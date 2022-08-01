www.carymagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Identical twins open Black-owned bubble tea shop in Garner
Garner, N.C. — The ladies behind an adorable cow logo and creative, splurge-worthy iced beverages are two hardworking sisters who believe in running their business with kindness, quality teas and a lot of fun. Identical twins Nyah and Nicole Johnson were 19 when they started their own business. Personal...
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
'It doesn't make sense': Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse closed for good against owner's wishes
"How could you not renew a successful restaurant?" The owner said the restaurant just came off its best year ever and was on pace to do even better this year.
jocoreport.com
Eggs Up Grill To Open This Fall In Garner
GARNER – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Garner in early fall, located at 2686 Timber Drive in Garner Town Square. The restaurant will be the third for franchise partners and brothers Scott and Rob Johnson, who own locations in Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs.
WRAL
Weekend best bets: Beer, Bourbon and BBQ and live music
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of events are coming up this month, so be sure to check out our guide to more than 40 events coming up. This weekend, we have lots of live music, a barbecue festival and more!. Food, festivals and fun. Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival (Koka...
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
Jazz In The Square: Free Concert Series In Moore Square
Jazz in the Square is a free concert series presented by Downtown Raleigh Alliance. It takes place in Moore Square, 200 S Blount Street, Raleigh, on select Thursdays from September 1st to October 13th, 2022. The events start at 6 p.m. At each show there will also be food and beverage vendors. You’re welcome to also […]
Meet the 10 vendors of the Johnston County food hall that’s scheduled to open soon
David Chang’s chicken sandwich brand headlines the eateries coming to the Old North State Food Hall.
Remembering Raleigh: Hundreds bid farewell to site of iconic music scene
Hundreds gathered to bid farewell to the site of an iconic venue that played a significant role in the growth of the industrial and goth scene – as well as the LGBTQIA+ community – in Raleigh. The little brick building at 2 S. West Street in downtown may...
cbs17
Raleigh needs 44k apartments to keep up with demand, study
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A new study from the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council says Raleigh will need more than 44,000 new apartment units by 2035 to keep up with housing demands. The level of need put Raleigh at the number nine spot for apartment demand....
cbs17
3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
Wells Fargo closing a Raleigh bank location. Find out which one, where to go instead
The closing of a Raleigh Wells Fargo location comes after the bank closed hundreds of branch locations last year.
8 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 5-7)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Hello Kitty Cafe Pop Up Truck - Head to the Streets at Southpoint in Durham from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to check out this truck, which as exclusive merchandise and baked goods. First Friday - Every...
duke.edu
Scene This: Storm Clouds Heading This Way
Duke photographer Megan Mendenhall captured the movement of late afternoon storm clouds over Clocktower Quad on West Campus on Monday. More standout campus photos can be found in the Scene This series on Duke Today.
Investors send homeowners fake checks offering to buy homes throughout the Triangle
The housing market feels a lot like the Wild West right now with skyrocketing rent, stagnating home sales and climbing mortgage rates. Investors hoping to buy homes and resell them at a profit are getting creative in their tactics. WRAL 5 On Your Side found several instances of various investors...
First tenant set to move into new Raleigh Iron Works development
More than 200 apartment units are going up. There are plans for a pedestrian promenade, restaurants, and office space as part of Raleigh Iron Works.
cbs17
Global software company brings U.S. headquarters to Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN)– Apex leaders came together Thursday to welcome a new technology business to the area, which focuses on pharma and biotech, and that will also bring new jobs. Körber is a global technology company with a portfolio of machines, software, and materials that support the pharmaceutical and...
cbs17
Apex Gives Back event happening Saturday
We know The Triangle area is made up of caring tight knit communities with big hearts open to welcoming others and helping their own. Downtown Apex wants you to discover all it’s local shops have to offer, and your shopping will help support local charities.
Appalled by state laws, NCSU grad saves hundreds of neglected stray dogs and cats
Raleigh, N.C. — Rusty's Rescue Ranch founder Kathalene Murphy is trying to find homes for 24 dogs and six cats. The 22-year-old North Carolina State University graduate said Rusty's Rescue Ranch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was forced to stop taking in dogs and cats in July when donations stalled. For...
wkml.com
2 North Carolina Cities Among Top 10 in the Country for Gamers
If your mom ever claimed that video games wouldn’t pay off, it’s time for a change, as two cities in North Carolina have been named among the best in the country for gamers. Gaming has been a part of my life since I understood hand and eye coordination....
