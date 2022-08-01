Peri-Peri Original installs sign at new South Riding location

www.theburn.com
northernvirginiamag.com
Where to Find the Best Late Night Eats in Northern Virginia
If your weekends include late nights out with friends, make sure to plan a stop at these eateries before the end of the night. When the weekdays seem like a constant cycle of exhausting tasks and chores, there’s no doubt you might be hitting the hay before midnight. But as the weekend rolls around, the stress of life rolls away, making the nights perfect for going out, trying new foods, and meeting up with friends and family. Whether you’re craving some delicious food after a night out or find yourself in the mood for a late dinner, you can’t go wrong with grabbing a bite at any of these lively spots.
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink in Middleburg, Virginia
Roughly 40 miles outside of the Beltway lies a Loudoun County oasis full of scenic wineries, boutiques, charming restaurants, and a thriving equestrian community. For those itching to plan a day trip or weekend getaway, historic Middleburg, Virginia is an ideal option. Drive a bit further out to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to find RdV Vineyards, a limited producer of award-winning reds that top D.C. restaurants fight over each year.
ffxnow.com
Springfield Town Center adds fashion store, with tacos and Legos coming
(Updated at 4:20 p.m. on 8/4/2022) An international accessory store has officially opened at Springfield Town Center — bringing an assortment of accessories near the grand court of the mall. The opening of Lovisa, a fashion accessories store — which follows the first location in Australia in 2010 —...
mymcmedia.org
Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years
The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
Garden & Gun
A New Cookbook from Virginia’s Beloved Red Truck Bakery
This week, Brian Noyes of Red Truck Bakery in Marshall, Virginia, released a new cookbook, The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook, and it’s packed with eighty-plus recipes for pies, cakes, buckles, rolls, and more, including mouthwatering savories like heirloom tomato pie and crab cakes dabbed with jalapeño-cilantro mayonnaise.
WTOP
Northern Va.’s MightyMeals wants to serve its healthy meals up and down the coast
Northern Virginia healthy meal food delivery company MightyMeals has purchased a much larger commercial production facility with intentions to grow its healthy meal delivery business to markets from Florida to Maine. MightyMeals, which was founded by two fitness professionals and a chef in 2015, has grown considerably since launching with...
northernvirginiamag.com
10 Classic Hometown Fairs and Carnivals to Visit in NoVA
Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. One Loudoun Carnival at...
northernvirginiamag.com
These Bakeries Have the Best Fresh-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies in Northern Virginia
When you’re craving sweets, nothing beats a fresh, warm cookie straight out of the oven. August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. We rounded up five of the best bakeries in the area to grab the gooey, rich chocolatey goodness perfect for your next sweets craving. Bakeshop. Bakeshop...
alxnow.com
Alexandria Restaurant Week returns this month with new dining and pricing options
The twice-annual Alexandria Restaurant Week returns next week with specials available at roughly 70 restaurants across the city. The new highlight this restaurant week is a new price range compared to the earlier fixed $35 cost. Restaurant Week is a slight misnomer, with the event scheduled to run from Friday,...
visitfauquier.com
Enjoy a Gastronomic Getaway in Marshall, VA
Take a deep breath. In Fauquier County Virginia, this is our way – and it’s as relevant a motto as it is a beautiful one. Once you’ve exited I-66, you have officially entered the cozy village of Marshall, any small town lover's dream getaway where peace is paired with quiet, and invigoratingly fresh air comes right along with the big mountain views.
northernvirginiamag.com
Under New Chef, Trummer’s Will Finally Complete Its Refresh to an American Bistro
After 12 years, Zack Ridenhour returns as executive chef to bring this acclaimed Clifton eatery back to its neighborhood restaurant roots. Trummer’s has something new up its sleeve — again. Nearly three years ago, the decade-old, highly acclaimed restaurant Trummer’s on Main completed a major renovation and menu...
arlnow.com
County returns to pre-pandemic process for outdoor tents, leaving some restaurants frustrated
Arlington is returning to the pre-pandemic process for restaurants to apply for outdoor tents, a move that has left at least a couple of local restaurants unhappy. For the last two years, the county has made an effort to streamline the application process for outdoor tents as part of helping restaurants set up temporary outdoor seating areas, or TOSAs.
theburn.com
Exclusive: Sweetgreen opening first Loudoun County location
A lot of folks have been waiting for this news and today, The Burn can confirm its official. The first Sweetgreen location is in the works for Loudoun County. Sweetgreen will be opening in the One Loudoun center in Ashburn. It’s going into the corner unit of a new building at the intersection of Exchange Street and Sprague Drive.
arlnow.com
NEW: Whitlow’s is coming back — but not to Arlington
Beloved local watering hole Whitlow’s is making a comeback in the place it first opened: D.C. The longtime Clarendon bar on Wilson Blvd closed last June after its lease expired. It has since been replaced by nightlife and music venue B Live, which opened in May. Before its closure,...
A Taste of Nashville Comes to Manassas
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Hangry Joe’s Brings a Taste of Nashville to Manassas. Nashville hot chicken lovers – your time has come. Hangry Joe’s, a hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist, is coming to the Shops at Signal Hill on Liberia Avenue.
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
royalexaminer.com
Winchester SPCA holding four-day pet adoption event
Thanks to the Petfinder Foundation and a Kia Pet Adoption Grant, the Winchester SPCA will be offering reduced adoption fees from Tuesday, August 9th, to Friday, August 12th, at the adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA. All adoptable pets have been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped and...
northernvirginiamag.com
The Weekend Food and Wine Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Summer and Fall
Bring your appetite to these food-and-drink-focused events, and try everything from local wine and cider to chili, barbecue, and baked goods. Harvest season is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning which food- and wine-themed festivals you’re going to pop by this year. Whether you want to taste the best culturally diverse cuisine in the region or sample one of 100 local wines without vineyard hopping, make sure to hit up these food and wine festivals.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Expansive Home Hidden in Falls Church
With almost 5,000 square feet of living space, this private oasis is just minutes from NoVA’s major cities and destinations. If you’re looking to come home to a quaint house on a quiet cul-de-sac, look no further than this Falls Church property. Recently updated, this two-story house provides classic homey vibes while still offering luxurious amenities that you desire.
