2022 CrossFit Games Individual Workouts 1, 3, and 5 (of 12) Announced

2022 CrossFit Games Event Two “Shuttle to Overhead” Results — Toomey Back on Track, Adler Lifts to Victory
The fourth of 13 events for Individual division athletes at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games got underway in Madison, WI. Haley Adams scored a big win in Event One and caught to keep that momentum going. Emily Rolfe withdrew from the competition after Event One. The 40 Individual Men and...
Who won? CrossFit Games 2022 Endures Chaos During ‘Bike to Work’ Event
The first event in the CrossFit Games 2022 in Madison, WI, got off to an exciting but shaky start on Wednesday with the opening “Bike to Work” event. This was a time-based challenge with a 50-minute limit involving 75 toes-to-bar, 75 chest-to-bar pullups, and a 5-mile bike ride. But with 40 athletes competing side by side in each division, chaos and judging issues soon ensued.
2022 CrossFit Games Event Four “Elizabeth Elevated” Results — Loewen and Vellner Victorious
The 2022 CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin are off to a strong (and surprising) start. The “Skill-Speed Medley” event wrapped with Danielle Brandon and Nick Mathew claiming event wins. The third event on Day One of the 2022 CrossFit Games was titled “Elizabeth Elevated” and consisted of squat cleans and dips. The Individual results are below:
2022 CrossFit Games Event One “Bike to Work” Results — Adams Sets the Pace, Men’s Leaderboard in Flux
The first of 13 events for Individual division athletes at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games got underway in Madison, WI, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. The 40 Individual Men and 40 Individual Women opened the biggest CrossFit competition of the year with the following workout that combines long bike rides and gymnastics:
The 2023 CrossFit Open Starts February 13, 2023
The anticipation for the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games got some added spice with a hint of information for the 2023 CrossFit season. On Aug. 1, 2022, CrossFit HQ announced that the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Open will start on Feb. 13, 2023. As always, the season will culminate with the 2023 CrossFit Games, beginning on July 31, 2023, in Madison, WI. Per CrossFit HQ:
