Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees

Heat alerts expanded in Upstate NY as temperatures, humidity soar
Update: The heat advisories for Central New York counties have been canceled several hours early. Cloud cover was greater than forecast, which blocked sunlight and kept temperatures a few degrees cooler than expected, the weather service said. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Heat advisories have been expanded to include more Upstate New...
Upstate NY could feel hotter than 100 degrees; heat alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It could feel hotter than 100 degrees on Thursday afternoon in parts of Upstate New York as heat and humidity soar. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Central New York, the Southern Tier, and the Mohawk and Hudson Valleys, where the heat will be greatest. The advisory, in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., urges people to avoid strenuous activity outdoors and to seek shade or air-conditioning.
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
Your brown lawn in Upstate NY could get a lot drier this month
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A hot and dry August is likely for Upstate New York, leading to drier, browner lawns and worsening drought conditions. The Climate Prediction Center, the long-range forecasting arm of the National Weather Service, said all of the continental U.S., except for the Southwest, is expected to see above-average temperatures this month. The Midwest and Northeast are also expected to be drier than normal.
Early Season Snowstorm Could Happen in New York State
The weather has been extremely hot and humid this summer across much of the country, including the State of New York. Wednesday featured more hot and humid weather, as temperatures approached 90 degrees and we have already seen a few heavy thunderstorms since June. But now that the calendar says...
Dangerous Extreme Heat Warning Issued For Most Of New York State
Many New Yorkers across the state are at a potentially high risk of heat stroke or injury today. Governor Hochul is warning that most of the state will experience another day of extreme heat, with indexes in the 90s and 100s. Many of the advisories are in effect through Friday. Gov. Hochul said,
Utica angler lands his first tiger muskie; Syracuse boy catches his first big bass
Patrick Brady, of Utica, was recently fishing a spot on the Mohawk River in Utica, not far from where his buddy Chad caught a giant northern pike and a tiger muskie back to back. He tossed a swim bait in a crappie pattern into the river and waited. When the...
Bear sighting in Sempronius N.Y.
(WSYR-TV) — Central New York has another bear sighting!. Sent in by NewsChannel 9 viewers, Bill and Libby Nalli, this black bear was spotted on Hathaway Road in Sempronius, N.Y. in Cayuga County. As more black bears are being seen, NYSDEC says it is important to remember the following...
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Noted New York City brewery nears opening for Manlius taproom
Manlius, N.Y. — The Singlecut Barn, a local outlet for the beers of New York City brewer SingleCut Beersmiths, is scheduled to open in Manlius with some “previews” starting in early September. The taproom will be located in and around a 200-year-old barn at The Yard, an...
One of 15 Best Root Beers in Country Comes From Central New York
One of the 15 best roots beers in the country comes from Central New York. Saranac Brewery brews up more than great beer. F.X. Matt Brewing has one of the best roots beers in the country, which comes as no surprise to anyone who has tried the tasty soda. Tasting...
The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History
Last week the second tornado of 2022 touched down in New York State. The tornado, which touched down near Java, New York was confirmed as an F2 tornado that lasted around 15 minutes and grew to be around 500 yards. Some barns were damaged and some buildings were blown down...
Syracuse named one of the 10 best places to retire — affordably
As rising prices disrupt many older Americans’ retirement plans, some may be looking for a more affordable place to live when they exit the workforce — such as Central New York. Syracuse has been named one of the “10 best affordable places to retire” in 2022 by realtor.com....
King Of Queens Star Kevin James Should Plan A Trip From Syracuse To Utica NY
Actor and comedy guru Kevin James has been spotted numerous times over the last few weeks in Syracuse New York. James needs to hit the thruway and visit Utica for real. New York Upstate reports that the actor and comedian was at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday August 1st. With that, rumors are now swirling he might be in Syracuse to film a movie:
NY State Fair ride-all-day wristbands go on sale for $20 early Thursday
Geddes, N.Y. — With the 2022 New York State Fair just 20 days away, the fair and Wade Shows are having a flash sale Thursday that will offer all-day ride passes for $20. Starting at 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the sale will run for 20 hours, until midnight. The $20 wristbands are valid any day during the Fair’s run, Aug. 24 to Labor Day. On Friday, the cost for the bands increases to $30 Monday through Friday, and $35 on Saturdays and Sundays.
Amtrak resumes train service through Syracuse after cleanup in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amtrak on Monday restarted train service across Upstate New York, including Syracuse, after suspending it last week over safety concerns from an old warehouse’s crumbling wall. The section of track had been closed to passenger trains west of Albany on Friday over worries about...
Thousands without power on Tuesday afternoon, says NYSEG
New York State Electric & Gas says about 4,600 customers are without power in Tompkins County on Tuesday afternoon, mostly in the Town and City of Ithaca. They currently estimate restoring power at about 8:30pm. The affected area includes a large portion of Ithaca’s east hill and downtown Ithaca, as...
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
Several former CNY stars honored as latest inductees to Upstate Lacrosse HOF
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A handful of players who built their success on the fields of Central New York have been named as the latest class of inductees to the Upstate Lacrosse Foundation’s Hall of Fame. The 2022 class will be inducted Oct. 16 at Traditions at the Links in...
