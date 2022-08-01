Trio of bills left undone in legislative session

nsjonline.com
Republicans Chances of Beating Mark Kelly With 3 Months to Election
Several polls and election models predict Kelly prevailing over a Republican challenger in the November midterms.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles on Thursday won Tennessee’s bruising nine-candidate Republican primary for an open congressional seat in Nashville, setting up a November fight over a district the GOP redrew to improve its chances of picking up the seat from Democrats. The congressional contest in Thursday’s primary came as voters also cast ballots for a Democratic gubernatorial nominee. Republican Gov. Bill Lee advanced to November without a GOP opponent. Ogles, a Columbia resident and one-time leader of Americans for Prosperity’s state chapter, emerged after weeks of negative advertising leading up to the election. He outpaced two other top contenders — former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and retired Tennessee National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead. Harwell and Winstead conceded. Ogles scored Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s endorsement and overcame a fundraising gap compared with his other two main rivals. He also benefited the most from third-party groups, which ran TV ads touting his opposition to COVID-19 mandates and dragging down his opponents as insufficiently conservative.
WASHINGTON (AP) — After more than a decade of mostly losing out, the Internal Revenue Service may finally get the cash infusion it’s long wanted in the economic package that Democrats are working furiously to push through Congress before their August break. Under a deal worked out by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the bill would spend an extra $79.6 billion on the beleaguered agency over the next 10 years. The plan would generate an additional $203.7 billion in revenue for the federal government over that time frame, for a net gain of more than $124 billion, the Congressional Budget Office projects. As the Senate prepares to begin voting on the bill in the coming days, the IRS proposal has become a magnet for GOP attacks, testing Democratic unity as they try to deliver on key climate and health care priorities ahead of the fall midterm elections. Democrats say the IRS investment is needed to ensure that corporations and wealthier Americans pay what they owe in taxes. But Republicans are warning it will lead to increased scrutiny of small business owners and others who are burdened enough.
Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming
On Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney, 56, received a standing ovation at the groundbreaking ceremony for Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell, Wyoming. The foundation who built the facility "shares the legacy of Heart Mountain, where over 14,000 people of Japanese descent were incarcerated during World War II."...
After a bruising campaign in which outside groups poured millions into attack ads, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles appears to be emerging as the winner of the 5th Congressional District Republican primary. Holding a strong lead with most votes counted, Ogles, former state director for Americans for Prosperity, will face Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell […] The post Ogles likely winner in 5th Congressional District Republican primary appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
