Sebastian Police Department COPE Unit Host Back 2 School Fun Day

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
Celebrate National Moon Day at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, FLEllen ContrerasMerritt Island, FL
Treasure Coast real estate broker shares insights on how to navigate current real estate marketEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
veronews.com
Inspired! — For Life Faith Revival at The Community Church of Vero Beach
Inspired! — For Life Faith Revival at The Community Church of Vero beach. Sunday, October 9 at 10:15 a.m. [Vero Beach, FL, August 3, 2022] — Come to Inspired! – For Life, a faith revival at the Community Church of Vero Beach, on October 9 at 10:15 a.m., 1901 23rd Street, Vero Beach. What to expect: an old-time tent revival with a modern twist; world-class music and the arts and an inspirational message of hope. Barbecue lunch selections for the picnic to follow in Community Hall. All are welcome.
veronews.com
ORCA benefits from whale of a block party at Walking Tree
Crowds gathered at Walking Tree Brewery to enjoy a day filled with live music and old-fashioned family fun at the brewery’s sixth anniversary Block Party to benefit the Ocean Research & Conservation Association. “We’re just so grateful to Walking Tree for doing this. I mean, this is so amazing,”...
click orlando
Bingo: This Titusville ministry took a gamble on community and everyone’s a winner
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Many churches and nonprofits with a mission to help the less fortunate struggle to pay for those services. But one Brevard County ministry has found a unique way to fundraise. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. When LifePointe Ministries decided to build a...
wqcs.org
Brush Fire Leaves Parts of Roseland and Sebastian Filled With Smoke and Smell
Indian River County - Thursday August 4, 2022: Heavy smoke and an acrid smell filled the air over parts of Micco, Roseland and Sebastian Thursday morning following a large brush fire that broke out on the north side of the Sebastian River in Brevard County Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Fire...
Man arrested for using urn with ashes as weapon, attacking victim
A naked man was arrested for using an urn containing a family member's ashes as a weapon and throwing it at another person.
click orlando
Cyclist hit by car in Cocoa Beach dies
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A bicyclist who was hit by a car Monday in Cocoa Beach has died, police said. Cocoa Beach police said Erica Dildine, 41, was cycling along the southbound lanes of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
WESH
Loved ones of Osceola woman found dead in orange grove in 1992 still searching for answers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The loved ones of an Osceola County chiropractor who was found dead in an orange grove 30 years ago are still searching for answers. Just a couple of years ago, the Florida Sheriff’s Association added an additional $5,000 to the reward for information. The...
click orlando
Police search for missing dog left in car stolen from Titusville Walmart
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Police in Titusville need the public’s help to find a dog that was stolen from a vehicle at a Walmart last month. Police said the vehicle, with a female Boston terrier/pug mix named Lolly inside, was stolen from the Walmart in Titusville on July 15.
treasurecoast.com
Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County
Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is reporting multiple arrests for stealing from our local stores. This is what they said:. REPEAT RETAIL THEFT SUSPECTS LEARN THAT RETAILERS AND CUSTOMERS ARE HAVING ENOUGH AS THEY MOVE QUICKLY TO GET...
cw34.com
Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their station
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Sheriff's deputies were shocked to see a man outside their station suffering from multiple stab wounds on July 22. According to deputies, the 32-year-old victim was bleeding heavily from his right arm. The wound was so deep and severe, deputies had to apply a tourniquet to control the bleeding.
veronews.com
Sebastian police investigating several check washing cases
SEBASTIAN — Police are investigating several check washing cases that recently occurred in the city. Sebastian police warned residents to use caution when placing a check in residential or commercial mailboxes to be sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. It was not immediately clear how many victims there were or how much money was stolen from them.
WESH
58-year-old Brevard County woman accused of driving golf cart on I-95 faces DUI charges
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call about a golf cart driving on I-95 Saturday. Callers reported seeing a golf cart northbound near mile marker 167, and troopers arrived around 7:39 p.m. According to troopers, Diane Hawk, 58, was argumentative and disoriented when they saw...
veronews.com
Chic, remodeled island home has ‘Old Florida’ feel
Since purchasing the two-story house at 1460 Club Dr., Greg and Sherri Knapp have turned it into a resort-like oasis in the oft-overlooked South Central Beach neighborhood a few blocks south of the 17th Street Causeway that is filled with old-growth live oak trees. The couple first came to Vero...
spacecoastdaily.com
POLICE: 41-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Traffic Crash on North Atlantic Avenue in Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Erica Dildine, 41, a bicyclist who was involved in a traffic crash on Monday, died of her injuries Wednesday, according to Cocoa Beach Sergeant and Public Information Officer Jacki Hughes. According to Sgt. Hughes, the crash took place on the 4000...
wtvy.com
Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An additional suspect has been arrested and charged in a two-state double murder investigation. Dothan Police Department has now charged 37-year-old, David Allen Bastian, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
Florida Forest Service Orlando battles two brush fires in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two brush fires broke out in Brevard County Wednesday, Florida Forest Service Orlando said in a series of tweets. Structures are still endangered at the Honeysuckle Fire and it has jumped to over 40 acres. FFS Orlando said the first wildfire, the Moss Rose Fire...
Police: Woman found dead in Wappinger; Florida man charged with manslaughter
Police say a woman was found dead in a vehicle at a residence on Dorothy Heights in Wappinger on Wednesday afternoon.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Police Department Warns Residents of Check Washing Scams
Detectives at Sebastian Police Department are investigating several “check washing” cases within the city. They warn residents to be extra cautious when placing checks in residential or commercial mailboxes sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. Check Washing. Check-washing scams are committed by criminals who snatch victims’ mail...
995qyk.com
Florida Woman Drives Golf Cart On Interstate
What do you get when you combine Florida’s busiest interstate, a golf cart, and a bottle of Jack Daniel’s? You get this story!. A semi-truck driver spotted the unnamed Florida Woman driving a golf cart in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County! The truck driver even saw the Florida Woman passing out behind the wheel of the golf cart. Using the semi, the truck driver managed to nudge the golf cart to the shoulder of the interstate and then took the cart’s keys.
veronews.com
Mixed-use village proposed for 5th Avenue property just north of Vero’s Miracle Mile
Commercial real estate broker Keith Kite was excited last month when he picked up the listing for 2300 5th Ave. immediately north of Miracle Mile. Kite’s enthusiasm for the property goes way beyond the prospect of a big commission. He sees it as an opportunity to upgrade the Vero...
