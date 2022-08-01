ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Crash shuts down I-78 for hours

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago
www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed after motorcycle crash in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG., Pa. - A man is dead after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday night. Stroud Area Regional Police Department officers were sent to South Courtland Street, in East Stroudsburg, for a reported motorcycle crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Jonathan Michael McCombs, 34, was unconscious with multiple injuries, according...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly motorcycle crash in Monroe County. Authorities say the wreck happened at the intersection of South Courtland and Henry Streets in East Stroudsburg. Calls came in for the crash just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stroud Area Regional...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ID 3 killed in July van crash in Carbon County

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, PA. - State police have released the identities of three people killed when a tractor-trailer and a passenger van collided on Interstate 80 in Carbon County on July 11. The three victims are the tractor-trailer driver, David Lee Byler, 34, from New Columbia Pa., and two women in...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called after lawn mower accident in Schuylkill

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - The Schuylkill County Coroner has been called after a lawn mower accident Thursday. It happened near the intersection of Brown's Road and Brown's Church Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. in Wayne Township, according to county dispatchers. At this point there's no word from officials on how...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bethlehem, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Easton, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Accidents
City
Bethlehem, PA
skooknews.com

Southbound Lanes of Interstate 81 Closed in Schuylkill County near Frackville

A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the Frackville exit. Around 9:45am, Wednesday, State Police closed the southbound lanes just south of the Frackville Exit for an overturned tractor trailer. There is also a traffic backlog going northbound. The highway is closed until further notice. Submitted...
FRACKVILLE, PA
WBRE

Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it. Fuel in the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Lynn Township, Lehigh County Sends 2 Adults, 10-Year-Old Child To Hospital

LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A family was sickened by carbon monoxide poisoning in Lehigh County on Thursday morning. Firefighters are on the scene along the 7400 block of Camp Meeting Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. CBS3 has learned that two adults and a 10-year-old child were rushed to the hospital. Officials tell Eyewitness News the family was using a generator inside the home, which led to the high carbon monoxide levels. We will update you on their conditions as soon as we can.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident
WFMZ-TV Online

Teen dies in crash in Price Twp.

PRICE TWP., Pa. - A 17-year-old boy died in a single-car crash in Monroe County Tuesday night. The car wrecked on Route 447 in Price Township, north of Analomink. State Police have not given any other details, including how the crash happened.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Upper Bucks Crash, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating a three-vehicle crash in upper Bucks County that seriously injured a motorcyclist Sunday. In a news release, police said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Rt. 663 (John Fries Highway) north of Brinkman Road in Milford Township. Two troopers were en route...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Helicopter crash in Carbon County

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A helicopter crashed in a backyard field in Lehighton Wednesday afternoon. It was reported a red 4-passenger helicopter crashed in a field, landing on its side behind a home in the 700 block of Orioles Dr. just before 1 PM. The helicopter had 3...
LEHIGHTON, PA
CBS Philly

2 Employees Injured After Explosion At Berks County Metal Plant

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews responded to an explosion at a metal plant in Berks County Wednesday afternoon. South Heidelberg Township Police Department Chief Leon Grim tells Eyewitness News two employees at the Reading Alloys Plant were mixing chemicals when they ignited and created an explosion just after 2 p.m. One worker suffered an injury to the elbow and both employees suffered smoke inhalation. Pennsylvania State Police, the South Heidelberg Township Police Department, and the West Berks Fire Department are investigating. No further information is available at this time.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WFMZ-TV Online

State police investigate deadly crash in Chester County

HONEY BROOK TWP., Pa. – First responders were on scene of a deadly crash Wednesday night in Chester County, not far from the Berks County line. Initial reports indicate at least one person has died. The crash happened in Honey Brook Township, in the area of Routes 10 and...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Dirt bikers run from police, one caught

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a dirt biker after he ran from police. Troopers say on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. they ran into a group of bikers at the intersection of 15th Street and Highland Avenue in Allentown. The troopers say they were driving recklessly...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner rules on crash deaths of Whitehall girl, Reading man

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner has released new details about the 16-year-old girl and a man from Berks County who died following a crash in Whitehall Township on Sunday night. A motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads around 7...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy