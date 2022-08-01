Angelina Jolie Does The Electric Slide As Her Daughter Heads To HBCU

Photo: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is headed off to an HBCU this fall.

On Sunday (July 31), Jolie took to Instagram to announce Zahara's plans to attend Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia this year.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie captioned a photo of Zahara with her new peers. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.”

Just as Jolie made the exciting announcement, a video emerged of the Oscar-winning actress doing the electric slide with Spelman and Morehouse College alumni at an event in Los Angeles.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Jolie can be seen trying to keep up with the group and receiving a high-five from one of the men applauding her efforts.

The "Eternals" star adopted Zahara from an orphanage in Ethiopia back in 2005. Jolie shares Zahara, Maddox , 20, Pax , 18, Shiloh , 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt .

