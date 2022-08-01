Crash shuts down I-78 for hours

www.wfmz.com
Man killed after motorcycle crash in East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG., Pa. - A man is dead after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday night. Stroud Area Regional Police Department officers were sent to South Courtland Street, in East Stroudsburg, for a reported motorcycle crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Jonathan Michael McCombs, 34, was unconscious with multiple injuries, according...
Deadly crash in Monroe County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly motorcycle crash in Monroe County. Authorities say the wreck happened at the intersection of South Courtland and Henry Streets in East Stroudsburg. Calls came in for the crash just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stroud Area Regional...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID 3 killed in July van crash in Carbon County
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, PA. - State police have released the identities of three people killed when a tractor-trailer and a passenger van collided on Interstate 80 in Carbon County on July 11. The three victims are the tractor-trailer driver, David Lee Byler, 34, from New Columbia Pa., and two women in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called after lawn mower accident in Schuylkill
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - The Schuylkill County Coroner has been called after a lawn mower accident Thursday. It happened near the intersection of Brown's Road and Brown's Church Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. in Wayne Township, according to county dispatchers. At this point there's no word from officials on how...
skooknews.com
Southbound Lanes of Interstate 81 Closed in Schuylkill County near Frackville
A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the Frackville exit. Around 9:45am, Wednesday, State Police closed the southbound lanes just south of the Frackville Exit for an overturned tractor trailer. There is also a traffic backlog going northbound. The highway is closed until further notice. Submitted...
Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it. Fuel in the […]
Northampton County Fall Victim Flown To Hospital With Traumatic Injuries (PHOTOS)
A fall victim in Northampton County was flown to a nearby hospital after suffering traumatic injuries, authorities said. The Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company responded to the fall report on the 9000 block of Richmond Road in Bangor around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, August 1, the department said.
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Lynn Township, Lehigh County Sends 2 Adults, 10-Year-Old Child To Hospital
LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A family was sickened by carbon monoxide poisoning in Lehigh County on Thursday morning. Firefighters are on the scene along the 7400 block of Camp Meeting Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. CBS3 has learned that two adults and a 10-year-old child were rushed to the hospital. Officials tell Eyewitness News the family was using a generator inside the home, which led to the high carbon monoxide levels. We will update you on their conditions as soon as we can.
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen dies in crash in Price Twp.
PRICE TWP., Pa. - A 17-year-old boy died in a single-car crash in Monroe County Tuesday night. The car wrecked on Route 447 in Price Township, north of Analomink. State Police have not given any other details, including how the crash happened.
sauconsource.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Upper Bucks Crash, Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating a three-vehicle crash in upper Bucks County that seriously injured a motorcyclist Sunday. In a news release, police said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Rt. 663 (John Fries Highway) north of Brinkman Road in Milford Township. Two troopers were en route...
WOLF
Helicopter crash in Carbon County
MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A helicopter crashed in a backyard field in Lehighton Wednesday afternoon. It was reported a red 4-passenger helicopter crashed in a field, landing on its side behind a home in the 700 block of Orioles Dr. just before 1 PM. The helicopter had 3...
2 Employees Injured After Explosion At Berks County Metal Plant
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews responded to an explosion at a metal plant in Berks County Wednesday afternoon. South Heidelberg Township Police Department Chief Leon Grim tells Eyewitness News two employees at the Reading Alloys Plant were mixing chemicals when they ignited and created an explosion just after 2 p.m. One worker suffered an injury to the elbow and both employees suffered smoke inhalation. Pennsylvania State Police, the South Heidelberg Township Police Department, and the West Berks Fire Department are investigating. No further information is available at this time.
WFMZ-TV Online
State police investigate deadly crash in Chester County
HONEY BROOK TWP., Pa. – First responders were on scene of a deadly crash Wednesday night in Chester County, not far from the Berks County line. Initial reports indicate at least one person has died. The crash happened in Honey Brook Township, in the area of Routes 10 and...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Dirt bikers run from police, one caught
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a dirt biker after he ran from police. Troopers say on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. they ran into a group of bikers at the intersection of 15th Street and Highland Avenue in Allentown. The troopers say they were driving recklessly...
WFMZ-TV Online
At least 8 chased from their homes, pets rescued after apartment building fire in Schuylkill
MINERSVILLE, Pa. - At least eight people were chased from their homes when an apartment building caught fire in Schuylkill County. Authorities say a kitchen fire started just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday inside the building on Sunbury Street in Minersville. Everyone made it out okay. A first responder rescued two...
Bethlehem Township man died in Gracedale due to neglect, lawsuit says
A Bethlehem Township woman claims her husband died in Northampton County’s nursing home due to neglect, according to her lawsuit. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court says dehydration, malnutrition and bedsores contributed to the death of 72-year-old Robert Raph on Aug. 3, 2020.
State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner rules on crash deaths of Whitehall girl, Reading man
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner has released new details about the 16-year-old girl and a man from Berks County who died following a crash in Whitehall Township on Sunday night. A motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads around 7...
Man who gave gun to juvenile after fight at Memorial Pool is arrested, Bethlehem police say (UPDATE)
A 22-year-old Bethlehem man who had a gun during a fight on Wednesday at Memorial Pool in the city was arrested after he handed off the weapon to a juvenile, court papers say. Two juveniles were also taken into custody, city police said. More than one gun was recovered, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials: Road in Northampton County to be closed indefinitely due to sinkhole
PALMER TWP., Pa - Officials announced a road closure after a sinkhole formed under a roadway in Northampton County. Hollo Road, between Vanburen Road in Palmer Township and Prologis Parkway in Lower Nazareth, will be closed indefinitely to all traffic. The closure is due to emergency repairs. Local truck delivery...
