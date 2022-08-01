ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Canon EOS R10 Review

By Jim Fisher
PC Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

The Canon EOS R7 at ISO 12,800 Is Fantastic

We’re currently working on our Canon EOS R7 review, and we’re finding some incredibly fascinating things about this camera. Something really surprising us is the high ISO output from this 32.5MP APS-C sensor. We’ve been testing the camera for sports and wildlife photography. And what’s truly amazing us is how it performs at high ISOs. In fact, at ISO 12,800, it’s surprisingly clean.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Clinically Clean Lenses Are Destroying What Makes Cameras Special

Years ago when I started this website, the photo industry had a need for clinically clean lenses. Camera manufacturers leaned into it harder and harder. Sometimes, they’ve even made up their own problems. For example, when did anyone ever have an issue with onion bokeh? Since the beginning of image creation, no one ever hated how the bokeh looked. But then camera manufacturers had to go create a new way of polishing lenses to prevent it. And at the end of it all, I believe they’re going to drive themselves into the ground.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Razer Enki Pro Review

Razer has recently picked up a strange habit. Its keyboards and mice remain excellent, but outside of those categories, its “Pro” products have fallen flat. For example, the Razer Barracuda Pro ($249.99) gaming headset disappointed us with its non-boom pinhole microphones that sound less than stellar. Likewise, the Razer Kraken Pro V3 ($199.99) takes an otherwise good headset and adds a vibration feature that’s gimmicky at best, and outright uncomfortable at worst.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon Eos#Canon Cameras#Slr Camera#Canon Rebel#Eos#Ilcs#Aps#R10#Fujifilm#Om System
Engadget

Insta360's gimbal webcam is a DJI Pocket without a body

Insta360 is known for its 360 cameras and action cams, so call us surprised when it unveiled its first-ever dedicated webcam product today. The Insta360 Link is a 4K webcam with a 3-axis gimbal, so it's basically like a DJI Pocket 2 without its body. The company touts the 1/2-inch sensor here, which is apparently much larger than what the competition offers. For example, the tried and tested Logitech Brio only has a 1/4-inch sensor, and the more recent OBSBOT Tiny 4K has a 1/2.8-inch sensor, so the Link should perform better than both in terms of accuracy and dynamic range. Insta360 added two noise-cancelling microphones as well, which are much needed in the age of remote working.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Best Zeiss Lenses for Film Photography

If there is any brand that inspires awe into film photographers, it’s Zeiss. Sure, there’s also Mamiya, Pentax, and Leica; but Zeiss lenses are the highest fruit you can get your hands on. And if you’re a Nikon or Canon film SLR photographer, then you can get your hands on some of the best Zeiss lenses for film photography. Luckily for you, we’ve tested them all; and we’ve even used them on film cameras. So we dove into our Reviews Index to find the best ones just for you. Take a look!
PHOTOGRAPHY
CNET

Samsung QN90B Review: This QLED TV From the Future's So Bright

The best TVs I've reviewed use OLED screens, but OLED isn't the be-all, end-all in picture quality. High-end TVs with LCD-based screens can get brighter than any OLED television and come pretty close in other important areas like contrast. Samsung's QN90B is a great example, delivering searing brightness with few other compromises thanks to QLED, mini-LED and local dimming technology. It's a futuristic-sounding mouthful, but it works.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
The Verge

Polaroid’s excellent Hi-Print instant photo printer is just $69.99

Small instant photo printers can offer a unique and fun way to capture memories while traveling. Sure, they may not have the retro charm of an instant camera, but there’s some charm in being able to quickly print credit card-sized pictures while you’re on the go — you’ll just need to capture them using your smartphone. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, however. After testing several instant cameras myself, I found that, unless you’ve got some photography skills and experience, it’s often easier to take sharper photos with a camera you’re familiar with (even if it’s a phone). As a result, mobile photo printers might be what you’re looking for if you want to print photos that look even better.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Google Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A53 5G vs iPhone SE 2022 Camera Test

Which budget phone has the best camera? Up until recently, the battle for the budget camera crown was tied between the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the iPhone SE (2022), but we have a new contender that might just outshine both of them: the Google Pixel 6a. So in this...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Intel is working on a new type of processor you've never heard of

Intel has let slip information about a new type of processor soon to make its way into the company’s portfolio: the versatile processing unit, or VPU. Although no formal announcement has been made, written materials published by Intel alongside a new Linux driver confirmed the existence of the processor, which is designed to accelerate AI inference workloads.
COMPUTERS
Space.com

Best DSLR cameras

Here's our round-up of the best DSLR cameras on the market right now. The best DSLR cameras are like gold dust to photographers. They became the most popular type of digital camera back in the early to mid-2000s. The debate now exists between DSLR cameras v mirrorless cameras and that debate is relentless. The smaller and lighter mirrorless cameras are slowly overtaking in popularity and becoming the preferred option. This doesn't mean we should disregard the heritage and reliability of DSLRs though, and they are definitely not redundant regardless of whether beginners or professional photographers are looking for a new shooting companion. The best DSLR cameras still rank highly in our best cameras for astrophotography guide, so we still believe they can still hold their own, especially in this field.
NFL
makeuseof.com

Does the iPad Have a Flashlight?

The iPad is a powerful device that makes it easy to stay on top of school, work, and even gaming. Such a powerful device like this also means there are other features that come in handy. For example, many iPad models also have a flashlight. If you’re wondering how to...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Garmin issues Beta version 22.80 update to Fenix 6, Enduro, Tactix and MARQ series smartwatches

Garmin has updated Fenix 6, Enduro, Tactix and MARQ series smartwatches again, only a few days after the company released the Alpha version 22.76 update. This time, the company has finalised Beta version 22.80, an update that contains changes and improvements over both Alpha version 22.76 and Beta version 22.10. Unsurprisingly, more differences exist between Beta versions 22.80 and 22.10 than Beta version 22.80 and Alpha version 22.76.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy