FOCO Releases Exclusive Phanatic and Schwarber Bighead

By Ben Silver
 3 days ago

FOCO has just released an incredible collectible Bighead featuring the Phillie Phanatic and All-Star Kyle Schwarber.

FOCO is at it again, they've launched a brand new series of Philadelphia Phillies bobbleheads. These 'Bigheads' feature the Phillie Phanatic and All-Star Kyle Schwarber. They can be purchased here from FOCO and will retail for just $55.

These 'Bigheads', made exclusively by FOCO, are similar to their usual line of bobbleheads, but as the name implies, the heads are bigger. The Phillies are one of the first teams featured in this brand new line, but FOCO will be adding players and mascots from all different teams and leagues as the year goes on.

These items are highly collectable. Standing at 10 inches tall, there will be 222 Schwarber units, but only 72 Phanatic units.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qdJFU_0h0VCfT500
FOCO's Phillie Phanatic 'Bighead'

The Bigheads feature the players and mascots in action poses atop a thematic team base. Their names are displayed in front.

FOCO's Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Schwarber 'Bighead'

This items are a must have for any Phillies fan, very few will have the chance to add these to their collection.

So don't miss out before they're all gone! Here you can find the link to FOCO's website and their collection of Phillies' 'Bigheads' .

Quintana wins in St. Louis debut, Cardinals sweep DH vs Cubs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Newly acquired José Quintana won in his debut with St. Louis, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado homered and the Cardinals beat Chicago 7-2, completing a doubleheader sweep of the Cubs on Thursday night. The Cardinals won the opener 4-3 as Lars Nootbaar hit a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth. Quintana, traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to St. Louis on Monday, surrendered one run, one hit and two walks and struck out seven batters in six innings in a no-decision debut with the Cardinals, who have won four straight and are tied for first place in the NL Central with Milwaukee. Jordan Hicks (3-5) allowed a run on a hit and two walks, and Génesis Cabrera and Chris Stratton each tossed a scoreless inning in relief in the combined two-hitter.
