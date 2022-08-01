Canon EOS R10 Review

www.pcmag.com
The Canon EOS R7 at ISO 12,800 Is Fantastic
We’re currently working on our Canon EOS R7 review, and we’re finding some incredibly fascinating things about this camera. Something really surprising us is the high ISO output from this 32.5MP APS-C sensor. We’ve been testing the camera for sports and wildlife photography. And what’s truly amazing us is how it performs at high ISOs. In fact, at ISO 12,800, it’s surprisingly clean.
The best lenses for bird photography and wildlife in 2022: get frame-filling shots
Our guide to the best lenses for bird photography will help you get close to wildlife
Clinically Clean Lenses Are Destroying What Makes Cameras Special
Years ago when I started this website, the photo industry had a need for clinically clean lenses. Camera manufacturers leaned into it harder and harder. Sometimes, they’ve even made up their own problems. For example, when did anyone ever have an issue with onion bokeh? Since the beginning of image creation, no one ever hated how the bokeh looked. But then camera manufacturers had to go create a new way of polishing lenses to prevent it. And at the end of it all, I believe they’re going to drive themselves into the ground.
PC Magazine
Razer Enki Pro Review
Razer has recently picked up a strange habit. Its keyboards and mice remain excellent, but outside of those categories, its “Pro” products have fallen flat. For example, the Razer Barracuda Pro ($249.99) gaming headset disappointed us with its non-boom pinhole microphones that sound less than stellar. Likewise, the Razer Kraken Pro V3 ($199.99) takes an otherwise good headset and adds a vibration feature that’s gimmicky at best, and outright uncomfortable at worst.
Engadget
Insta360's gimbal webcam is a DJI Pocket without a body
Insta360 is known for its 360 cameras and action cams, so call us surprised when it unveiled its first-ever dedicated webcam product today. The Insta360 Link is a 4K webcam with a 3-axis gimbal, so it's basically like a DJI Pocket 2 without its body. The company touts the 1/2-inch sensor here, which is apparently much larger than what the competition offers. For example, the tried and tested Logitech Brio only has a 1/4-inch sensor, and the more recent OBSBOT Tiny 4K has a 1/2.8-inch sensor, so the Link should perform better than both in terms of accuracy and dynamic range. Insta360 added two noise-cancelling microphones as well, which are much needed in the age of remote working.
The Best Zeiss Lenses for Film Photography
If there is any brand that inspires awe into film photographers, it’s Zeiss. Sure, there’s also Mamiya, Pentax, and Leica; but Zeiss lenses are the highest fruit you can get your hands on. And if you’re a Nikon or Canon film SLR photographer, then you can get your hands on some of the best Zeiss lenses for film photography. Luckily for you, we’ve tested them all; and we’ve even used them on film cameras. So we dove into our Reviews Index to find the best ones just for you. Take a look!
Nikon binoculars deals available right now
Here's our handy guide to all the best Nikon binoculars deals with something for every level of astronomer and budget.
CNET
Samsung QN90B Review: This QLED TV From the Future's So Bright
The best TVs I've reviewed use OLED screens, but OLED isn't the be-all, end-all in picture quality. High-end TVs with LCD-based screens can get brighter than any OLED television and come pretty close in other important areas like contrast. Samsung's QN90B is a great example, delivering searing brightness with few other compromises thanks to QLED, mini-LED and local dimming technology. It's a futuristic-sounding mouthful, but it works.
The Verge
Polaroid’s excellent Hi-Print instant photo printer is just $69.99
Small instant photo printers can offer a unique and fun way to capture memories while traveling. Sure, they may not have the retro charm of an instant camera, but there’s some charm in being able to quickly print credit card-sized pictures while you’re on the go — you’ll just need to capture them using your smartphone. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, however. After testing several instant cameras myself, I found that, unless you’ve got some photography skills and experience, it’s often easier to take sharper photos with a camera you’re familiar with (even if it’s a phone). As a result, mobile photo printers might be what you’re looking for if you want to print photos that look even better.
OnePlus 10T unveiled with 150W fast charging and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
The big picture: The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a lower-resolution display and a worse camera system than the company's flagship 10 Pro handset but makes up for it with an upgraded SoC, faster charging, and a lower price point. Some might also prefer the 10T's flat screen over the Pro's curved one.
The best action cameras in 2022: capture life's adventures, wherever they take you!
The best action cameras are small, simple and easy to use, and can go whether other cameras can't
The best selfie sticks for your smartphone, GoPro or camera in 2022
The best selfie sticks make it easy to take group and individual photos while including a lot of the background
Phone Arena
Google Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A53 5G vs iPhone SE 2022 Camera Test
Which budget phone has the best camera? Up until recently, the battle for the budget camera crown was tied between the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the iPhone SE (2022), but we have a new contender that might just outshine both of them: the Google Pixel 6a. So in this...
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs. Google Pixel 4a 5G: Which should you buy?
We've seen a huge shift in flagship features being brought to far more affordable price points. With the Galaxy S20 FE and Pixel 4a 5G, you're able to get near-complete experiences with very few trade-offs — so which one is right for you?
Intel is working on a new type of processor you've never heard of
Intel has let slip information about a new type of processor soon to make its way into the company’s portfolio: the versatile processing unit, or VPU. Although no formal announcement has been made, written materials published by Intel alongside a new Linux driver confirmed the existence of the processor, which is designed to accelerate AI inference workloads.
Best DSLR cameras
Here's our round-up of the best DSLR cameras on the market right now. The best DSLR cameras are like gold dust to photographers. They became the most popular type of digital camera back in the early to mid-2000s. The debate now exists between DSLR cameras v mirrorless cameras and that debate is relentless. The smaller and lighter mirrorless cameras are slowly overtaking in popularity and becoming the preferred option. This doesn't mean we should disregard the heritage and reliability of DSLRs though, and they are definitely not redundant regardless of whether beginners or professional photographers are looking for a new shooting companion. The best DSLR cameras still rank highly in our best cameras for astrophotography guide, so we still believe they can still hold their own, especially in this field.
20 tips for holiday photography! N-Photo 140 on sale today
The Summer 2022 issue hits the newsstands on 4 August – let's take a peek inside the only mag for Nikon nuts…
makeuseof.com
Does the iPad Have a Flashlight?
The iPad is a powerful device that makes it easy to stay on top of school, work, and even gaming. Such a powerful device like this also means there are other features that come in handy. For example, many iPad models also have a flashlight. If you’re wondering how to...
The best tablets for back to school: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. A new tablet can enhance any student's school year. Whether you're considering an Apple iPad for back to school or...
notebookcheck.net
Garmin issues Beta version 22.80 update to Fenix 6, Enduro, Tactix and MARQ series smartwatches
Garmin has updated Fenix 6, Enduro, Tactix and MARQ series smartwatches again, only a few days after the company released the Alpha version 22.76 update. This time, the company has finalised Beta version 22.80, an update that contains changes and improvements over both Alpha version 22.76 and Beta version 22.10. Unsurprisingly, more differences exist between Beta versions 22.80 and 22.10 than Beta version 22.80 and Alpha version 22.76.
