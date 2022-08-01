ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Shootings, murders down in Chicago through July, but carjackings up

 3 days ago
Man shot, seriously wounded in Ravenswood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously wounded following a shooting in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 900 block of North Hamilton Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Police said the victim was on the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire by an unknown offender.
Man, 58, run over twice and killed on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A pedestrian was run over by two cars and killed Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.
4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago

CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois

WAYNE, Ill. (WLS) — Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb. The pigs were spotted in the western part of Wayne around Army Trail Road near Robin Lane. “This morning the team of bandits thwarted attempts from our officers...
Man, 28, shot several times in South Shore drive-by

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was walking around 4:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 75th Street when someone in a white van opened fire in his direction, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side

CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up

Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The boy suffered multiple...
