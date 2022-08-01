10 Innovative Ways You Could Make Money in the Metaverse

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

First, what exactly is the metaverse? It’s a virtual place to hang out and socialize in a more immersive way than you can with other social media. You can create things like avatars, buy and sell virtual land, and interact with other users in the metaverse.

You can also make money in the metaverse, allowing you to have a side hustle or an additional stream of revenue. If you’re interested in how to make more cash in the metaverse, here are a few possibilities to explore.

Buy property

Yes, you can buy property in the metaverse, and it may be more affordable than buying actual property, considering current market rates for new and existing home sales.

You can use places like The Sandbox or Decentraland to purchase virtual pieces of land. These will come to you as a digital token known as an NFT, or non-fungible token, that is unique to you.

If you would like, you can then buy and sell properties or perhaps rent your property out to other metaverse users.

Play-to-earn games

You can play games in the metaverse like poker and e-sports betting in order to make a little more cash for yourself. The games work similar to current gambling apps, but they’re all housed within the metaverse.

Check out programs like Admix to find out if this could be an option for you.

Create VR games

If you’ve ever thought about creating your own video games, know that it’s an option in the metaverse world.

Use a virtual reality design platform to create a world and come up with some storytelling skills to put it all together. You can then put your VR game out into the metaverse for other people to buy and play.

Design accessories

Users can develop their avatars in ways that create a unique style that fits their personality. Perhaps their avatar likes to wear loud, bright clothes or sunglasses all the time, for example.

Having a basic knowledge of 3D design can allow you to create and sell any type of clothing options or accessories to help others make their avatars stand out.

Host events

If you can buy enough land to host an event, you can also sell tickets to those events and charge users to be a part of the event.

For example, you may be able to host a live concert with a band, invite people to a book reading, or perhaps host a seminar about a topic you’re familiar with. Remember to buy up some extra land so you have enough space to host the event.

Pro tip: If you like hosting events but don’t need your metaverse land all the time, you can consider renting it out to others to make some additional cash.

Create art

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, can also be created by users who may be particularly adept at creative visual arts. You can create the art within the metaverse and then find ways to sell it to others who want something special that belongs only to them.

A piece of art may be good for their property or could even appear on a T-shirt or a special accessory as part of their avatar.

Pro tip: If you are an artist or graphic designer, you not only can create art within the metaverse, but you also may be able to sell real artwork to real customers. Consider setting up a storefront in the metaverse to take orders for your real-life work and make some extra money.

Run a business

Not everything you do has to be in the metaverse in order to interact with the metaverse. If you have a side hustle, for example, you can set up an ecommerce version of a storefront to sell your wares.

And when you get customers ordering your product, you can send that product to them in person in the real world, generating real cash for your pocket. Making extra money is a great way to eliminate financial stress.

Teach others about the metaverse

Because the metaverse is still young, it could be difficult for some people to get on and understand their role in the space.

As you become more familiar with the metaverse, you could create how-to videos on YouTube or another video service to teach new users how to navigate their way through the space.

You might also be able to make content within the metaverse to help guide people.

Be an architect

In some cases, companies, users, or others who interact with the metaverse may want a particular home or building for their property.

Put your services out there as an architect who understands the basic building blocks within the metaverse and can build spaces for avatars for a fee.

What goes on in the metaverse doesn’t have to stay in the metaverse. A user may have an accessory for their avatar that they wish they could have in real life. Offer the option to do that for them.

If you have the right software and a good 3D printer, you may be able to create a 3D rendering of that accessory that you can print off in real life. Charge real money for your services, and ship it off to a real person who is represented by their avatar in the metaverse.

Bottom line

So, are you ready to jump into the metaverse? Be aware that while there are ways to make money in the metaverse, you will want to avoid foolish ways to lose money there.

The metaverse is a new frontier, so you may want to do some more research on the best ways to make cash before you actually take a dip into possible money-making options.