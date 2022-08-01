Weston McKennie out at least three weeks with a dislocated shoulder

Weston McKennie is set to miss the start of the season for Juventus after suffering a dislocated shoulder.

McKennie suffered the injury in training last week and was forced to miss his team’s friendly against Real Madrid on Saturday.

On Monday, Juventus released a statement saying that the midfielder would require at least three weeks on the sideline.

“Weston McKennie underwent radiological examinations at J | Medical this morning, which revealed a capsular lesion of the left shoulder,” the statement said. “The player will begin rehabilitation, three weeks’ differentiated work will be required.”

Juventus begins its regular-season campaign on August 15 against Sassuolo, then faces Sampdoria a week later. Should he miss at least month, as some Italian media is reporting , then the likely earliest date he’d be available is a match against Roma on August 27.

The injury is another blow for McKennie, who missed most of the second half of last season with a broken bone in his foot.

Related

Gianluca Busio is staying at Venezia after all

Jozy Altidore makes loan move to Liga MX's Puebla

Max Allegri thinks Weston McKennie is the best American player in Europe