Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 sold in Taylor

local21news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
local21news.com
Train hits tractor-trailer in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A train hit a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Wilkes-Barre. It happened around 8:40 AM in the area of Conyngham St and Wilkes Barre Blvd. A tractor-trailer crossed the tracks as the train was traveling; hitting the passenger side. There were no railroad crossing gates...
local21news.com
Missing Shippensburg woman's body found in Florida
Shippensburg, Pa. — A missing piece to a Shippensburg double homicide revealed Wednesday, nearly a thousand miles away. CBS 21 News has learned Jasmine Forbes, who went missing in February, has been found dead in Florida. Her body, discovered by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office after a months long...
local21news.com
Gov. Wolf, PA officials reintroducing the PA Opportunity Program to send families funds
On August 2, Governor Tom Wolf was joined by State Representative David Delloso, stakeholders, and community members reintroducing the PA Opportunity Program that would send checks of $2,000 directly to Pennsylvanians. “I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn’t...
local21news.com
Church in Schuylkill County was broken into; Police seek suspect
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who broke into a church. On Monday, August 1 before 8 PM, the Grace Evangelical Free Church on Graeff Street in Cressona Borough contacted police for a report of a burglary. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
Pennsylvania joins an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania has joined an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force which has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls. The bipartisan nationwide task force is made up of 50 attorneys general that will investigate and take legal action against the...
local21news.com
Free our Veterans rally demanding end to COVID restrictions at V.A. hospital
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Back to a story we’ve been telling you about since March, veterans and their family members are outraged over the COVID guidelines that are still in place at the V.A. Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. Tonight, dozens took part in a Free our Veterans rally,...
local21news.com
Dr. Mehmet Oz makes campaign stop in Central PA
Mifflin Co., PA — We’re just over 3 months away from the midterm elections and candidates are on the campaign trail. We caught with Dr. Mehmet Oz in our area today to see how he’s feeling as he continues to trail in the polls. Dozens of people...
local21news.com
New Addiction Resource for PA Residents
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. — “This is just one other tool in the toolbox if you will, to be able to get folks to access to the services that are available.”. The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) hosted an event this morning at Pyramid Healthcare in Dallas Township to explain the use of the free and confidential ATLAS system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
ATV riders causing mayhem in area of Luzerne County
DUYREA, Pa, (WOLF) — Duryea police have received multiple reports of ATV riders along with a dirtbike rider performing acts of vandalism to drivers in the area of Coxton Road in Duryea. On July 29 around 8 PM, Police were dispatched to Coxton Road. A woman reported while she...
local21news.com
Wolf administration announces anti-litter campaign
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — Governor Wolf’s Administration has teamed up with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. This collaboration is to launch the anti-litter campaign known as PA Fights Dirty. The campaign is in response to a litter research study that was conducted in 2019. This new initiative asks that all...
local21news.com
Police: Woman abducted from distribution center parking lot by ex-boyfriend
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Police say a woman was abducted by her ex-boyfriend at her place of work on Wednesday. According to court papers, a manager contacted Pittston Police after her employee did not return from her 15-minute break around 1:30 PM while working at the Home Depot Distribution Center in Pittston.
local21news.com
Police looking for runaway teen in Mount Carmel
MOUNT CARMEL. Pa. (WOLF) — The Mount Carmel Borough Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway teenage girl. Police are attempting to locate 13-year-old Avaree Roeder. She is described as 5'4", 160 pounds with blue eyes, blonde & black hair and a black loop nose piercing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
Scranton School Board approves preliminary 2023 budget with 5.2% property tax increase
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Tonight, the Scranton School Board voted to approve the preliminary 2023 budget. That proposed budget includes a 5.2% property tax increase. The last time they increase property taxes was in 2021. The board is still looking into different scenarios for the tax increase, and...
local21news.com
Monroe County child burned; Man charged with aggravated assault
HAMILTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A Monroe County man has been charged with aggravated assault of a child. On January 20, an investigation was requested by Children and Youth Services after a two-year-old child was noticed with severe burns on both of his hands. Pennsylvania State Police investigated to...
local21news.com
Electronic devices banned in Scranton School District
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — The Scranton School District has announced a new policy on electronic devices. When students return to classes they will no longer be allowed to have electronic devices in school as posted in the new policy on the Scranton School District's website:. Students shall not use...
local21news.com
Investigation into death of Luzerne County inmate
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility died Tuesday. According to Mark Rockovich, the Director of Correctional Services for the Luzerne County Division of Corrections, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:00 PM on Sunday, July 31. Correctional Officers...
local21news.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest on drug charges and retail theft in Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Hazleton Police Department Narcotics Detectives and Patrol Officers arrested a couple on drug charges and retail theft in Hazleton after a traffic stop. 51-year-old Tara Ann Obrian and 47-year-old Shawn Vincent Sitarchyk, both of Lehighton, were charged after being pulled over at the intersection...
Comments / 0