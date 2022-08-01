Sampson County Sheriff's Office employees sue, claim hours were deleted from timesheets

www.wral.com
whqr.org
Man found dead in New Hanover County detention center, Sheriff’s office turns investigation over to SBI
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Leon Goodwin was found dead on July 26. Goodwin had been at the county detention facility for about a week and a half. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is currently handling the investigation of Goodwin’s death. Officials with the...
WITN
‘They protect us’: Memorial held for Wayne Co. deputy who died as a result of Monday standoff
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - “They protect us. They’re in our area.” That’s what one Wayne County resident says about supporting the deputies injured or killed in Monday’s standoff. Dave Chartier is showing his support through a bouquet of flowers placed at a memorial outside...
WRAL
Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved
Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce answers questions about the events that led to the shooting of...
Procession for slain Wayne County deputy to be held Friday
A procession carrying Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman back to the area will be held Friday morning. The escort is expected to leave ECU Medical in Greenville around 10 a.m. and go to Shumate Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley. The route will be from U.S. Route 264 to U.S. Route 301 to Interstate 795 to U.S. Route 117 South to the funeral home located at 2873 U.S. 117.
Former Wayne deputy, law enforcement veteran says officers have to go through extensive mental health training
Goldsboro, N.C. — The training that the Wayne County Sheriff's deputies receive to handle mental health crises well-prepared the three deputies who responded to Jourdan Hamilton's home on Monday morning, according to a law enforcement veteran of 40 years. Jim Davenport, a former Wayne County Sheriff's deputy, said that...
Wayne sheriff: 'Nothing to indicate' man would be hostile before he shot 3 deputies, killing 1
Dudley, N.C. — Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce said Wednesday that his deputies had "nothing to indicate" that a man who they were serving an involuntary commitment order would become hostile. However, Jourdan Hamilton's criminal record paints a different picture. Hamilton, who authorities say shot three deputies on...
Funeral service, processional for fallen Wayne County deputy will be held Tuesday at University of Mount Olive
Mount Olive, N.C. — A funeral service for the Wayne County Sheriff's deputy who was killed Monday morning while serving an involuntary commitment order in Dudley will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the University of Mount Olive's Kornegay Arena. Sgt. Matthew Fishman died at 38 years old...
cbs17
Johnston County sheriff takes over Kenly Police Department following resignation
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has officially taken over law enforcement duties for the Town of Kenly. It comes after resignation letters were submitted from the Kenly police chief and officers just two weeks ago. The sheriff’s office officially took over at 2 p.m....
WRAL
Deputy springs into action when fellow deputy shot in Sampson County
The fellow deputy, who many say helped save the life of a Sampson County...
Kenly police officers hand in badges, uniforms two weeks after tendering resignations
Four full-time Kenly police officers and long-time Police Chief Josh Gibson fulfilled the resignations they put in two weeks ago. An investigation into their allegations continues.
WITN
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health
20-year-old wanted in Robeson County killing considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ authorities say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old Robeson County man after a deadly shooting Monday morning near Lumberton. Knowledge McNeil is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He is believed to have been driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with the North Carolina license plate RDZ-1551. […]
North Carolina police department offering ‘get out of jail free’ cards
The Fayetteville Police Department is always hoping criminals turn themselves in, and this Thursday and Friday it may get its wish.
WRAL
Sampson County sheriff pleading for more deputies
Days after being shot outside Roseboro, Sampson County Deputy Caitlin Emanuel is in physical therapy learning how to walk again.
WRAL
Slain Wayne County deputy was husband, father of two
Sgt. Matthew Fishman was a prominent community member, serving his family as a father of two children and a husband.
police1.com
N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
Victims identified in deadly Fayetteville motel shooting
Fayetteville police have identified two victims of a shooting that left one dead and one injured Wednesday.
Man suspected of killing Wayne deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in crime spree
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 1, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in relation to a June crime spree in Riegelwood. Per official report, 50-year-old Curtis Wayne Cruse of Delco was arrested and charged with the following:. Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property. Felony Obtaining Property by...
WRAL
Wayne Co. deputy shot in Dudley after serving involuntary commitment papers
Dudley, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is requesting help from other agencies after a deputy was shot on Monday morning. A WCSO spokesperson has confirmed at least one deputy was shot in Dudley. Authorities said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Arrington Bridge Road as two...
