Former Texas A&M edge Jahzion Harris to transfer to Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights proved to be one of the best teams in the nation last season and will enter 2022-2023 in a similar position. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Rutgers is ranked sixth in the nation in the preseason coaches’ poll. This marks the 11th time in 13 years that the team has been ranked or received votes in this national poll.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO