Midland man facing charges of unlawful restraint, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and interfering with an emergency call

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he ran another man and his child off the road last month. Wayde Siebert, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief. The incident happened on July 18, according to an affidavit. Officers with the Midland Police […]

MIDLAND, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO