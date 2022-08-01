FIRST ALERT FIRE: Meamber Fire near Fort Jones has burned 63 acres and 25% contained

krcrtv.com
Related
krcrtv.com
New evacuation orders and warning near Happy Camp due to Yeti Complex
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. — An evacuation order has been issued for areas east of Happy Camp in zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. The area was placed under a warning yesterday but today residents are being told to leave due to increased fire activity. An evacuation warning has been issued for...
krcrtv.com
New evacuation warning issued in Siskiyou County due to fire activity
YREKA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning due to increased fire activity west of where the Yeti and Alex Complex is burning. The new warning is for residents in Zone SIS-1111. The sheriff's office says residents should be ready to leave immediately should...
krcrtv.com
Inside look at firefighters on the McKinney Fire front line
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Stephen Richardson is in charge of a crew from the McCloud Fire Department and has been working on the McKinney Fire for days. He said they are now working on a dozer line closest to the fire. “We lost some handline,” Stephen said. “[We'll] go...
krcrtv.com
McKinney Fire grows to more than 56,000 acres Tuesday, still no containment
YREKA, Calif. — Lower temperatures and increased humidity helped to limit growth on the McKinney Fire Tuesday. The United States Forest Service (USFS) reported the fire had grown to 56,165 acres with no update on containment. According to the USFS, weather conditions created more moderate fire behavior and allowed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Some evacuation orders reduced to warnings in Yreka
YREKA, Calif. — Evacuation orders for portions of Yreka and Hawkinsville have been reduced to warnings, according to the office of emergency services. Siskiyou Zones Downgraded:SIS – 3404-ASIS – 3508-ASIS – 3609-BThe Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services says the areas impacted primarily encompass Yreka from Fairchild Street and Shasta Avenue to the edge of the residential district.
krcrtv.com
Siskiyou County Sheriff holds moment of silence for those killed by McKinney Fire
YREKA, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service for the Klamath National Forest held a live-streamed virtual community meeting in Yreka last night and addressed the public with new updates concerning the McKinney Fire. During his address at the meeting, Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue held a moment of silence...
krcrtv.com
McKinney wildfire death toll rises to 4
SISKIYOU COUNTY — On Monday, August 1, search teams found two additional deceased individuals within the perimeter of the McKinney fire, doubling the confirmed fatality number to four. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is not releasing information about the individuals pending positive identification and notifying next of kin. Both...
krcrtv.com
Contractor injured by rock and debris in McKinney Fire Evacuation Zone
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CALIF — A man was injured near Humbug Road inside the McKinney Fire evacuation zone when a bridge collapsed due to severe weather conditions. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's office stated that a man was injured due to the collapse. He was quickly taken to a local hospital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Evacuated residents of Siskiyou County can check on their livestock
SISKIYOU COUNTY — If you have livestock impacted by the McKinney fire or Yeti Complex, there are several options to allow you to access evacuated areas and feed/check on your animals. If you are a current holder of an Ag Pass, communicate with your Livestock Pass Coordinator. If you...
krcrtv.com
"When they come here, they're my own," who's taken care of livestock during McKinney Fire
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands have been evacuated from Siskiyou County because of the McKinney Fire. It is not only impacting people but also animals and livestock. For livestock that need a place to go while their owners are evacuated, they come to the Siskiyou County Fairgrounds where Tom Taylor and his family will take care of them.
krcrtv.com
ABC News responds to claims they unlawfully entered private property in McKinney Fire zone
REDDING, Calif. — The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned tens of thousands of acres and killed at least four people attracting media attention from across the country. Tuesday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) issued a sharply worded public reminder about the laws that govern media access...
krcrtv.com
Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka is open despite evacuation warning
YREKA — Amid the evacuations in Siskiyou County, Fairchild Medical Center will not be admitting patients but will be offering non-emergency care from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The hospital is located in a zone that is currently yellow, meaning there is a warning to be prepared to evacuate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
The Salvation Army serves meals to McKinney Fire evacuees and first responders
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Salvation Army is currently responding to the McKinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County. The nonprofit’s Emergency Disaster Services team from Redding is helping evacuees and first responders at a temporary shelter located at the Weed Community Center. The Salvation Army will be serving...
krcrtv.com
How to Help: GoFundMe has launched a hub for McKinney Fire victims
REDDING, Calif. — GoFundMe wants to make donating to the McKinney Fire as easy as possible, so they have launched a centralized hub of verified fundraisers for people affected by the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County. The hub has a list of fundraisers that have been vetted and verified...
Comments / 0