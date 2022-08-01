ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees

By Glenn Coin
newyorkupstate.com
 3 days ago
www.newyorkupstate.com

newyorkupstate.com

Heat alerts expanded in Upstate NY as temperatures, humidity soar

Update: The heat advisories for Central New York counties have been canceled several hours early. Cloud cover was greater than forecast, which blocked sunlight and kept temperatures a few degrees cooler than expected, the weather service said. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Heat advisories have been expanded to include more Upstate New...
ENVIRONMENT
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY could feel hotter than 100 degrees; heat alert issued

Syracuse, N.Y. -- It could feel hotter than 100 degrees on Thursday afternoon in parts of Upstate New York as heat and humidity soar. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Central New York, the Southern Tier, and the Mohawk and Hudson Valleys, where the heat will be greatest. The advisory, in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., urges people to avoid strenuous activity outdoors and to seek shade or air-conditioning.
ENVIRONMENT
newyorkupstate.com

Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’

Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Your brown lawn in Upstate NY could get a lot drier this month

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A hot and dry August is likely for Upstate New York, leading to drier, browner lawns and worsening drought conditions. The Climate Prediction Center, the long-range forecasting arm of the National Weather Service, said all of the continental U.S., except for the Southwest, is expected to see above-average temperatures this month. The Midwest and Northeast are also expected to be drier than normal.
SYRACUSE, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Early Season Snowstorm Could Happen in New York State

The weather has been extremely hot and humid this summer across much of the country, including the State of New York. Wednesday featured more hot and humid weather, as temperatures approached 90 degrees and we have already seen a few heavy thunderstorms since June. But now that the calendar says...
ENVIRONMENT
localsyr.com

Bear sighting in Sempronius N.Y.

(WSYR-TV) — Central New York has another bear sighting!. Sent in by NewsChannel 9 viewers, Bill and Libby Nalli, this black bear was spotted on Hathaway Road in Sempronius, N.Y. in Cayuga County. As more black bears are being seen, NYSDEC says it is important to remember the following...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Noted New York City brewery nears opening for Manlius taproom

Manlius, N.Y. — The Singlecut Barn, a local outlet for the beers of New York City brewer SingleCut Beersmiths, is scheduled to open in Manlius with some “previews” starting in early September. The taproom will be located in and around a 200-year-old barn at The Yard, an...
MANLIUS, NY
newyorkupstate.com

NY State Fair ride-all-day wristbands go on sale for $20 early Thursday

Geddes, N.Y. — With the 2022 New York State Fair just 20 days away, the fair and Wade Shows are having a flash sale Thursday that will offer all-day ride passes for $20. Starting at 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the sale will run for 20 hours, until midnight. The $20 wristbands are valid any day during the Fair’s run, Aug. 24 to Labor Day. On Friday, the cost for the bands increases to $30 Monday through Friday, and $35 on Saturdays and Sundays.
LIFESTYLE
newyorkupstate.com

Amtrak resumes train service through Syracuse after cleanup in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amtrak on Monday restarted train service across Upstate New York, including Syracuse, after suspending it last week over safety concerns from an old warehouse’s crumbling wall. The section of track had been closed to passenger trains west of Albany on Friday over worries about...
ALBANY, NY
14850.com

Thousands without power on Tuesday afternoon, says NYSEG

New York State Electric & Gas says about 4,600 customers are without power in Tompkins County on Tuesday afternoon, mostly in the Town and City of Ithaca. They currently estimate restoring power at about 8:30pm. The affected area includes a large portion of Ithaca’s east hill and downtown Ithaca, as...
ITHACA, NY
worldatlas.com

7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York

Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
CANANDAIGUA, NY

