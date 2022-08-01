ROCKLAND — Evelyn Persis Holman, 101, went home to her Lord, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Knox Center in Rockland. Evelyn was born on August 26, 1920 in Machias, Maine. She was the daughter of Herbert Augustus and Mary Persis Kirk. In 1938 Evelyn graduated from Machias High School. After graduation, she soon left home to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated from Mount Auburn Nursing School in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1943. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing administration, then a master’s degree from Columbia University in public health. In 1946, she married the love of her life, Ronald Holman, in Rockland.

