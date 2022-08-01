Sampson County Sheriff's Office employees sue, claim hours were deleted from timesheets

A procession carrying Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman back to the area will be held Friday morning. The escort is expected to leave ECU Medical in Greenville around 10 a.m. and go to Shumate Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley. The route will be from U.S. Route 264 to U.S. Route 301 to Interstate 795 to U.S. Route 117 South to the funeral home located at 2873 U.S. 117.

WAYNE COUNTY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO