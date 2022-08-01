Shootings, murders down in Chicago through July, but carjackings up

nypressnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Man shot, seriously wounded in Ravenswood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously wounded following a shooting in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 900 block of North Hamilton Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Police said the victim was on the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire by an unknown offender.
Chicago man charged in Bishop Ford Expressway shooting on Pace bus
Officials said Pace bus shooting stemmed from fight onboard.
2 injured in South Austin shooting outside gas station: Chicago police
A 26-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were shot, CPD said.
Man, 58, run over twice and killed on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was run over by two cars and killed Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.
4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
WAYNE, Ill. (WLS) — Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb. The pigs were spotted in the western part of Wayne around Army Trail Road near Robin Lane. “This morning the team of bandits thwarted attempts from our officers...
Man, 28, shot several times in South Shore drive-by
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was walking around 4:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 75th Street when someone in a white van opened fire in his direction, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
Lakeview East shooting: Man, 36, found shot in head on North Side, Chicago police say
A witness told police two men were seen driving away after the incident, traveling west from the scene in a black SUV.
Girl, 13, recovering after being injured by lightning strike in Garfield Park near conservatory
CHICAGO (WLS) — A 13-year-old girl injured from a lightning strike Wednesday continues to recover at Stroger Hospital Thursday morning. The girl’s family said the teenager is doing OK. The extent of her injuries is still unclear. Strong storms made their way through the area in the early...
3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side
CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
Seven dead, including five kids, in head-on crash near Chicago: Police
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. — Seven people, including five children, were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 90 near Hampshire, Illinois, on Sunday, Illinois State Police said. A van and a passenger vehicle crashed around 2:11 a.m., according to police. The passenger vehicle was driving the wrong way, police said.
Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
Chicago Man Struck By Two Cars While Crossing Street, Killed
The hit-and-run driver remains on the loose.
Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The boy suffered multiple...
Three women wanted for robbing 3 Chicago Walgreens within 90 minutes
CHICAGO - Three women are wanted for robbing three Chicago Walgreens stores in 90 minutes on a recent afternoon. Chicago police said that the women robbed a Walgreens in Old Irving Park, then one in Portage Park, and then one in Union Ridge:. 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in...
Man, 30, killed after being shot multiple times in the back on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in West Garfield Park Wednesday night. The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of West Gladys. At 6:35 p.m., a 30-year-old man was on the street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim, police said.
Chicago 911 dispatcher who helped save officer's life resigns
In his resignation note, Keith Thornton mentioned he quit because he felt he and his colleagues were being neglected.
