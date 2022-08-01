Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees

Geddes, N.Y. — With the 2022 New York State Fair just 20 days away, the fair and Wade Shows are having a flash sale Thursday that will offer all-day ride passes for $20. Starting at 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the sale will run for 20 hours, until midnight. The $20 wristbands are valid any day during the Fair’s run, Aug. 24 to Labor Day. On Friday, the cost for the bands increases to $30 Monday through Friday, and $35 on Saturdays and Sundays.

