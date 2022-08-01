Coroner: Saint Stephen man killed in crash on Highway 52 Sunday

abcnews4.com
Related
abcnews4.com
SC State mourning graduate killed in Colleton County pool hall shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Community members are mourning a recent college graduate who lost his life in a Colleton County shooting. South Carolina State University shared details Thursday following the passing of 23-year-old Dexter Lynah, who was a member of the class of 2022. The Walterboro native graduated...
abcnews4.com
Deputies searching for missing, endangered woman from North Charleston area
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are searching for a woman reported missing out of the North Charleston area of the county. Megan Spinks, 37, was last seen Thursday afternoon wearing a multicolored T-shirt and driving her black 2016 Jeep Cherokee with South Carolina tag VAF745. Deputies believe she may be headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico and may be in the Richland or Lexington County areas.
abcnews4.com
Amtrak train strikes suspect's abandoned car following police chase, crash in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — An early morning collision involving an Amtrak train and an unoccupied vehicle has led to the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday. At approximately 12:45 a.m., deputies attempted to pull over a driver on Rivers Avenue after the man failed to maintain his lane, according to affidavits.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies Charleston woman killed in crash Sunday along Interstate 26
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a woman killed in a collision along Interstate 26 on Sunday. Officials said 29-year-old Gabrielle Brownlee died on July 31 after her vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned before striking a tree. Original...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Carolina chase ends with car getting hit by train
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person on Wednesday after a car chase ended on the train tracks — with the driver barely getting out on time. According to CCSO, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop at about 12:45 a.m. on Rivers Avenue, but the driver fled into […]
walterborolive.com
Sure Shots club shooting kills one, critically injures another
A Colleton County man was killed at a Walterboro nightclub in an incident that seriously injured a local woman. Dexter Lynah, 23, of Walterboro, died because of his receiving gunshot wounds, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Sure...
live5news.com
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a third man has been charged in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police searching for missing woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Gabrielle Smith, 23, has not had contact with anyone since July 27 and reportedly suffers from mental health problems, including PTSD and several brain injuries. Smith is described...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Amtrak train strikes vehicle abandoned by fleeing suspect on tracks in Berkeley County
GOOSE CREEK — An Amtrak passenger train collided after midnight Aug. 3 with a car that was abandoned on the tracks during a high-speed pursuit with a Charleston County Sheriff's deputy. No one was injured as a result of the crash. Marquise Tryone Fogle, 38, was charged with failure...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man after chase ends on train tracks, crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man who ran from his car after leaving it on train tracks moments before a train crashed into it. Marquise Tryone Fogle, 38, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for blue light, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana, according to jail records.
sclawyersweekly.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle settles for $10M
A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a truck as she was walking has settled her claims for $10 million, her attorneys report. David Yarborough of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston reports that in October 2018, his client, a 33-year-old Wisconsin woman visiting South Carolina, was walking in a crosswalk when the ...
South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Deadly SC motorcycle crash not discovered until 4 days later
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along US 52 late last week. SCHP said a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when the crash happened around 12:26 a.m. on July 28.
Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
live5news.com
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg couple is filing lawsuits against two towns accusing them of violating their rights almost two years ago. At a Wednesday morning news conference, attorney Justin Bamberg said his client, Shane Glover, is suing the towns of Holly Hill and Santee for an August 2020 incident in which police handcuffed and detained Glover and his girlfriend using force in the middle of the night at their own home. The incident began, they claim, after a police officer took a personal disagreement to the next level.
Beyond Criminal Headlines: Riley Benson on the Murdaugh investigations
It has been over a year since Alex Murdaugh told police he arrived home at his family’s expansive estate in Islandton, South Carolina, and discovered the lifeless bodies of his wife, Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22. Maggie and Paul Murdaugh had been shot to death with two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One in custody after chase ends in rollover crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a chase that ended in a rollover crash on Barringer Street in Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. The chase began when deputies tried to serve a warrant on Gilbert Drive, Joye said. Deputies were looking for one person when another person […]
live5news.com
‘He was life at a party’: Family and friends remember victim of Walterboro shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People in Colleton County are remembering and mourning the death of a 23-year-old man from Walterboro. Dexter Lynah, Jr. died early Saturday morning in a shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall off of Snider Highway. Family and friends say that Lynah, Jr. was well-known and...
live5news.com
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
counton2.com
BCSO: One person injured in Goose Creek shooting
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting that left one person injured. According to BCSO, the incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. near Howe Hall Road and Ruby Ridge Lane. BCSO said that one person was injured in...
Comments / 0