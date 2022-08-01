ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOCO Releases Houston Astros 'Bigheads' of Altuve and Orbit

By Kade Kistner
 3 days ago

FOCO USA has released new Houston Astros collectible memorabilia featuring their new Bigheads!

FOCO USA has just reintroduced their Bigheads to the sports collectibles market. They are similar to bobbleheads, but they just have big heads, go figure! This time around they are featuring Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve and their mascot Orbit.

They can be purchased here from FOCO USA using this link !

Bigheads come at a lower price point of $55 in order to make them more accessible. They also stand a little bit taller at 10 inches high. Both collectibles will be limited to 222 units making them highly collectible.

FOCO Bighead of Houston Astros Mascot Orbit

The Bigheads feature action poses from both Altuve and Orbit and will have their names on plates on the front of the collectible while standing on a thematic base plate.

As an Astros fan, you won't want to miss out on these! So don't miss out before they're all gone! Here you can find the link to FOCO's website and their collection of Astros' 'Bigheads' .

