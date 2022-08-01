ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, PA

Beaver County Symphonic Wind Ensemble Takes Stage Tonight In Penultimate “Midland Music Mondays” Concert

 3 days ago
beavercountyradio.com

VIDEO: Beaver Valley Community Concert Association Gets Ready For 2022-23 Series Of Shows

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Showtunes, country classics, oldies, cruisin’ tunes, and many more classics…all within a few minutes’ drive of where you are. The Beaver Valley Community Concert Association is once again presenting a series of five shows in their 2022-23 season, featuring a variety of styles and performers from several generations of popular music. BVCCA co-presidents Rhonda Ficca & Jean Macaluso joined Matt Drzik on the August 4 edition of A.M. Beaver County to preview the shows, which will be held once again at the Beaver Falls Middle School Auditorium at 7:30 PM on show days.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Thursday’s AMBC: A New Season Of Shows

Beaver Valley Community Concert Association co-presidents Rhonda Ficca and Jean Macaluso will preview the upcoming 2022-23 season of shows with Matt Drzik following the 8:30 news on A.M. Beaver County tomorrow morning. Frank Sparks starts your morning with the latest in local news at 6:30 on Beaver County Radio.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ever Wanna Work in Radio? Now is Your Chance to Join Our Team!!

” Immediate Openings to be a part of our High School Broadcasts”. (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver County Radio is starting its 75th year of broadcasting live local high school sports and right now is your chance to join the team as a Show Producer – Board Operator. Person(s) hired...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wcn247.com

Food and brew couple bringing back The Tavern on the Square

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Work is underway to reopen The Tavern on the Square in New Wilmington. But new owners have taken over and announced online they will restore, renovate and then open doors in 2023. Matt and Maggie Noble are food and brew experts with plans to bring back the beloved landmark.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
beavercountyradio.com

“Ask The Commissioners” Thursday at 9:10 AM On Beaver County Radio

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, 99.3 FM, 95.7 FM or beavercountyradio.com this Thursday August 4, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. for “Ask the Commissioners” Commissioners Chairman Dan Camp, Commissioner Tony Amadio, and Commissioner Jack Manning will be live in studio to answer your questions on Beaver County Radio during hour one of Teleforum with Eddy Crow. You can submit any questions you might have to news@beavercountyradio.com or by sending a direct message to the Beaver County Radio Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/beavercountyradio/
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 1-7

Bounce House Launch Party. Thu., Aug. 8. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmoa.org. After some time out of the spotlight to focus on her mental and physical health, Clara Kent returns with a new project: Bounce House Studios & Productions. The Black-owned and operated company intends to foster environments that allow Black artists to have sustainable and lucrative careers while creating “freely and intently, and develop[ing] into their most authentic artistic selves.” Kent is celebrating the launch of Bounce House with a performance during Carnegie Museum's Summer Series "Inside Out" alongside Tribe Eternal (made up of Bilal Abbey and Pharaoh Lum) and Mani Bahia & The Mob.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Your Radio Place

Win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets HERE

There’s still some summer left, and AVC Communications wants to send you to the Pittsburgh Zoo! Complete the form below for a chance to win a pair of Pittsburgh Zoo tickets. The tickets are valid through the end of the year. Contest ends Thursday, August 11 and winners will be drawn Friday, August 12. Good luck! One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
PITTSBURGH, PA
metromonthly.net

Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022

Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022. The fair-and-festival guide covers the Youngstown-Warren metro area, Columbiana County and select events in western Pennsylvania. Have a news release or tip on a festival? Email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Leechburg, Gilpin, Leechburg, Parks Township fire departments to hold gun bash on Saturday

Four local fire departments are coming together to raise funds by throwing a community gun bash. Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company, West Leechburg Volunteer Fire Department, Gilpin Volunteer Fire Department and Parks Township Volunteer Fire Department will hold a “Kiski Valley ‘80s Beach Bash” on Saturday at the West Leechburg Fire Hall.
LEECHBURG, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Moraine State Park Regatta This Weekend

Portersville — The 23rd Annual Moraine State Park Regatta returns to Lake Arthur’s South Shore (225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville, PA) on August 5-7. The festivities will span most of the shoreline and include both land and water activities. The Regatta lasts Friday 4:00-8:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am-10:00 pm, and Sunday 10:00 am-6:00 pm. The event has grown in popularity in recent years, drawing a record of over 28,000 attendees in 2021. The event is free to attend, including parking.
PORTERSVILLE, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

A Ride to Remember: Trolleys and the Fair

At a time when people walked or rode horse-drawn carriages to get to their destinations, streetcars meant increased speed and comfort, as well as decreased travel time. It meant that people could live further from their workplace and travel to entertainment sites. People rode to all sorts of recreational activities. Trolley companies even constructed amusement parks along or at the ends of trolley lines. One of the first trolley parks in Pennsylvania was Kennywood constructed in 1899 by the Monongahela Street Railway Company. There are only eleven trolley parks still in operation in the United States and four of those are in Pennsylvania: Lakemont Park in Altoona, Dorney Park in Allentown, Kennywood in West Mifflin, and Waldameer Park in Erie.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway

The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
NEW CASTLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power

While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
discovertheburgh.com

10 Great Pittsburgh Date Night Ideas – Dates for All Budgets

If you're struggling with a new idea for date night in Pittsburgh, you're not alone. It is often quite easy to get settled into a routine of hitting your favorite places over and over again (in fact, getting out of that cycle is why we started Discover the Burgh in the first place).
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland Scene

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 3, Jim Traficant for Sheriff

Episode 3 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" on Apple podcasts here. In this week's installment, "After Youngstown's steel...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
beavercountyradio.com

VIDEO: New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton Previews “National Night Out”

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “I think when you have difficult situations, most police officers would rather it be calm, cool and collective. It makes it easier on us.”. The elements of “calm, cool, and collective” will be the central vibe tonight in Townsend Park in New Brighton–as well as across Beaver County and the United States–as National Night Out takes place to put the spotlight on police officers and their presence in their communities. New Brighton Borough police chief Ron Walton joined Matt Drzik on the August 2 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about the event in Townsend Park, which will take place from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA

