More than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Wisconsin

Wisconsin extends streak of falling COVID-19 numbers to 6 days
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are now on a weeklong slide. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,599 new cases on Monday, the fewest on a weekday since July 5. The seven-day average fell for a sixth straight day, to 1,736. The seven-day average of test...
Wisconsin Conservation Voters celebrates early voting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some early voters are celebrating the extended voting hours as election day comes closer. An event celebrating early voting was held at Green Bay's City deck Thursday night. The event had people create art to celebrate the expanded voting hours. This was followed by residents walking...
Evers announces $8 million grant program to support first responders
PESHTIGO (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday a new $8 million grant program to support emergency medical service workers statewide. First responders in Wisconsin were not expecting the news, but it has them feeling optimistic for the future. "I was real shocked to be honest with you," said Peshtigo...
Northeast Wisconsin municipalities receive grants to improve streets, drainage systems
(WLUK) -- Multiple public improvement projects can begin in Northeast Wisconsin, thanks to grants. Gov. Tony Evers announced 18 municipalities across the state will receive nearly $17 million to improve, repair or expand streets, drainage systems, water and sewer systems and sidewalks. Among those receiving grants are:. City of Marion...
Green Bay homicide suspect also suspected in Alabama killing
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama.
Cycling for a cause: Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts 'Miles for Matches' fundraiser
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- More than two dozen area companies are taking part in a spin competition - and it's all for a good cause. They're participating in 'Miles for Matches' to help raise money and awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin. It challenges employees of local companies...
Bodies of 10-year-old boy, father found after going missing in Potomac River in Maryland
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — The body of a 10-year-old boy and his father who went missing in the Potomac River Monday have been found, police said. Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County just 5 p.m. for a report of the missing swimmers.
