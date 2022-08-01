ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex, NC

WRAL News

Identical twins open Black-owned bubble tea shop in Garner

Garner, N.C. — The ladies behind an adorable cow logo and creative, splurge-worthy iced beverages are two hardworking sisters who believe in running their business with kindness, quality teas and a lot of fun. Identical twins Nyah and Nicole Johnson were 19 when they started their own business. Personal...
GARNER, NC
jocoreport.com

Eggs Up Grill To Open This Fall In Garner

GARNER – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Garner in early fall, located at 2686 Timber Drive in Garner Town Square. The restaurant will be the third for franchise partners and brothers Scott and Rob Johnson, who own locations in Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs.
Apex, NC
Apex, NC
WRAL

Weekend best bets: Beer, Bourbon and BBQ and live music

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of events are coming up this month, so be sure to check out our guide to more than 40 events coming up. This weekend, we have lots of live music, a barbecue festival and more!. Food, festivals and fun. Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival (Koka...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall announces vendors

Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Jazz In The Square: Free Concert Series In Moore Square

Jazz in the Square is a free concert series presented by Downtown Raleigh Alliance. It takes place in Moore Square, 200 S Blount Street, Raleigh, on select Thursdays from September 1st to October 13th, 2022. The events start at 6 p.m. At each show there will also be food and beverage vendors. You’re welcome to also […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh needs 44k apartments to keep up with demand, study

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A new study from the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council says Raleigh will need more than 44,000 new apartment units by 2035 to keep up with housing demands. The level of need put Raleigh at the number nine spot for apartment demand....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
RALEIGH, NC
duke.edu

Scene This: Storm Clouds Heading This Way

Duke photographer Megan Mendenhall captured the movement of late afternoon storm clouds over Clocktower Quad on West Campus on Monday. More standout campus photos can be found in the Scene This series on Duke Today.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Global software company brings U.S. headquarters to Apex

APEX, N.C. (WNCN)– Apex leaders came together Thursday to welcome a new technology business to the area, which focuses on pharma and biotech, and that will also bring new jobs. Körber is a global technology company with a portfolio of machines, software, and materials that support the pharmaceutical and...
APEX, NC
cbs17

Apex Gives Back event happening Saturday

We know The Triangle area is made up of caring tight knit communities with big hearts open to welcoming others and helping their own. Downtown Apex wants you to discover all it’s local shops have to offer, and your shopping will help support local charities.
APEX, NC
wkml.com

2 North Carolina Cities Among Top 10 in the Country for Gamers

If your mom ever claimed that video games wouldn’t pay off, it’s time for a change, as two cities in North Carolina have been named among the best in the country for gamers. Gaming has been a part of my life since I understood hand and eye coordination....
RALEIGH, NC

