Angelina Jolie Does The Electric Slide As Her Daughter Heads To HBCU

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is headed off to an HBCU this fall.

On Sunday (July 31), Jolie took to Instagram to announce Zahara's plans to attend Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia this year.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie captioned a photo of Zahara with her new peers. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.”

Just as Jolie made the exciting announcement, a video emerged of the Oscar-winning actress doing the electric slide with Spelman and Morehouse College alumni at an event in Los Angeles.

Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles. @morehousela @naasclosangeles @angelinajolie @bcrainey @purplephy27 #Morehouse #Spelman #SpelmanCollege #AngelinaJolie

In a now-viral TikTok video, Jolie can be seen trying to keep up with the group and receiving a high-five from one of the men applauding her efforts.

The "Eternals" star adopted Zahara from an orphanage in Ethiopia back in 2005. Jolie shares Zahara, Maddox , 20, Pax , 18, Shiloh , 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbcu#Morehouse College#Spelman College#The Electric Slide#Tiktok#The Eternals
