Weekend Spotlight: Wild Blueberry Weekend, Maine Lobster Festival, and Maker’s Market
It’s sizzling this weekend (thanks never-ending heat wave!) but it’s also a great weekend to be outside and enjoy the various festivals that highlight Maine’s best-known food: blueberries and lobster. Oh and sauerkraut, did I mention that?. Maine Lobster Festival. Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7—Rockland...
Rockland closes Main Street Friday evening for Art Walk
Rockland Main Street will be CLOSED to all vehicle traffic this Friday, August 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. for Rockland’s First Friday Art Walk. Seek an alternative route through town during this time frame and plan ahead for increased traffic.
Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Board members
The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce has strengthened its Board of Directors with the addition of three new members: Michelle Curtis of First National Bank joins as Board Treasurer; and Mary Tripp, of Bank of America, and John McKeith, of The Belfast Center, join as Board Members, respectively. Michelle Curtis...
Adventure Advertising establishes new Rockland location
Adventure Advertising, based in Rockport, has purchased the building and property at 191 Park Street in Rockland and will move its Rockland print and copy business there, as well as expand apparel production. The building was purchased from Jason Butman of Rockland. Butman has used the property for his plumbing and heating business as well as Wicked Redemption, which he owns with Jeanette Knowlton.
Medomak challenger baseball division preps for 2022 season
WALDOBORO — The Challenger Baseball Division of Medomak Little League is planning its 2022 season. All children residing in the Midcoast are eligible to join the Challenger Division, which is designed to meet the needs of children with physical and intellectual disabilities. The league is also looking to increase...
WCAP Free school supply giveaway for Waldo County families
It’s back-to-school season, and Waldo Community Action Partners has expanded its annual Backpack and School Supply Program to offer giveaways at sites in Thorndike and Winterport, as well as Belfast. School supplies will be available free of charge to families living in Waldo County and receiving either MaineCare or WIC. Backpacks are prepackaged with a wide variety of age-appropriate supplies to accommodate the needs of students enrolled in Pre-K to 12th grade.
Cora May Milliken, notice
LINCOLNVILLE — Cora May Milliken, 83, widow of Kenneth L. Milliken, died after a brief illness on July 19, 2022 in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain...
Waldo County student selected for CBYX scholarship exchange to Germany
AFS-USA announces that Ada Curry, a high school Junior at Belfast Area High School, in Belfast, is one of 250 American high school students from across the United States to be awarded the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. Students will be abroad from August 2022 to June 2023.
Short film competition for middle and high school students now open
ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre announces it’s third annual Strand Youth Film Fest (SYFF) – an opportunity for young people living in Maine to create and submit their own short films. Entries will be accepted from August 1 through October 31, with awards and a public presentation of the films in December. Prizes will be awarded by a panel of judges comprised of Strand staff and local film professionals.
Rockland Police announce parking restrictions for Lobster Festival parade, Aug. 6
ROCKLAND — Multiple roads will be closed Saturday, August 6, for the 75th Annual Lobster Festival Parade, according to Rockland Police in a news release on its Facebook page. Police said that on August 6, from 8:30a.m. until 12:30 p.m. all main roads into and out of downtown Rockland...
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds July 25-Aug. 1. Jason A. Gushee to Foster B. Blake III and Cynthia R. Blake. CP Lending 3 LLC to BREDA. Judith Crosby to Evan P. Thomas. Carl Michael Lampley and Cynthia Ann Lampley...
Agenda set for RSU 40 board meeting August 4
UNION — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 40 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Thursday, August 4 at 7 p.m. via livestream and in the district’s central office. Participate virtually at: meet.google.com/num-xekc-asw Agenda. I. Call to Order. A. Pledge of...
Aug. 4 update: Midcoast adds 29 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Maine Pretrial Services receives increase from county
For over a decade, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has contracted with Maine Pretrial Services to provide pre-arraignment screening and risk assessment, release and supervision for criminal defendants. In recent years, MPS has sought modest annual contract increases, but for 2022-23, MPS received a 27.9% increase from the Lincoln County Commissioners.
Evelyn Persis Holman, obituary
ROCKLAND — Evelyn Persis Holman, 101, went home to her Lord, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Knox Center in Rockland. Evelyn was born on August 26, 1920 in Machias, Maine. She was the daughter of Herbert Augustus and Mary Persis Kirk. In 1938 Evelyn graduated from Machias High School. After graduation, she soon left home to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated from Mount Auburn Nursing School in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1943. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing administration, then a master’s degree from Columbia University in public health. In 1946, she married the love of her life, Ronald Holman, in Rockland.
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court July 22-28. Brian Carroll Jr., 37, of Dixmont, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Unity May 4, 2020, 90 days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Swanville Aug. 18, 2020, 72 hours in jail; violating a condition of release in Troy Oct. 30, 2020, 72 hours in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Unity Feb. 17, $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Unity Feb. 17, 72 hours in jail; operating while license suspended or revoked in Belfast April 5, $500 fine; violating a condition of release in Belfast April 5, 72 hours in jail.
Silver Alert: Damariscotta man’s credit card last used in Belfast
DAMARISCOTTA — The Damariscotta Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for Ronald Slicer, 88, of Damariscotta. Slicer is described as a white male, 5’11”, 184 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen around 9 a.m. at his residence on Aug. 3, 2022 and may be driving a white Chevy Trax with license plate 1856XU.
Two injured in four-vehicle crash that closed Route 17 in Jefferson Aug. 3
JEFFERSON – Washington Fire Department, Union Ambulance, and Waldoboro EMS were a few of the agencies that assisted in a four-vehicle crash on Route 17, in Jefferson, Wednesday evening. Route 17 was closed to traffic from approximately 6:15 p.m. until 10 p.m. According to Lt. Brendan Kane, of the...
Belfast men arrested in connection with burglaries in six counties, including cases in Belfast, Searsport
ELLSWORTH —Ellsworth Police arrested two Belfast men in connection with 16 burglaries that reportedly occurred in the last year, according to a news release. Ellsworth Police said that following an eight-month joint investigation into burglaries occurring in Hancock County, they, along with help from the Hancock County Sheriff Office and Maine State Police, searched the residence of Anthony Knight, on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast.
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported two traffic infractions July 16-26, for speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance. In addition to the two traffic citations, the following activity was reported. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered...
