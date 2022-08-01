Michigan Professor Behind Profanity-Laced Videos is Out, Settlement Reached With Ferris State

wfnt.com
Related
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Who is Tudor Dixon? 4 things to know about Michigan's GOP nominee for governor
Tudor Dixon, the Muskegon County woman who won the Republican nomination for governor Tuesday, remains a relative unknown in Michigan. Dixon, who was endorsed Friday by former President Donald Trump, will be seeking to increase her profile sharply as she faces off against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election. ...
Four Michigan Natives Part of This Year’s Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout
Michigan will be well represented on the course at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club during this year's Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout. Tournament Officials announced Thursday the line-up for the annual fan-favorite event at the year's tournament. This year will once again fans will see the legend, and golf’s greatest champion, Jack Nicklaus back for another round to benefit charity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
LIVE UPDATES: Michigan 2022 August primary election results
Polls are closed and votes are now being tallied in Michigan’s 2022 August primary election. All eyes are on the GOP gubernatorial race.
Michigan prof who made vulgar video quit, settles for $95K
A Michigan professor who was suspended in January for making a profanity-filled video to welcome students settled his legal dispute with a university by accepting $95,000 and agreeing to a gag order.
Under $500K For This Lakefront Waterford Party House
If you love entertaining, this Waterford Township, Michigan lakefront home inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright is definitely for you. This unique contemporary home with an open living concept is perfect for entertaining. New homeowners will enjoy views of Mohawk Lake from almost every room in the house. The party...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oldest Aquarium in Michigan Turns 118 Years Old This Month
The Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit is not only the oldest aquarium in Michigan, it's also the oldest aquarium in the United States. This historic building officially opened its doors on August 18, 1904. The aquarium turns 118 years old this month and is still operating today. The Belle Isle...
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
The Oakland Press
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
Nutella Pays Homage to Michigan by Putting Mackinac Island on Its Jars
It'll only be around for a limited time, but you'll be able to find a little bit of Michigan on a jar of Nutella when the iconic brand pays tribute to Mackinac Island. Nutella is releasing a series of collectible jars inspired by 16 different sites across the United States. Each site is depicted in a one-of-a-kind collectible jar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Michigan
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
Farmers’ Almanac Says Michigan Will Be “UnReasonably Cold and Snowy” This Winter
It's hard to argue with the Farmers' Almanac. Despite its "less-than-scientific" approach to predicting weather, harvests, and world events... SOMEHOW, it keeps getting it right. It's like the Astrology of World Events, except... this is REAL!. It seems to think about winter when we're still under the occasional heat advisory,...
Michigan Daily
Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s ‘Worst Cities’ Might Surprise You
Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
8 Types of Karens You Might Encounter in Michigan and What to Do
28 Funny Michigan Strip Club Reviews to Make You Laugh. The review sections on Google can often provide great entertainment depending on the topic. Check out these 28 funny reviews of strip clubs in Michigan. LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state. Because the regulation of exotic animals...
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
Northern Michigan city ranked No. 1 best, most affordable place to retire in US
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A city in Northern Michigan has just been listed number one in a ranking of the 10 best and most affordable places to retire in the United States. Realtor.com puts Traverse City at the top of the best places people should consider when looking to live out their golden years “without draining their savings.”
1470 WFNT
Burton, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfnt.com
Comments / 2