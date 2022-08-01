Wisconsin PFAS Lawsuit Moves from State to Federal Court

wdez.com
cbs3duluth.com
DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Election Investigator's Memo Contradicts Initial Comments
(AP) The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election told lawmakers publicly they should consider decertifying President Joe Biden’s win, but later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Elections Commission will assist with investigation of fraudulent absentee ballot requests
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has voted to assist authorities as they investigate a Racine County man who admitted he committed voter fraud in order to prove a point. But the commission won't formally recommend charges in the case at the moment, saying it's not within their legal authority to take that step.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin treasurer race, Republican candidate accused in complaint
Your tax dollars pay for the Wisconsin Treasurer's Office, one with few official powers. Still, soon, you'll vote on narrowing the list of candidates.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Justice Investigating Voter Fraud Activist
(Terry Bell, WRN) There is now a state-level investigation into claims of voter fraud in Racine County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s opened its case into the claim of a Racine-area man who says he applied online for absentee ballots using other people’s names. Harry Wait says he did it to prove his point about how easy it would be to commit voter fraud.
Wisconsin elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials decided Wednesday not to recommend that prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and others on a state website to fraudulently obtain their absentee ballots. The Wisconsin Elections Commission also deadlocked on a Republican commissioner’s proposal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin attorney general race; GOP candidates weigh in on issues
MILWAUKEE - The Republican candidates for Wisconsin attorney general are weighing in on the key issues in the race – just one week ahead of the August primary. Those include how to fight crime – and what to do with the state's abortion ban. The winner of the...
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Doing the left thing for Wisconsin
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ new campaign ad plays on his phony folksy image. He insists he “may not be the flashiest guy around” but he’ll “always do the right thing for Wisconsin.’. He won’t, as his record attests. Just as Evers’ 13th...
WBAY Green Bay
Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks, witness address guidance
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked Wednesday on whether to rescind guidance issued in 2016 that says clerks can fill in missing witness address information on absentee ballot envelopes without contacting the witness or the voter. The guidance was in effect during the 2020 election and drew intense...
Investigator who floated decertification later backed off
The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Republican race for Wisconsin governor; Mike Pence casts endorsement
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - It's Trump versus Pence in Wisconsin. Days away from the August primary, the Republican race for governor has competing endorsements. Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned alongside Rebecca Kleefisch on Wednesday, Aug. 3. "Wisconsin and America need Rebecca Kleefisch to be the next governor of the great...
cwbradio.com
Three New Transmission Lines Will Cross Wisconsin
(Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Three new transmission lines that are estimated to cost around $2.2 billion will cross through Wisconsin under a large expansion approved by the Midwest grid operator that’s designed to facilitate the clean energy transition. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the board...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first — and only — municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed
These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are set to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s air support unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Aug. 2: Interstate-94 – Waukesha County. Aug. 3: Interstate-39 – Portage County.
WJFW-TV
Company will improve broadband service in Wisconsin as a part of a settlement
Frontier Communications is improving broadband service throughout Wisconsin. Following an investigation, the telecommunications giant agreed to pay $15 million to improve its DSL internet. In 2015 the telecommunications giant has gotten more than $215 million in federal funding for internet projects across the state. The company was investigated after advertising...
cwbradio.com
Hundreds of Early Wisconsin Voters Want to Change their Votes
(Terry Bell, WRN) More than 15-hundred early voters in Wisconsin have asked for a new ballot. A lot can change in the weeks leading up to an election, and some candidates who got votes early-on in Wisconsin’s absentee voting process drop out before election day. That’s especially the case in the Democratic primary for U-S Senate this summer.
