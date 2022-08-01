Police catch couple accused of stealing $888 worth of goods from Boardman GFS

www.wfmj.com
FormerSoldier
3d ago
Instead of getting a job..This loser is having his girl steal because he can’t take care of her.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of breaking into Boardman home, shoplifting
A Youngstown man is accused of breaking into a Boardman home, as well as shoplifting merchandise from a local Home Depot. Boardman Police were dispatched to a home on Tippecanoe Road Tuesday morning just after 8:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary in progress. Police say the homeowner observed the...
explore venango
Police Seek Suspects in Rural King Theft
SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft from Rural King last week. According to Sugarcreek Borough Police, a report of theft was received from the manager of Rural King, located at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, in Franklin, Venango County. Police...
WFMJ.com
Salineville man to answer charges Thursday for murder of Hanover woman
A Salineville man is scheduled on Thursday to answer charges outlined in a ten-count indictment accusing him of murdering a Hanover Township woman. Justin Givens, 27 is accused of the shooting death of 67-year-old Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in March. He has...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of breaking into Austintown home, eating out of fridge
A Youngstown man is accused of breaking into an Austintown home and helping himself to a little snack while he was at it. Austintown Police were dispatched to a home on Mahoning Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 in reference to an unknown male in the home who was not welcome.
butlerradio.com
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
Man facing gun, DUI charges after Hubbard crash
Police also found a bottle of alcohol and a gun lying on the ground outside the vehicle.
Police say passengers knew chase suspect but lied
he driver of a car who police say was involved in a pursuit that reached 100 miles per hour before it was called off was arrested and his two passengers were also charged.
WFMJ.com
Salineville man accused of murdering Hanover woman arraigned in court
A Salineville man accused of murdering a Hanover Township woman in March has been arraigned in court. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin Givens was arraigned in the Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas Thursday afternoon. Givens is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mary Ann McGuire. McGuire's body was found at her home on Depot...
WFMJ.com
Suspect wanted for shooting at police captured in Hermitage
One of two Erie, Pennsylvania men, sought for allegedly firing shots at three pursuing police officers has been captured in Hermitage. Acting on a tip that 29-year-old Shadarryl Jones may be in Mercer County, State Police, a Special Emergency Response Team, SWAT officers, U.S. Marshals, and Hermitage Police searched two apartments in Hermitage last Wednesday.
New Castle man sentenced in ‘large-scale’ drug ring
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) - A man from New Castle was sentenced Thursday on federal drug charges.
WFMJ.com
Lawrence County man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for distributing cocaine in New Castle
A Lawrence County man has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison and five years of supervised release for distributing cocaine in New Castle. Thirty-seven-year-old Dondi Searcy Jr. was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
Police respond to reports of ‘satanic’ symbols in cemetery
When police arrived, they saw two symbols spray painted on the roadway.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Woman Charged After Traffic Stop that Damaged A State Police Vehicle
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that an Aliquippa Woman was charged after she backed into a marked State Police patrol Unit SUV during a traffic stop last Wednesday at 7:22 PM along Irwin Street in the City of Aliquippa. Troopers said via release that they made...
butlerradio.com
Police Looking For Info In Hit & Run
Police are asking for help finding the motorist involved in a hit and run crash last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, the incident occurred July 21st around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broad Street. A white sedan in the left travel lane...
WFMJ.com
Boardman woman tells police 'locksmith' broke into her home
A Boardman woman tells police that a man she hired to change the locks on her house returned to her home when she wasn’t there. The 48-year-old woman called the police in late June when she received a message from her alarm company that the rear door to her South Avenue home was open.
Beaver County woman charged after allegedly chasing, rear-ending victim
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police said Denise Dorusha chased and rear-ended a woman she thought was leaving her boyfriend’s house. The victim told police she dropped her mom off on Kazer Street in Monaca and noticed Dorusha following her car. The criminal complaint states that Dorusha followed her on state Route 65 South, gave her the finger and took pictures of her car at a red light.
WFMJ.com
Car runs down digital speed sign in Canfield
A Canfield man has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after police say the car he was driving ran over an electronic speed monitoring sign in a residential neighborhood. Police say they found 21-year-old McCoy Watkins in the driver’s seat of a heavily damaged Ford Fusion on Brookpark Drive this past Sunday, not far from what was left of the sign that digitally displays the speed of passing cars.
WFMJ.com
Former Lake Milton doctor sentenced to 25 years in prison for causing deaths of two patients
A former Mahoning County physician has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for illegally prescribing controlled substances resulting in the deaths of two patients. Fifty-eight-year-old Martin Escobar was sentenced on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to 54 counts of illegally providing controlled substances including two counts of distributing controlled substances causing the deaths of two patients and one count of distributing controlled substances to someone under 21 years old.
Double fires stress Youngstown Fire Dept.
Two fires at the same time took up all of the Youngstown Fire Department's resources Thursday morning.
Ohio man accused of buying $325K home, Tesla with drug money, prosecutors say
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of using proceeds obtained from selling drugs and a wire fraud scheme to buy a $325,000 home and a Tesla vehicle, prosecutors said Wednesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Nicholas...
