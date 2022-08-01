ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

Phish Tour 2022: Merriweather Post Pavilion Night 2 – Setlist, Recap & The Skinny

JamBase
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

 

popville.com

Missed connection – Saturday lunch at Le Diplomate

Enjoyed an impromptu lunch at the Le Dip bar on Saturday; chicken club with fries. Struck up a conversation with two guys from Alabama. One lives in Dupont and we talked about his love for mezcal espresso martinis and a good Barry’s workout. We both ordered aioli,. but he...
WASHINGTON, DC
JamBase

Meeting Of The Minds 12 2022

JamBase is pleased to give away one (1) pair of GA festival passes to Meeting Of The Minds 12 happening Sept 15-18 in Darlington, MD!. Enter by Aug 31, 2022 for a chance to win.
DARLINGTON, MD
wnav.com

Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland

On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorestyle.com

Datebook: August and September Events in Baltimore County

Aug. 1-14 Joan Mitchell at the Baltimore Museum of Art. When she wasn’t turning heads in the male-dominated art circles of 1950s New York, she was creating abstract paintings that evoked landscapes, memories, poetry and music. Catch this retrospective collaborative exhibit on Joan Mitchell by the BMA and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art before it’s over.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimoresnap.com

Baltimore MET Gala – Joy Baltimore

The collections within the walls of the Baltimore Museum of Art weren’t the only works of art on display at the inaugural “Baltimore MET Gala.” Many of the fête’s guests were works of art themselves – turned out in glamorous over-the-top fashion: many posing for photos on the carpet leading up to the BMA’s front doors.
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years

The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
popville.com

What in the holy Helen of Troy is This?

My family had a friend stop by their place in Georgetown to check the mail and someone had dropped a dead fish through their mail slot? I…what? Has this happened to anyone else?”
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo welcomes two new baby chicks

BALTIMORE – The Maryland Zoo announced Tuesday that two Von der Decken's Hornbill chicks hatched last month.  The two-week-old chicks hatched in early July, and won't be visible to the public for several weeks. That's because of the mother bird's nesting instinct, which is to mud up the nest until the chicks are large enough, according to the zoo. Right now, the nest only has an entrance for the male bird to bring in food, but eventually, the mother will need to open the nest to bring the growing chicks food as well.  The birds, named after German explorer Baron Karl...
BALTIMORE, MD
macaronikid.com

🍪 Where To Buy Cookies Locally For Chocolate Chip Cookie Day On 8/4

Chick-Fil-A Various locations throughout Anne Arundel County. Specially priced dozen and double dozen chocolate cookies on 8/4. Annapolis, Glen Burnie, Hanover, Linthicum Heights. Free Chocolate Chip Cookie on 8/4 for members with purchase. 🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Laurel (MD)

Set on the Patuxent River, halfway between Washington, D.C. and. , Laurel is a city with early roots in the iron and cotton industries. You can travel back to those times at an historic mill worker’s house, now Laurel Museum, and the opulent Montpelier Mansion where several generations of the powerful Snowden family resided.
LAUREL, MD
WTOP

Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday, Aug. 4, with the heat index in the Baltimore area expected to reach 100 degrees. Extended exposure to this type of extreme heat could present a substantial threat to the life and health of vulnerable Baltimore residents, according to city officials. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 97 degrees, and wind from the south will bring more moisture into the area, creating sticky heat, said First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley. "That's going to add to those hot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Storms chances to increase in Baltimore area heading into weekend

BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service says a series of active weather days loom ahead in the Baltimore area. Thursday brings hot and humid conditions with heat indices in the 100-105 degree range. A few strong to severe storms and isolated flooding are possible by Thursday afternoon. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. on Thursday evening.
BALTIMORE, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store

Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
SILVER SPRING, MD

