Sebastian Police Department COPE Unit Host Back 2 School Fun Day

Inspired! — For Life Faith Revival at The Community Church of Vero beach. Sunday, October 9 at 10:15 a.m. [Vero Beach, FL, August 3, 2022] — Come to Inspired! – For Life, a faith revival at the Community Church of Vero Beach, on October 9 at 10:15 a.m., 1901 23rd Street, Vero Beach. What to expect: an old-time tent revival with a modern twist; world-class music and the arts and an inspirational message of hope. Barbecue lunch selections for the picnic to follow in Community Hall. All are welcome.

