Milwaukee Record Recommended: August 1-7, 2022

milwaukeerecord.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Related
milwaukeerecord.com
50 things to do in Milwaukee during the 50 remaining days of summer
Doesn’t it seem like summer just started? Believe it or not, there are just 50 days remaining in summer. Since the season is dwindling and there’s a lot of fun that must be had before we blink and we’re hunkering down for winter again, we’ve put together a handy daily guide of 50 things to do in (or around) Milwaukee over the course of these next 50 days. Enjoy!
milwaukeerecord.com
Tigera reaches out, gives back with Milwaukee Music Village
Starting a band can be hard. Starting a band during a pandemic? Good luck. That’s the situation members of earnest alt-rock/power-pop group Tigera found themselves in when they released their first EP, Part I, in November 2020. The usual “new band” questions of which venues to play and which bands to play with were compounded by questions of which venues were actually open, and which bands would be willing to venture outside.
milwaukeerecord.com
MKE Music Rewind: Don Nedobeck’s North Water Street Tavern Band, “The Milorganite Blues” (1983)
In our MKE Music Rewind series, we revisit notable Milwaukee music that was released before Milwaukee Record became a thing in April 2014. From beaches and beer gardens to festivals and Am Fam Field and more, Milwaukee truly shines in the summertime. But there’s one slice of Cream City summer that’s just a touch rotten: The scents wafting off Jones Island. This 1983 single from Don Nedobeck’s North Water Street Tavern Band is a tongue-in-cheek ode to that island’s top export—Milorganite Fertilizer.
milwaukeerecord.com
Celebrate the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair with 9 years of ride-inspection videos
Today marks the glorious first day of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. From August 4-14, hundreds of thousands of proud Wisconsinites will flock to the State Fair Grounds in West Allis to take in all the sights, sounds, and zany food the fest has to offer. Want to watch some racing pigs? The State Fair has you covered. Want to catch Nelly, The Oak Ridge Boys, Tesla, and Charlie Berens live on stage? The State Fair has your back. Sing it, Pat McCurdy!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milwaukeerecord.com
A down and dirty guide to voting in Wisconsin’s 2022 Partisan Primary on August 9
On Tuesday, August 9, you can vote—nay, MUST vote—in the 2022 Partisan Primary. This is one of those elections where you’ll vote within one—and only one—political party. If you vote for Democratic candidates, you can’t vote for Republican candidates, and vice versa. You’ll be voting for the candidates you want to move on to the 2022 General Election on November 8.
milwaukeerecord.com
We ranked all 30 tracks on Telethon’s ‘The Grand Spontaneon: A Tale Told In Five Acts’
Back in 2017, Milwaukee “hard pop” project Telethon released The Grand Spontanean: A Tale Told In Five Acts. The 30-track, 90-minute “rock opera about the internet, culture, human relationships, and the apocalypse” can safely be considered one of the best and most ambitious Milwaukee albums of the 2010s. It also helped the band earn attention from listeners far beyond Wisconsin’s borders, and paved the way for three other great Telethon releases (and counting!).
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the entertainment lineup for this weekend’s Blacks Arts Fest MKE
Founded in 2018, Black Arts Fest MKE has been a welcome addition to the city’s busy summer festival season. Following two pandemic-related years away, the event will return to Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, August 6. Wellness, community, and heritage are just a few of the areas the fest focuses on. Like many other festivals, Black Arts Fest MKE also emphasizes music, art (it’s in the name, after all!), and other forms of entertainment. And there’s a lot of fun in store at this year’s installment.
milwaukeerecord.com
East Locust Street at North Humboldt Boulevard will be closed August 10 – September 2
Heads up, anyone driving east or west at the intersection of East Locust Street and North Humboldt Boulevard: that intersection will be closed August 10 – September 2. (North-southbound traffic on Humboldt won’t be affected.) Why? The big Humboldt Boulevard Reconstruction Project, of course! (The majority of the project is set to be completed this year, with further landscaping and electrical work set for spring 2023.)
Comments / 0