Pott. County man sentences to 15-months in prison on drug charges

www.kjan.com
Related
kmaland.com
Omaha woman sentenced to eight years in prison
(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa says 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday following her plea to the charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
kjan.com
Page County Sheriff’s report, 8/4/22
(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports two separate arrests took place Wednesday. Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 43-year-old Dustin Riley Dumler, of Shenandoah, was taken into custody at the Page County Iowa Jail, on a valid Page County warrant for Theft in the 5th degree. Dumler later posted the $300 bond and was released.
kjan.com
Omaha Woman Sentenced for a Methamphetamine Offense
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – An Omaha, Nebraska woman was sentenced on a drug charge Wednesday (Aug. 3rd) in Council Bluffs District Court. A judge ordered 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna to serve eight-years in prison, following her plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In March...
WOWT
Omaha woman gets eight-year in Iowa for meth possession
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 33-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to eight years in prison after pleading to a drug charge. Anisha Ilene Luna pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Sixth Street search yields felony arrests
NEBRASKA CITY – A July 28 search of a north Sixth Street property has resulted in three felony arrests. Ashlee Corbin, 32, of Nebraska City is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of other controlled substances on July 28. Corbin was arrested after police...
Two arrested on drug charges in Harlan
(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department arrested two people on drug charges. Crystal Jean Oliver, 30, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on July 29th. Oliver was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with Controlled Substance Violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Prohibited Acts, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, Failure to Obey Traffic Device and Open Container.
KETV.com
One person arrested for robbery at a Family Dollar in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the store, located near Ames Avenue and Fontenelle Boulevard, for reports of a robbery, according to authorities. According to Omaha police, employees...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjan.com
Crawford County man fatally injured in tractor rollover, Sunday
(Vail, Iowa) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reports 64-year old Kevin James Ricke, of rural Westside, was fatally injured during a tractor rollover accident, Sunday evening. Ricke was trapped beneath a John Deere 4020 tractor he was using to mow a ditch. The accident happened at around 7:20-p.m., Sunday. Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies, Crawford County Ambulance and Vail Fire Department were dispatched to the scene near 370th Street and L Avenue, following a report a tractor had rolled over in a ditch. The accident happened as he was turning east onto L Avenue from 370th,
kjan.com
Creston Police report, 8/2/22
(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report the arrest at around 5:22-a.m. today (Tuesday), of a man wanted on a Council Bluffs Police Department warrant. 42-year-old Jullio Cesar Villapando Castro, of Creston, was wanted for Failure To Appear on an original Probation Violation charge. Villapando Castro was transported to the Union County Jail and held without bond while he awaits extradition to Council Bluffs.
Suspects captured after 2-state chase in reported stolen car
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. Just after 4a.m. July 30, Richardson County, Nebraska authorities alerted sheriff's deputies in Kansas of a stolen Ford Crown Victoria that had been taken from Dawson, Nebraska, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) Charges were pending for a Red Oak woman when her vehicle struck a parked 2014 Nissan. Red Oak Police say the accident happened at 8:28 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities say 79-year-old Ladonna Marie Peterson-Figley of Red Oak was taken to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, where Officers read implied consent and sent her blood in for review.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjan.com
Harlan Police report, 8/2/22
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Harlan Police Department reports three arrests:. On Sunday, 19-year-old Trent James Ring, of Minden, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Poss. of drug paraphernalia, & public intoxication. Police arrested 38-year-old Troy Dakota Weelborg, of Harlan, on Saturday, for Violation of a No Contact...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Seward County deputies arrested Fremont man after two-vehicle crash
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle wreck in the capital city. 27-year-old Marcus Vogt was arrested late Monday. Authorities said a Seward County Deputy initially saw Vogt speeding in a vehicle on westbound I-80. According to officials, Vogt fled a traffic stop, traveling at...
Officials release name in Monona County fatal plane crash
Authorities have released the name of a pilot who was pronounced dead at the scene of a plane crash.
kjan.com
(UPDATE) Fatal crop dusting accident in W. Iowa: Pilot identified
(Ute, Iowa) – The Monona County Sheriff’s Office today (Wednesday) identified the pilot of a crop dusting airplane who died Saturday afternoon, when the aircraft struck electrical lines and crashed onto a road. Responding agencies found a commercial sprayplane on the roadway, and on fire. Authorities say 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner, of Weatherford, OK., died from his injuries at the scene of the accident near Ute.
kjan.com
Crop dusting helicopter crashes in Carroll County – No injuries
(Updated) ARCADIA, Iowa (via KTIV) – A crop dusting helicopter pilot walked away from a crash in Carroll County, Monday morning. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were paged to a helicopter crash south of Arcadia, at about 9:30 a.m., Monday. The pilot told authorities he was spraying a corn field in a Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter when the engine suddenly quit. The helicopter ended up crashing near the intersection of 210th Street Avenue and Delta Avenue. The sheriff’s office says the pilot, 78-year-old Michael Milliron, was able to get himself out of the helicopter and walk to the highway. He was checked out by Carroll Rescue and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash to determine the cause. The helicopter was totaled in the crash.
Red Oak Two-Vehicle Accident
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police investigated a two-vehicle crash at Elm and North 2nd Streets. Police say the accident happened at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. No one suffered injuries in the mishap, and the drivers drove their respective Utility vehicles away from the scene. Authorities say 26-year-old Chelbie Lee Ann...
thebestmix1055.com
Judge: Herbster can add to defamation suit
OMAHA — Former Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster will be allowed to add more examples to his defamation lawsuit against State Sen. Julie Slama, a judge has ruled. As a result, Slama’s attorneys must wait until after Herbster updates his lawsuit before deposing him for Slama’s counter-lawsuit.
WOWT
Sheriff: Pilot able to walk away from helicopter crash in Carroll County, IA
ARCADIA, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa sheriff’s office says a pilot was able to walk away from a helicopter crash Monday morning. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to a helicopter crash south of Arcadia at about 9:30 a.m. The pilot told authorities he was spraying a corn field in a Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter when the engine suddenly quit. The helicopter ended up crashing near the intersection of 210th Street Avenue and Delta Avenue.
Comments / 0