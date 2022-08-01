ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Weston McKennie out at least three weeks with a dislocated shoulder

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Weston McKennie is set to miss the start of the season for Juventus after suffering a dislocated shoulder.

McKennie suffered the injury in training last week and was forced to miss his team’s friendly against Real Madrid on Saturday.

On Monday, Juventus released a statement saying that the midfielder would require at least three weeks on the sideline.

“Weston McKennie underwent radiological examinations at J | Medical this morning, which revealed a capsular lesion of the left shoulder,” the statement said. “The player will begin rehabilitation, three weeks’ differentiated work will be required.”

Juventus begins its regular-season campaign on August 15 against Sassuolo, then faces Sampdoria a week later. Should he miss at least month, as some Italian media is reporting , then the likely earliest date he’d be available is a match against Roma on August 27.

The injury is another blow for McKennie, who missed most of the second half of last season with a broken bone in his foot.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

