded in shed in Albemarle
A suspect is in custody after an attempted arson incident and a stand-off with police involving a compound bow, the Albemarle County Police Department said.
cbs19news
Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
wina.com
Albemarle Police Chief Sean Reeves
The Chief discussed everything from body worn cameras, to partnerships with other agencies to active danger response, substance abuse prevention, mental health response collaboration and much more. The host of Charlottesville Right Now joined the show to discuss the City employee connected to January 6th, the search for a police...
WHSV
Staunton Police reminds those sharing the road of safety before school starts
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - With many kids in the Valley starting school next week, drivers are asked to pay close attention in school zones and remember laws when it comes to navigating during pick-ups and drop-offs. Drive slowly through school zones and watch out for school buses. If you think...
WHSV
Harrisonburg bank robber pleads guilty
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg, Virginia man, who used a BB gun to rob First Citizen Bank in Harrisonburg on January 4, 2022, pled guilty Tuesday to federal armed bank robbery charges. 62-year-old Charles Joseph Hood pled guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to one count of...
NBC 29 News
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A dog found abandoned on the road is now in the care of the Orange County Animal Shelter. Maggie, a Pitbull, was found Friday, July 29, in Barboursville. She currently weighs about 27 pounds, nearly half of what is considered healthy. “Maggie was a stray...
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
Comments / 0